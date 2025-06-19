‘Focus on the Minutes, Not the Result’ – Mikey Musumeci’s Formula for UFC BJJ Success

ByCraig Pekios
'Focus on the Minutes, Not the Result' - Mikey Musumeci’s Formula for UFC BJJ Success

Mikey Musumeci will do everything he can to make sure UFC BJJ is a smashing success.

Earlier this month, Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that they are officially launching a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotion with its inaugural event to be held on Wednesday, June 25, smack dab in the middle of International Fight Week.

Musumeci, a former ONE world champion and five-time IBJJF gold medalist, will headline the festivities when he takes on renowned BJJ black belt Rerisson Gabriel. The winner will emerge as the promotion’s first-ever 135-pound titleholder.

509619448 17916140058108844 1575441401782233616 n

In addition, the promotion is launching UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, a show similar to The Ultimate Fighter, which sees Musumeci and Gabriel serve as coaches for an eight-episode season that launched on June 12 via the UFC’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE:  Khalil Rountree eyes 'Undeniable' title fight with victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku
hq720 5

Mikey Musumeci is taking things one step at a time

Determined to establish himself as the face of UFC BJJ, Musumeci knows that he’ll first have to take care of business against a decorated grappler who has never once been submitted in his career.

“My mindset is always to complete a task, you have to complete small tasks to complete a big task,” Musumeci told MMA Fighting. “I don’t look past every small task I have ahead of me. It’s one, weigh-ins; two, every day is a match for me; I have to get through each small battle; the match itself, the three five-minute rounds. At the end of that, I could appreciate and enjoy that belt if we get there, God willing.

“It would be incredible and insane for me to even imagine that. I just don’t want to even think about it yet. I never look past anyone. I’m never overconfident. I feel like that is my strongest attribute. I really respect Gabriel, and I know it’s going to be a tough match, so I just have to focus on each minute of that match. I will focus on the minutes, but I won’t focus on the result. The result will come when I dominate every minute.”

READ MORE:  Dustin Poirier confirms rapper Lil Wayne set to walk him out for UFC 318 retirement fight

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts