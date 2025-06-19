‘Focus on the Minutes, Not the Result’ – Mikey Musumeci’s Formula for UFC BJJ Success

Mikey Musumeci will do everything he can to make sure UFC BJJ is a smashing success.

Earlier this month, Ultimate Fighting Championship announced that they are officially launching a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotion with its inaugural event to be held on Wednesday, June 25, smack dab in the middle of International Fight Week.

Musumeci, a former ONE world champion and five-time IBJJF gold medalist, will headline the festivities when he takes on renowned BJJ black belt Rerisson Gabriel. The winner will emerge as the promotion’s first-ever 135-pound titleholder.

In addition, the promotion is launching UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, a show similar to The Ultimate Fighter, which sees Musumeci and Gabriel serve as coaches for an eight-episode season that launched on June 12 via the UFC’s YouTube channel.

Mikey Musumeci is taking things one step at a time

Determined to establish himself as the face of UFC BJJ, Musumeci knows that he’ll first have to take care of business against a decorated grappler who has never once been submitted in his career.