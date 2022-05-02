Muay Thai is currently more popular than it has ever been. There are now more people ever that are participating in Muay Thai training.
Many of whom go to Amazon and look for the best Muay Thai shorts. We’re here to help and have listed the best Muay Thai shorts on the website with links provided below.
Along with the list of the best Muay Thai shorts, we’ve also linked our other best lists. Just in case you’re looking for any other recommendations.
Contents
- 1 Looking for other recommendations?
- 2 Fairtex
- 3 Venum
- 4 Hayabusa
- 5 Fluory
- 6 Anthem Athletics
- 7 Tuff/Tuff Sports
- 8 Siamkick
- 9 Lumpinee Muay Thai Shorts
- 10 Yokkao Muay Thai Shorts
- 11 Raja Boxing Muay Thai Shorts
- 12 Dizfoyo Muay Thai Shorts
- 13 Huolei Muay Thai Shorts
- 14 Kikee Muay Thai Shorts
- 15 Kurop Muay Thai Shorts
Fairtex
Fairtex is the industry standard for Muay Thai products. That also includes making some of the best Muay Thai shorts. Here are two shorts that they currently offer on Amazon.
Fairtex Traditional Muay Thai Boxing Shorts
- Perfect Rating
- Industry Standard
- Handmade In Thailand
- 100% Polyester Satin
- What The Pros Wear
- 7 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
First from Fairtex is their industry standard Fairtex Traditional Muay Thai Boxing Shorts. One of the best Muay Thai shorts on the market.
Currently holding a perfect Amazon rating that like all Fairtex products are handmade in Thailand from 100% Polyester satin. You can wear the same shorts that many of the pro Thai boxers wear.
The traditional Fairtex Muay Thai shorts are available in 7 colors and 5 different size options.
Fairtex Slim Cut Muay Thai Shorts
- Industry Standard
- Handmade In Thailand
- Slim Cut Style
- 100% Polyester Satin
- What The Pros Wear
- 18 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
Another pair of shorts from Fairtex that are considered an industry standard are the Fairtex Slim Cut Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade in Thailand with 100% polyester satin just like many pro Thai boxers wear.
These are a slim cut style that are a bit lighter than the traditional shorts that Fairtex makes. Allowing you to move quicker and have full range of motion while training or fighting.
Fairtex currently offers their slim cut style shorts in 18 colors and 6 different size options.
Venum
Venum is known for making some of the best combat sports gear in the world. Here are reviews of the best Muay Thai shorts that they currently have available on Amazon.
Venum Muay Thai Shorts Classic
- Classic Design
- 100% Polyester
- Light
- Flexible
- 6 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
First up from Venum is their Venum Muay Thai Shorts Classic. These are their classic cut style of Muay Thai shorts that are made of 100% polyester.
Very light and flexible shorts that will provide you with optimal movement while you’re training. You can get this great pair of Muay Thai shorts in 6 different colors and size options.
Venum Full Cam Muay Thai Shorts
- Handmade In Thailand
- 100% Polyester
- Fully Sublimated
- Comfortable
- 3 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
If you’re into camo, the Venum Full Cam Muay Thai Shorts are just what you’re looking for. Just like everything that Venum makes, these were handmade in Thailand with 100% polyester.
They are comfortable, while giving you full range of motion while you’re training. The design is also fully sublimated, so you never have to worry about the shorts cracking or fading.
You can currently get these shorts in 3 different styles of camo and in 6 sizes.
Venum Giant Muay Thai Shorts Black/Neo
- Handmade In Thailand
- 100% Polyester Satin
- Side Mesh Panels
- Full Mobility
- 2 Color Options
- 4 Size Options
The last offering from Venum that we’ll detail are the Venum Giant Muay Thai Shorts Black/Neo. Just like most everything that Venum makes, these were handmade in Thailand and are 100% Polyester.
Venum installed side mesh panels into these shorts, giving you full mobility and ventilation. They currently make these shorts in 2 color options and 4 different sizes.
Hayabusa
Hayabusa is known for making quality, high end combat sports gear, which includes some of the best Muay Thai shorts. Here are the two types of Muay Thai shorts that they offer on the website.
Hayabusa Falcon Muay Thai Shorts
- Amazon’s Choice
- Performance Satin
- High End Embroidery
- Wide Leg Openings
- 4 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
First up from Hayabusa is one of the best Muay Thai shorts on our list. Their Hayabusa Falcon Muay Thai Shorts are an Amazon’s Choice product and one of the most sold shorts on the website.
Hayabusa made these shorts out of performance satin and included high end embroidery in their design. They also included wide leg openings to give you full mobility and better ventilation.
You can currently get these shorts in 4 colors and 5 different size options.
Hayabusa Arrow Kickboxing Shorts
- Abrasion Resistant Fabric
- Ultra Lightweight
- Comfortable
- 4 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
The last offering from Hayabusa that we’ll spotlight are the Hayabusa Arrow Kickboxing Shorts. Hayabusa designed these kickboxing shorts with abrasion resistant fabric that are lightweight and comfortable.
They are not only lightweight, but also extremely comfortable and give you optimal movement. These kickboxing shorts from Hayabusa come in 4 different colors and 5 size options.
Fluory
Fluory by far has the biggest selection of Muay Thai shorts out of any other company that sells on Amazon. They have a lot of different selections, but we couldn’t put all of them on the list. Here are 3 of the best Muay Thai shorts that Fluory offers.
Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #1
- 100% Polyester
- Lightweight
- Tear Resistant
- Superior Range Of Movement
- Multi Use
- 13 Color Options
- 7 Size Options
The first batch of Muay Thai shorts from Fluory are the Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #1. Each link on Amazon is a mish mash of different shorts, so we had to pick three and categorize them.
All Fluory shorts are 100% polyester that are lightweight and tear resistant. Offering you more superior range of motion than many of the top manufacturers.
These shorts are great for everything from Muay Thai or MMA. In this link, you can get their shorts in 13 different color designs and 7 size options.
Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #2
- 100% Polyester
- Moisture Wicking Technology
- Reinforced Stitching
- Embroidered Logos
- Multi Use
- 17 Color Options
- 8 Size Options
The next link from Fluory we put up is their Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #2. Made from 100% polyester and are lightweight and tear resistant.
In the details of this batch of shorts, Fluory also included that these shorts have moisture wicking properties and reinforced stitching. Complete with embroidered logos that won’t fade or crack quickly over time.
This batch of Muay Thai shorts from Fluory includes 17 colors designs and 8 size options.
Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #3
- 100% Polyester
- Lightweight
- Tear Resistant
- Moisture Wicking
- Embroidered Logos
- Optimal Movement
- 12 Color Options
- 8 Size Options
Then the last batch of Muay Thai shorts from Fluory that we’ll spotlight is the Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #3. Just like the other shorts, these are 100% polyester, lightweight, and tear resistant.
Also including moisture wicking properties and embroidered logos that won’t fade or crack quickly. This batch of Fluory shorts includes 12 different color designs and 8 size options.
Anthem Athletics
Anthem Athletics is a young company, but they consistently make solid combat sports gear. Here are 4 different types of the best Muay Thai shorts that Anthem Athletics currently produces.
Anthem Athletics Resolute Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Microfiber Polyester
- Tear Resistant
- Superb Fit
- Multi Use
- 5 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
The first line of Muay Thai shorts from Anthem that we’ll spotlight are the Anthem Athletics Resolute Muay Thai Shorts. These shorts are made from 100% microfiber polyester and provide a superb fit.
Not only do they provide a superb fit, but they’re also tear resistant to withstand the hardest training sessions. Anthem Athletics also designed these shorts to be multi-use, so you can use them for MMA or No-Gi Jiu Jitsu.
They currently offer these shorts in 5 different colors and 6 size options.
Anthem Athletics Classic Muay Thai Shorts
- Ultra High Grade
- Microfiber
- 4 Way Stretch Crotch
- Great Price
- 9 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
Next from Anthem Athletics is their classic style of shorts, the Anthem Athletics Classic Muay Thai Shorts. They’re made of ultra high grade microfiber with a 4 way stretch crotch.
Giving you complete mobility while you’re doing some kickboxing sessions or MMA. Anthem Athletics marked these high grade shorts at an affordable price.
They’re currently available in 9 colors and 6 different size options.
Anthem Athletics Infinity Muay Thai Shorts
- Ultra High Grade
- Lightweight
- 4 Way Stretch Crotch
- Tear Resistant
- 9 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
The third line of Muay Thai shorts from Anthem Athletics are the Anthem Athletic Infinity Muay Thai Shorts. They’re made of ultra high grade material like you would come to expect from Anthem Athletics.
These shorts are lightweight, tear resistant, and come with a 4 way crotch stretch crotch that gives full range of motion. You can get the Infinity shorts in 9 colors and 6 size options.
Anthem Athletics 50/50 Muay Thai & Kickboxing Shorts
- Ultra High Grade
- Microfiber
- 50% Muay Thai/50% Kickboxing Shorts
- 4 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
Anthem Athletic’s last pair of Muay Thai shorts is a mix between a Muay Thai and kickboxing short. The Anthem Athletics 50/50 Muay Thai & Kickboxing Shorts brings the two types of shorts into one.
They made these hybrid shorts out of ultra high grade microfiber that are comfortable and tear resistant. You can currently get the 50/50 shorts in 4 color options and 6 different sizes.
Tuff/Tuff Sports
Tuff/Tuff Sports is another company that has one of the biggest selections of shorts on Amazon. Here are three different lines of Muay Thai shorts that you can currently purchase on the website.
Tuff Retro Muay Thai Shorts
- Microfiber Fabric
- Lightweight
- Quick Dry
- Handmade
- Fully Sublimated
- 20 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
First up from Tuff Sports are the Tuff Retro Muay Thai Shorts. An old school style of Thai shorts with the classic cut like the fighters from the golden era wore.
These retro shorts were handmade with lightweight microfiber fabric that has quick drying properties. The designs are all also fully sublimated, so they won’t crack or fade.
You can currently get these shorts in 20 colors and 5 different sizes.
Tuff Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Polyester
- Handmade
- Sublimated Graphics
- Quick Dry
- 20 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
Next from Tuff Sports is their traditional Tuff Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade with 100% polyester that is not only durable, but also lightweight.
Complete with quick drying properties and sublimated graphics that won’t crack or fade. Tuff currently offers their traditional Muay Thai Shorts in 20 different colors and 5 sizes.
Tuff Muay Thai Shorts Dragons & Skulls
- Microfabric
- Quick Dry
- Sublimated Graphics
- 7 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
The last offering from Tuff Sport is their Tuff Muay Thai Shorts Dragons & Skulls. For those that are into designs that include dragons, skulls, or both.
Like everything Tuf makes, Tuff made these with lightweight and durable microfiber that are also quick drying. You can currently get these line of shorts in 7 colors and 5 options.
Siamkick
Siamkick makes some of the best Muay Thai shorts that look like they’re Bangkok ready. Here are the two types of shorts that they currently sell on Amazon.
Siamkick Dragon Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Satin
- Made In Thailand
- Lightweight
- Tear Resistant
- 5 Color Options
- 4 Size Options
First up from Siamkick is their Siamkick Dragon Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade in Thailand with 100% satin that are lightweight and tear resistant.
These shorts are slick and are high quality that many fighters wear in Thailand. You can get these shorts in 5 different colors and 4 size options.
Siamkick Classic Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Satin
- Made In Thailand
- Classic Style
- Lightweight
- Tear Resistant
- 7 Color Options
- 4 Size Options
The other line of shorts that Siamkick makes are their Siamkick Classic Muay Thai Shorts. Just like their Dragon shorts, these are also handmade in Thailand from 100% satin.
These are a classic style of Muay Thai shorts that are lightweight and tear resistant. You can currently get these shorts in 7 color options and 4 different sizes.
Lumpinee Muay Thai Shorts
Lumpinee named their company after the famous Thai boxing stadium in Thailand. They might just have the best Muay Thai shorts on our list. Here are the three different shorts that they currently have available on Amazon.
Lumpinee Muay Thai Boxing Shorts
- Perfect Rating
- Made In Thailand
- 100% Soft Satin
- Worn By Pros
- 3 Color Options
- 9 Size Options
First up from Lumpinee might just be the best Muay Thai shorts on our list. The Lumpinee Muay Thai Shorts are handmade in Thailand and currently have a perfect Amazon rating.
They are 100% soft satin that are comfortable as they are durable. Many Thai boxing pros wear this line of shorts in Thailand.
You can currently get these shorts from Lumpinee in 3 colors and 9 different sizes.
