Rash guards have become required clothing whether you’re training in BJJ or MMA. Today, there are numerous companies that make rashguards, but it can be hard to find the best ones.

That is why we have put together the list of the best bjj rash guards that are currently on Amazon.

Below are links to each product and descriptions of why they are the best bjj rash guards on Amazon.

We also added a section linking all of our other best of write ups on all things combat sports.

What are the differences between different rash guards?

Honestly the only difference between rash guards are if they are either short sleeve or long sleeve. They come in a variety of designs, but they are generally either short sleeve or long sleeve.

IBJJF Regulation Gis

The only other difference between the best Jiu Jitsu rash guards is if they meet IBJJF regulations. A regulation IBJJF Gi must be either white, black, or half of your current belt color.

A company that makes rash guards usually says if their product meets IBJJF regulations, so be sure to read the description.

How to take care of your rash guard?

If you want to have the best rash guard for long, you have to take care of it. That’s why you must wash it a certain way like your Gi if you want it to last.

Cold Wash & Air Dry

To get the most longevity out of your rash guard, always wash it in cold water, never hot water. Hot water will shrink it and ruin the material.

Then after the wash cycle is done, always air dry it before your next training session.

Sanabul Rash Guards

Sanabul is a great combat sports company that makes a wide variety of products for BJJ, MMA, and kickboxing. They also make some of the best bjj rash guards that are incredibly affordable. Here are some descriptions of three rash guards that Sanabul currently sells on Amazon.

Sanabul Short Sleeve Rash Guard/Sanabul Long Sleeve Rash Guard

Sanabul Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Just What You Need

Affordable

IBJJF Approved

Tested by Pros

UV SPF Protection

All Belt Color Options

6 Size Options

Starting off our best bjj rash guards list with one from Sanabul that is just what you need. Their Sanabul Short Sleeve Rash Guard and Sanabul Long Sleeve Rash Guard will get the job done.

These two types of basic rash guards that Sanabul makes are IBJJF approved and quite affordable. They were tested by pros like master instructor John Danaher, who knows a good rash guard when he sees one.

Sanabul also made their rash guard with UV SPF protection if you want to use them for something other than rolling. Whatever your belt rank is, Sanabul has your color rank to go compete in and 6 size options.

Sanabul NASA Rash Guard

Limited Edition

82% Polyester/18% Spandex

Homage to NASA

Multi Use

2 Color Options

5 Size Options

The next Sanabul rash guard that they offer is an homage to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.(NASA) Their Sanabul NASA Rash Guard is currently one of the best bjj rash guards that you can currently buy on Amazon.

These NASA rash guards are made of 82% polyester and 18% spandex shows that they are well made and quite durable. You can use them for whatever type of training you want from BJJ to MMA, or even crossfit.

Sanabul’s NASA rash guards are currently available in two great styles from blue horizon and dark matter. They are currently available in 5 different sizes for grapplers of nearly every size.

Stylish

Tested By Pros

Designed To Perform

4 Color Options

5 Size Options

Our last offering from Sanabul is for those that are for the free spirit grappler. Their Sanabul Funk Strike Long Sleeve Rash Guard is another stylish rash guard that Sanabul makes.

These rash guards have a very cool tie dye design and were designed to perform at an optimal level. Just like everything that Sanabu makes, they were tested and approved by pro grapplers.

At this moment, Sanabul currently offers the funk strike rash guards in 4 color options. Also 5 different size options for grapplers of all sizes.

Elite Sports Rash Guards

Elite Sports Full Sleeve Rash Guard/Elite Sports Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Elite Sports Full Sleeve Rash Guard

Multi Use

85% Polyester 15% Spandex

4 Way Stretch Features

IBJJF Approved

Flatlock Stitching

7 Color Options

5 Size Options

Another great company that makes everything for combat sports at an affordable price is Elite Sports. They also make one of the best bjj rash guards that is high grade, but not going to break the bank.

Their Elite Sports Full Sleeve Rash Guard and their Elite Sports Short Sleeve Rash Guard. Both of these great styles are made of 85% polyester and 15% spandex that include 4 way stretching features.

They’re also complete with flatlock stitching to further show how well made these rash guards are. But the best feature that Elite Sports added was making both of these rash guards IBJJF approved for their competitions.

Right now, you can currently get these rash guards in 5 different options.

Gold BJJ

Arguably one of the best BJJ product companies currently on the market is Gold BJJ. They make some phenomenal BJJ products, which includes some of the best bjj rash guards that you can buy. Here are the descriptions of the two rash guards that they currently sell on Amazon.

