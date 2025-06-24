Stephen Thompson is set to face Gabriel Bonfim in a welterweight bout at UFC Nashville on July 12, 2025, inside the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee. This matchup is significant for both fighters as it could shape their futures in the UFC’s competitive 170-pound division.

Stephen Thompson vs Gabriel Bonfim – Odds

Looking at the context of both fighters, Thompson’s experience and striking pedigree, but recent struggles, and Bonfim’s youth, grappling dominance, and recent form, it is likely that Bonfim will open as a favorite or at least see his odds strengthen closer to fight night so keep a close eye on sweepstakes casinos. Thompson’s age (42) and recent losses may be factored in by oddsmakers, while Bonfim’s submission skills and recent wins could make him the more attractive pick for bettors.

The UFC athlete Thompson is famous for his unique, karate-based striking style. He uses exceptional footwork, angles, and timing to land precise, powerful kicks and punches while avoiding damage. His movement, known as the “karate shuffle,” makes him elusive and difficult to hit. He is less dominant on the ground but has improved his grappling over the years.

At 42, Thompson is in the latter stages of his career and is coming off a tough stretch, having lost four of his last five fights, including recent stoppage losses to top contenders. He started training at age three under his father, a former professional kickboxer, and has black belts in Tetsushin-ryū Kempo, American Kickboxing, and Jujutsu.

Bonfim is a well-rounded fighter with a strong base in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and boxing. He is aggressive on the feet and looks to pressure opponents, often mixing in body shots to set up takedowns and submissions. His grappling is his biggest strength, with a knack for finishing fights quickly once the fight hits the mat.

For Thompson, this fight could determine whether he remains a relevant contender or begins to step away from the spotlight. He is looking to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, despite recent setbacks. For Bonfim, a win over a decorated veteran like Thompson would be a major statement and could fast-track him into the welterweight top 15, solidifying his reputation as a rising force in the division.

This matchup is a classic veteran vs. prospect showdown. Thompson’s world-class striking and experience will be tested against Bonfim’s youthful aggression and elite grappling. The fight carries high stakes for both, with Thompson fighting to extend his legacy and Bonfim aiming to make a name for himself at the expense of a respected veteran.