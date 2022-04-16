No matter if you’re participating in MMA, BJJ, or Muay Thai, you need to be wearing a mouthguard. On Amazon, the market for mouthguards is vast and it can be a little overwhelming looking for the best ones.

That is why we put together this list of the best BJJ mouthguards on Amazon. Below are short reviews of each of the best BJJ mouthguards on the website with links provided.

We also added a section of our other best of lists of combat sports products if you need any other recommendations.

What are the different types of mouthguards?

Before you can look for the best BJJ mouthguards, you have to know what type of mouthguards there are. Mouthguards generally come in single sided or double sided.

The single sided mouthguards protect your top teeth, while the double sided mouthguards protect both your top and bottom teeth.

Whichever you choose will be your preference as both are made of the same materials and give the same protection. Everything from protecting your teeth and gums from damage, as well as absorbing impact to limit brain trauma.

OPRO Mouthguards

The first company up on our best BJJ mouthguards list is the great team at OPRO. They make a variety of custom grade mouthguards that were all designed by dentists. Here are the descriptions of each one below.

OPRO Power Fit Mouthguard

Dentist Made

Trusted By The Pros

World Leading Dental Technology

18 Month Warranty

$20k Warranty

First up from OPRO is their OPRO Power Fit Mouthguard that is one of the best BJJ mouthguards available. All of OPRO’s guards like this one were made by certified dentists using world leading dental technology.

They look and feel like custom mouthguards. So much that they are used by professional athletes within everything from rugby, MMA, and USA wrestling.

OPRO stands by their product so much that they have an 18 month warranty and a $20k dental warranty. If you receive any damage to your teeth while wearing the Power Fit model, OPRO will cover your dental bill.

OPRO Gold Competition Level

Dentist Designed

Trusted By Pros

Top Comfort

18 Month Warranty

$15k Dental Coverage

7 Color Options

Youth & Adult Sizes

The third offering from OPRO is their well rated OPRO Gold Competition Level Mouthguard. Just like everything that OPRO makes, this line of mouthguards were designed by dentists and made with the best materials.

Everyone from pro fighters to lacrosse and rugby players use the OPRO Gold Competition Level Mouthguard. Then like everything OPRO makes, they back their mouthguards with a 18 month warranty and dental coverage up to $15k.

You can currently get this line of OPRO mouthguards in 7 color options for adult and youth athletes.

OPRO Platinum Mouthguard

Dentist Designed

Trusted By Pros

Top Comfort

18 Month Warranty

£17,500 Dental Coverage

3 Color Options

Number four from OPRO is their OPRO Platinum Mouthguard. Another high grade mouthguard made from some of the best materials available and designed by dentists.

The Platinum series offers top comfort with unique fins to grip onto your teeth. You can easily breathe and speak while wearing this mouthguard.

Numerous pro athletes use the Platinum series mouthguard from hockey players to rugby players.

You can currently get this mouthguard in 3 color options that are backed by a £17,500 dental coverage.

OPRO Snap-Fit

Designed By Dentists

No Fitting Required

World Leading Dental Technology

Trusted By Pros

18 Month Warranty

$5k Dental Coverage

Last from OPRO is their most affordable option with the OPRO Snap-Fit. Like everything OPRO makes, the Snap-Fit line is designed by dentists and trusted by various pro athletes.

This line of mouthguards require no boiling process before using them. Just bite down and they will fit your teeth perfectly.

These Mouthguards are one size fits all and are covered by a 18 month warranty And $5k dental coverage.

Shock Doctor

Shock Doctor has been one of the most widely used mouthguards in combat sports for decades. Each line of shock doctor mouthguard is dental grade, while being very affordable. Here are descriptions of some of the mouthguards that Shock Doctor currently sells on Amazon.

Shock Doctor Pro

Classic Boil & Bite Guard

Comfortable

Perfect Fit

Front Bumper Shock Absorber

Braces Compatible

Youth & Adult Sizes

The Shock Doctor Pro is the original mouthguard that Shock Doctor made decades ago. It is a classic boil and bite mouthguard that is functional and works.

You’re guaranteed to get a perfect fit and be perfectly protected. Including less brain trauma thanks to the front bumper shock absorber added to the design.

Shock Doctor makes their original mouthguard for youth and adult athletes and are compatible with braces.

Shock Doctor Gel Max

Amazon’s Choice

Custom Comfort & Fit

Breathable

Exoskeletal Shock Frame

Durable

Perfect For Contact Sports

Flavored & Non Flavored

15 Color Options

Next up from Shock Doctor is the Shock Doctor Gel Max Mouthguard. One of the best BJJ mouthguards on Amazon and an official Amazon’s Choice product.

This mouthguard provides a custom fit that is comfortable whilst also breathable. Complete with a exoskeletal shock frame, which makes it perfect for combat sports training like MMA or Muay Thai.

Also one special thing that Shock Doctor offered with this mouthguard is not only give color options, but flavor options. You can currently choice from 15 different color options in adult and youth sizes.