Lumpinee Retro Original Muay Thai Shorts
- Perfect Rating
- Made In Thailand
- 100% Soft Satin
- Classic Style
- 5 Color Options
- 6 Size Options
Next from Lumpinee are their Lumpinee Retro Original Muay Thai Shorts. Another one of the best Muay Thai shorts on our list that currently hold a perfect Amazon rating.
Like everything that Lumpinee makes, these are handmade in Thailand from 100% soft satin. Made from the same design that the famous fighters from the Golden era of Thai boxing wore.
Lumpinee currently offers these shorts in 5 color options and 6 different sizes.
Lumpinee Muay Thai Boxing Shorts LUM-003
- Perfect Rating
- Handmade In Thailand
- 100% Soft Silk Satin
- Perfect Training & Fighting
- 4 Size Options
The last offering from Lumpinee is yet another one of the best Muay Thai Shorts on our list. Their Lumpinee Muay Thai Shorts LUM-003 currently hold a perfect Amazon rating.
These shorts were handmade in Thailand with 100% soft silk satin like everything that Lumpinee produces. Perfect for whether you want to fight in them or just want to train and they’re available in 4 different sizes.
Yokkao Muay Thai Shorts
- Highly Rated
- Handmade In Thailand
- 100% Satin
- High Grade Embroidery
- 20 Color Options
- 8 Size Options
Yokkao is considered one of the best Muay Thai gear companies in the world. Making some of the worlds best Muay Thai shorts, gloves, and shin pads.
On Amazon, they currently sell their Yokkao Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade in Thailand in 100% satin that includes high grade embroidery crafted by tailors that are incredibly passionate about Thai boxing.
Yokkao is one of the most popular Muay Thai brands in the world and sponsors many of the best Thai boxers. You can wear the same shorts that they wear in 20 different colors and 8 size options.
Raja Boxing Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Polyester
- Multi Purpose
- Lightweight
- Tear Resistant
- Flexible
- 14 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
Next up are the Raja Boxing Muay Thai Shorts from Raja Boxing. They make their high quality shorts out of 100% polyester that are not only lightweight, but also durable and tear resistant.
The material is also incredibly flexible and made for multi purpose activities. You can do everything from Muay Thai to boxing in these shorts.
Raja Boxing currently offers their Muay Thai shorts in 14 color options and 5 different sizes.
Dizfoyo Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Polyester
- Durable
- Tear Resistant
- Split End Design
- Free Movement
- 12 Color Options
- 7 Size Options
Dizfoyo is the next company on our best Muay Thai shorts list with their Dizfoyo Muay Thai Shorts. They are made from 100% polyester that are comfortable, durable, and tear resistant.
Designed with a split end design to give you completely free movement whether you’re training in Muay Thai or MMA. Dizfoyo currently makes their shorts in 12 color options and 7 different sizes.
Huolei Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Polyester Satin
- Lightweight
- Comfortable
- Moisture Wicking
- Multi Use
- 4 Color Options
- 7 Size Options
Huloei is next up on our list with their Huloei Muay Thai Shorts. They make their shorts out of 100% polyester satin that are both lightweight and comfortable.
Complete with moisture wicking properties that will keep you dry whether you’re doing Muay Thai or MMA training. The crew at Huolei currently makes their Muay Thai shorts in 4 different colors and 7 size options.
Kikee Muay Thai Shorts
- 100% Polyester
- 240gsm
- Lightweight
- Tear Resistant
- 100% Customer Satisfaction
- 4 Color Options
- 5 Size Options
Kikee not only makes one of the best Muay Thai shorts on our list, but also one of the lightest. Their Kikee Muay Thai Shorts come in at just 240gsm making them extremely lightweight.
Not only are they lightweight, but they’re also tear resistant and will hold up through the toughest training sessions. Kikee also guarantees 100% customer satisfaction and will resolve any problems you have in 24 hours.
You can currently get these shorts from Kikee in 4 colors and 5 different size options.
Kurop Muay Thai Shorts
- Glossy Satin
- Smooth Texture
- Gold Embroidery
- 4 Color Options
- 7 Size Options
The last offering on our best Muay Thai shorts list is from a company called Kurop. Their Kurop Muay Thai Shorts are high end shorts that are marked at a very reasonable price.
They made their shorts with glossy satin and gold embroidery to really make their shorts stand out. These shorts are not only stylish, but have a smooth texture and are very durable.
You can currently get these shorts in 4 different colors and 7 size options.