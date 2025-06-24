Jessy Jess and Paige VanZant Call Each Other Out for Explosive Dirty Boxing Showdown

The fight world is buzzing with the prospect of a rematch between “Jessy Jess” Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant, but this time under the hybrid rules of the Dirty Boxing Championship. The tension spiked after Clark’s recent win inside the DBX ring, with VanZant, who was ringside, issuing a challenge that was met with a nod and a smirk from the victorious Australian.

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Paige VanZant

Jessica-Rose Clark, a veteran of both the UFC and now DBX, is known for her grappling and gritty stand-up. With experience in Muay Thai, she has proven she can handle the toughest competitors, including VanZant herself, whom she defeated by unanimous decision in the UFC back in 2018.

That night, Clark’s top control and submission threats kept VanZant on the defensive, despite an arm injury that limited Paige VanZant’s striking options late in the bout.

Paige VanZant, meanwhile, has built a legacy that spans more than just fighting. With MMA experience, she has headlined UFC events, competed in BKFC, and even stepped into the world of professional wrestling, slap fighting, boxing, and reality TV.

Her modeling career, highlighted by a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread and major brand deals, has made her one of the most recognizable faces in combat sports. Paige Vanzant’s aggressive style is still her trademark, and she remains eager to prove she belongs among the elite.

The stage is set for a rematch under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner, where the rules favor action and aggression. Fighters wear five-ounce gloves, and the 18-foot ring is designed to keep the action fast and furious. Elbows, spinning backfists, and standing ground-and-pound are all legal, but kicks and submissions are out. The format rewards fighters who dictate the pace and land clean, effective shots, with no split decisions allowed; any tie goes to a sudden-death round.

After Clark’s latest win, cameras caught her and VanZant exchanging words. Clark, fresh off her victory, teased that VanZant should step into the DBX ring if she wants another shot. The callout was clear: if Clark wants to prove she’s still the better fighter, she’ll have to do it again, this time in a format that blurs the line between boxing and MMA.

With both women already familiar with the other’s style, a Dirty Boxing match would test their mettle. The promotion, co-founded by Jon Jones and Mike Perry, is eager to book high-profile fights that draw both hardcore fans and casual viewers.