Shock Doctor Gel Max Power

Gel-Fit Liner

Comfort & Fit

Exoskeletal Shock Frame

Breathable

$10k Dental Warranty

Shock Doctor’s last offering is an upgrade from their Gel Max Mouthguard. The Shock Doctor Gel Max Power Mouthguard, which is one of the best BJJ mouthguards on Amazon.

They created this mouthguard with gel-fit liner and an exoskeletal shock frame. Not only making this guard extra durable to impacts, but also very comfortable to wear.

You also won’t have to worry about your breathing being inhibited and can easily speak while wearing this mouthguard. If you buy this mouthguard, you can have peace at mind with the $10k dental warranty that comes with your purchase.

Venum

Venum not only makes some of the best combat sports products available, but also some of the best BJJ mouthguards available. Here are the descriptions of the two types of mouthguards that they currently sell on Amazon.

Venum Challenger Mouthguard

Amazon’s Choice

Nexfit Gel Frame

Optimal Breathing

High Density Rubber

13 Color Options

Case Included

The first mouthguard from Venum is their Venum Challenger Mouthguard. An Amazon’s Choice product and one of the best BJJ mouthguards on our list.

Venum made this mouthguard with high grade density foam and a nexfit gel frame. You’re getting a very durable mouthguard, as a very comfortable one to wear.

Also since Venum is a combat sports company, these mouthguards were specifically designed for MMA and kickboxing training. You can currently get this mouthguard in 13 colors with a protective case included with your purchase.

Venum Predator Mouthguard

Nexfit Fit Gel

Multi Layer Construction

Advanced Shock Absorption

High Density Rubber Frame

16 Color Options

Case Included

The other mouthguard option from Venum is their Venum Predator Mouthguard. A slight upgrade from the challenger mouthguard with extra features.

Some of those features include multi layer construction and advanced shock absorption in a high density rubber frame. All of this along with the comfortable nexfit gel filling that lets you train in comfort.

This mouthguard is an excellent choice for any type of combat sports training. It also comes in 16 color options with a protective case included with your purchase.

SISU Mouthguards

SISU is known for making some of the most discreet and small mouthguards that offer you full protection. They’re also some of the highest rated and affordable mouthguards on Amazon. Here are some descriptions of each SISU mouthpiece that’s currently sold on Amazon.

SISU 2.0mm Easy To Fit Mouthguard

Ultralight

50% Thinner Than Standard Mouthguards

Diffusix Technology

Breathable & Talkable

Pre-formed

$50k Dental Warranty

5 Color Options

The first mouthguard from SISU that we’ll highlight is the SISU 2.0mm Easy To Fit Mouthguard. A really sleek looking mouthguard that seems small, but gives you the same protection as a normal mouthguard.

SISU made their Easy To Fit mouthguards preformed, ultra light, and 50% thinner than standard mouthguards. You won’t have to do the boiling and bite process before using this mouthguard.

They made this mouthguard with state of the art diffusix technology that provides both comfort and durability. You can currently get the Easy To Fit mouthguard in 5 colors and it is backed by a $50k dental warranty.

SISU Max 2.4mm Max Mouthguard

30% Thinner Than Conventional Mouthguards

Easy To Talk, Breathe, & Drink W/ Mouthguard In

Diffusix Technology

Wide Bite Pad

8 Color Options

The SISU Max 2.4mm Mouthguard is the largest mouthguard that SISU makes, but it is still incredibly small. Around 30% thinner than conventional mouthguards, while not giving up any protection.

They may seem small, but they were designed with a wide bite pad that is both comfortable and durable. You can easily breathe, talk, and drink water while wearing this mouthguard no problem.

Right now, SISU makes the Max mouthguard in 8 color options that were built to last.

SISU Aero 1.6mm Mouthguard

Amazon’s Choice

50% Thinner Than Conventional Mouthguards

Custom Fit

Talkable, Breathable & Drink W/ Mouthguard In

Diffusix Technology

Wider Bite Pad

15 Color Options

The SISU Aero 1.6mm Mouthguard is the smallest mouthguard that SISU makes. An Amazon’s Choice product and one of the best BJJ mouthguards on the website.

Even though the Aero is small, it gives just as much protection as a standard mouthguard. Providing with you a custom like fit and a wider bite guard.

You can keep this mouthguard in and have no problem breathing, talking, or drinking water. SISU currently offers their Aero line of mouthguards in 15 colors and of course they’re made with diffusix technology.

SISU Go Minimalist Mouthguard

Ultra Light

Ultra Thin

Canine to Canine Coverage

Easy Fitting

One Year $35k Dental Warranty

For Ages 11 & Up

4 Color Options

SISU’s last mouthguard is the SISU Go Minimalist Mouthguard. It is their most affordable and minimalist option that performs like an expensive mouthguard.

This mouthguard is ultra light, ultra thin, and comes in 1.6mm long. Complete with a wide bite pad that is canine to canine coverage.

They also back their Go Minimalist Mouthguard with a $35k dental warranty. Anyone from ages 11&up can wear this mouthguard and it’s available in 4 colors.