Gold BJJ Foundation Rash Guard

IBJJF Approved

Designed For & By Martial Artists

Made For BJJ, But Great For Everything

Long Sleeve & Short Sleeve

Durable

All Ranked Colors

6 Size Options

First up from Gold BJJ is one of the best bjj rash guards that is IBJJF approved to use in their competitions. The Gold BJJ Foundation Rash Guard was designed by martial artists for martial artists.

They made these rash guards specifically for BJJ, but they are great for anything as they keep your skin protected. These rash guards come in long sleeve and short sleeve styles that are some of the most durable on the market.

Gold BJJ makes both of these styles of rash guards in all BJJ rank colors that you can use in competitions. Also available in 6 size options for a variety of different grapplers.

Gold BJJ Camo Rash Guard

Lightweight

Ultra Strong

Breathable

Sublimated Printing

IBJJF Certified

Belt Rank Colors

Long Sleeve & Short Sleeve Options

6 Size Options

The other style of rash guards that Gold BJJ makes is also one of the best bjj rash guards that’s available on Amazon. Their Gold BJJ Camo Rash Guard is a very sleek Gi that is really well made.

Gold BJJ made their cam rash guards light weight, ultra strong, and breathable that make them great for training. The design they created is very clean and made with sublimated printing, so these designs won’t crack.

Then just like all of the Jiu Jitsu clothing that Gold BJJ makes, these rash guards are IBJJF certified. Made in both long sleeve and short sleeve styles for whichever you like more.

They currently offer these rash guards in over 6 different size options.

Hayabusa

Hayabusa is known for making some of the best high end combat sports products on the market. That includes some of the best bjj rash guards that you can get. Here are some of their offerings that are currently available on Amazon.

Hayabusa Heroes Long Sleeve Rash Guards

Marvel Hero Designs

Comfortable

Enhanced Performance

Flatlock Seams

Multi-Use

Long Sleeve

3 Heroe Designs

5 Size Options

Are you a superhero fan? Hayabusa has just what you’re looking for in the Hayabusa Heroes Long Sleeve Rash Guard.

These rash guards are comfortable and built with enhanced performance toale you feel like a superhero on the matt designed with flatlock seams and sublimated graphics that won’t crack or fade

They’re not only for grappling, but all types of training you want to participate in. This is thanks to the UP SPV protection that these rash guards offer.

You can either rep the Punisher, Captain America, or Iron Man and get these 3 in 5 different sizes.

Hayabusa Geo Long Sleeve Rash Guard/Hayabusa Geo Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Hayabusa Geo Long Sleeve Rash Guard

Great Fit

Comfortable

Shields Your Skin

Unrestricted Movement

Multiuse

3 Color Options

5 Size Options

Next up from Hayabusa is their line of rash guards, they call their Geo series. The Hayabusa Geo Long Sleeve Rash Guard and Hayabusa Geo Short Sleeve Rash Guard.

These Geo series rash guards from Hayabusa fit great and are some of the best bjj rash guards that you can buy. They took great care in designing these rash guards to not only be comfortable to wear, but shield your skin.

When you wear these rash guards, your skin is better protected from cuts, mat burn, and bacteria that causes rashes. All while giving you a 100% free unrestricted movement whether you’re doing BJJ or MMA training.

Right now, Hayabusa offers their Geo series rash guards in 3 color options and 5 different sizes.

Hayabusa Ranked BJJ Rash Guards

IBJJF Compliant

Durable

Peak Performance

Comfort

Protection

4 Way Stretch Fabric

BJJ Rank Colors

5 Size Options

Not only does Hayabusa make rash guards that have slick designs, but also ones that signify your BJJ rank. Their Hayabusa Ranked BJJ Rash Guards are some of the best bjj rash guards available that are IBJJF compliant.

These durable rash guards were designed to help keep your muscle protected and help you reach peak performance levels. They’re made with some of the best 4 way stretching fabric that gives you completely unrestricted movement while grappling.

Then of course, you can also wear these great rash guards for other types of training like MMA or Muay Thai. You can get these rash guards in any BJJ belt rank color and 5 different size options.

Hayabusa Fusion Long Sleeve Jiu Jitsu Rash Guard

Ultra Form Fit

4 Functional Benefits

Dynamic Design

Multi Use

4 Color Options

5 Size Options

We have saved one of the best bjj rash guards for last in Hayabusa’s line of rash guards. Their Hayabusa Fusion Long Sleeve Jiu Jitsu Rash Guard are some top notch rash guards.