Nxtrnd

Nxtrnd arguably makes two of the best BJJ mouthguards that are currently available on Amazon. The best part is you’re buying two great mouthguards for the price of one. Here are the descriptions for the two types of Nxtrnd mouthguards below.

Nxtrnd Rush Mouthguards

2 Pack

Amazon’s Choice

Ultra Durable

Comfortable

Multi Sport Use

Unlimited Defective Warranty

8 Color Options

One of the best BJJ mouthguards that you can buy is the Nxtrnd Rush Mouthguards. This mouth guard is an Amazon’s Choice product that is affordable, yet performs like a custom mouthguard.

Nxtrnd made this mouthguard ultra durable, while being very comfortable to wear. Never having to take it out to talk or drink water and it doesn’t inhibit your breathing.

You can use this mouthguard for various types of sports and Nxtrnd backs it with an unlimited defective warranty. Currently available in over 8 different color options and the best part is that you get two mouthguards.

Nxtrnd Classic Thin Mouthguards

2 Pack

Amazon’s Choice

Ultra Versatile

Thin & Protective

Breathable

Unlimited Defective Warranty

Next up from Nxtrnd is their Nxtrnd Classic Thin Mouthguards that are extremely thin, yet incredibly durable. They are an Amazon’s Choice product and also one of the best BJJ mouthguards on the website.

This mouthguard is ultra versatile and will attach to your teeth and won’t come off until you’re ready to take it out. Your breathing will never be inhibited wearing this mouthguard and you can easily communicate while wearing it.

Then just like the other mouthguard from Nxtrnd, this one also has an unlimited defective warranty if they ever break down. Also the best feature being that you get two great mouthguards for the price of one.

Damage Control

Amazon’s Choice

Ultra Protection

Ideal For Contact Sports

Designed By Dental Experts

Stylish

13 Color Options

Damage Control has established themselves as making one of the best BJJ mouthguards that they sell on Amazon. This mouthguard is an Amazon’s Choice product that offers ultra protection and is ideal for contact sports like MMA or kickboxing.

Their mouthguard was designed by dental experts to keep you 100% protected, while also allowing you to train in comfort. Not only did Damage Control make a super durable mouthguard, but also a stylish one.

They currently offer their mouthguards in over 13 stylish design options for adults.

Bulletproof Mouthguards

Made With Kevlar

Maximize Oxygen Intake

Improve Performance

3D Cush Pads

Last 4x Longer

30 Day Refund Policy

7 Color Options

Bulletproof Mouthguards not only make one of the best BJJ mouthguards, but one of the most durable. They are the only company that makes their mouthguards out of 100% kevlar.

The same material that is used to make bullet proof vests, which will insure that your teeth are protected. Designed to last 4 times longer than normal mouthguards if you take care of it properly.

Complete with 3D cush pads to absorb hard impacts and to improve your performance while you train. This design also allows you to maximize your oxygen intake and clearly speak while wearing it.

The crew at Bulletproof has a 30 day refund policy if you aren’t satisfied with your mouthguard. Which happens to come in 7 great color options.

GuardLab Apex Mouthguard

Award Winning Apex Bite Pattern

Protection

BPA Free & Latex Free

Versatile For Multiple Sports

7 Color Options

Small/Medium/Large

Next on our list is the GuardLab Apex Mouthguard. Made of high grade materials that are free of BPA and latex.

Made with GuardLab’s award winning apex bite pattern. It offers you comfort and extreme protection no matter if you’re practicing Muay Thai, MMA, or BJJ.

GuardLab sells their Apex mouthguard in small, medium, large, and offers them in 7 color options.

SAFEJAWZ

Amazon’s Choice

Perfect Fit Guarantee

Jaw Protection

Anti-Gag Guard

11 Color Options

Adult & Youth Sizes

SAFEJAWZ make a mouthguard that is one of the best BJJ mouthguards on Amazon’s that’s an Amazon’s choice product. They have a perfect fit guarantee, the first time that you boil your mouthguard and bite down.

While also offering ultimate jaw protection and an anti gag design, so you don’t choke. Right now, SAFEJAWZ makes their mouthguard in adult and youth sizes in 11 color options.

Champs

Fits Like A Boxing Glove

Made For Combat Sports

High Impact Rigid Outer Layer

3 Air Hole Design

Comes With Case

6 Color Options

Adult & Youth Sizes

Champs made their mouthguads specifically for boxing, but they’re also great for other combat sports. It fits like a good boxing glove and performs like one too.

They made their mouthguard with a high impact rigid outer layer that absorbs hard impacts. You’ll also be able to breathe freely without restriction thanks to the 3 air hole design.

The crew at Champs made their mouthguard in both adult and youth sizes. It also comes in 6 great color options.

FIGHTR

High Quality

Easy To Mold

Max Oxygen

High Comfort

3 Color Options

Comes With Case

The last product on our best BJJ mouthguard list is from a company called FIGHTR. Their mouthguard is a high quality mouthguard that was tailor made for combat sports with striking.

This mouthguard is easy to mold and fits perfectly to your teeth that offers a high level of comfort. You can get this great mouthguard in 3 color options and comes with a free case.