When you’re wearing their Fusion rash guards, they fit perfectly thanks to their ultra form design UPV protection. You will not have to worry about sin infections, cuts, mat burn, or build up of sweat when wearing them.

They were designed to protect you from all of that whether you’re doing Jiu Jitsu or MMA training. You can currently get these multi use rash guards in 4 different color options and 5 size options.

Raven Fightwear

A few years ago, Raven Fightwear quietly made their way onto Amazon. They quickly became popular with grapplers that liked their rash guards that included detailed graphics that were also durable. Here are some of the best bjj rash guards from Raven Fightwear that are currently on Amazon.

Raven Fightwear Kraken Rash Guard

IBJJF Approved

Long Lasting Durability

Flatlock Stitching

Breathable

Lightweight

4 Way Stretch Fabric

4 Size Options

First up fromRaven Fightwear is their homage to the kraken monster of the deep. Their Raven Fightwear Kraken Rash Guard is one of the most unique and best bjj rash guards on our list.

Quite surprisingly, Raven Fightwear designed their kraken rash guard in different BJJ rank colors, which makes them IBJJF approved for competition.

They made these kraken rash guards to have long lasting durability with flatlock stitching and 4 way stretching fabric included. Not only making them durable, but also breathable and lightweight.

You can currently get these rash guards in all of the BJJ rank colors and in 4 different size options.

Raven Fightwear Aztec Rash Guard

Sublimated Graphics

Lightweight

Breathable

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

5 Color Options

6 Size Options

Next from Raven Fightwear is their Raven Fightwear Aztec Rash Guard. An homage to the ancient Aztecs that includes their trademark symbol of the sun that they worshiped.

They sublimated the graphics, so you’ll never have to worry about them quickly cracking or fading. Raven Fightwear also made their Aztec rash guards durable like their previous offering with 4 way stretching fabric and flatlock stitching.

All while staying comfortable and being able to train with zero restrictions. You can currently get the Aztec rash guard in 5 color options and 6 size options.

Fuji Rash Guard

IBJJF Certified

Fully Sublimated

High Grade Fabric

Full Range Of Motion

5 Color Options

7 Size Options

For decades, Fuji has been one of the most trusted companies in the world of grappling arts. Starting out making Judo Gis and then moved to apparel for Jiu Jitsu, which includes their Fuji Rash Guard.

Their Fuji rash guard is one of the best bjj rash guards available on Amazon and is quality like everything they make. Fuji was sure to keep their rash guards within the rules of IBJJF to make them good for their competitions.

They made their rash guard with high grade fabric that was built to last along with it being fully sublimated. You can use these for No-Gi or wear them under your Gi and have full range of motion while training.

You can currently get the Fuji rash guard in 5 different color options and over 7 different size options.

Roar BJJ Rash Guards

High Quality Poly-Spandex

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Multiuse

IBJJF Certified

Money Back Guarantee

28 Color Options

5 Size Options

If you want rash guard options that look good and are affordable, then a company called Roar has you covered. Roar BJJ Rash Guards are made in an incredible 28 color options and that is no exaggeration.

They literally made rash guards in a style for just about everyone. If you want a rash guard that is IBJJF certified or one that just looks cool, they have both options available.

Their rash guards were designed to be used in a variety of different ways and are incredibly durable. This is thanks to the 4 way stretch fabric they used to make them that is strong as it is comfortable.

Never has a company offered 28 different rash guard designs in one Amazon store before. You can get one or more of the 28 different options in 5 size options right now.

LAFROI Long Sleeve Rash Guard

UPF 50+ Protection

Multiuse

Quick Dry

Lightweight

15 Color Options

6 Size Options

The last product on our best bjj rash guards list is one of the best on our list from a company called LAFROI. They make a quality rash guard with their LAFROI Long Sleeve Rash Guard (also available in short sleeve).

Not only are these rash guards perfect for Jiu Jitsu, but also great for outdoor activities like surfing. This thanks to LAFROI adding UPF 50+ UV protection within the rashguard. Your skin will not only be protected from bacteria, but also from the sun if you wear them outdoors.

These rash guards are lightweight, comfortable and have quick drying capabilities, so you’ll never be weighed down.

LAFROI currently offers their long sleeve and short sleeve rash guards in 15 different color options. All of which are currently available on Amazon in 6 different sizes.

