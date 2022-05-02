Muay Thai is currently more popular than it has ever been. There are now more people ever that are participating in Muay Thai training.

Many of whom go to Amazon and look for the best Muay Thai shorts. We’re here to help and have listed the best Muay Thai shorts on the website with links provided below.

Along with the list of the best Muay Thai shorts, we’ve also linked our other best lists. Just in case you’re looking for any other recommendations.

Fairtex

Fairtex is the industry standard for Muay Thai products. That also includes making some of the best Muay Thai shorts. Here are two shorts that they currently offer on Amazon.

Fairtex Traditional Muay Thai Boxing Shorts

Perfect Rating

Industry Standard

Handmade In Thailand

100% Polyester Satin

What The Pros Wear

7 Color Options

5 Size Options

First from Fairtex is their industry standard Fairtex Traditional Muay Thai Boxing Shorts. One of the best Muay Thai shorts on the market.

Currently holding a perfect Amazon rating that like all Fairtex products are handmade in Thailand from 100% Polyester satin. You can wear the same shorts that many of the pro Thai boxers wear.

The traditional Fairtex Muay Thai shorts are available in 7 colors and 5 different size options.

Fairtex Slim Cut Muay Thai Shorts

Industry Standard

Handmade In Thailand

Slim Cut Style

100% Polyester Satin

What The Pros Wear

18 Color Options

6 Size Options

Another pair of shorts from Fairtex that are considered an industry standard are the Fairtex Slim Cut Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade in Thailand with 100% polyester satin just like many pro Thai boxers wear.

These are a slim cut style that are a bit lighter than the traditional shorts that Fairtex makes. Allowing you to move quicker and have full range of motion while training or fighting.

Fairtex currently offers their slim cut style shorts in 18 colors and 6 different size options.

Venum

Venum is known for making some of the best combat sports gear in the world. Here are reviews of the best Muay Thai shorts that they currently have available on Amazon.

Venum Muay Thai Shorts Classic

Classic Design

100% Polyester

Light

Flexible

6 Color Options

6 Size Options

First up from Venum is their Venum Muay Thai Shorts Classic. These are their classic cut style of Muay Thai shorts that are made of 100% polyester.

Very light and flexible shorts that will provide you with optimal movement while you’re training. You can get this great pair of Muay Thai shorts in 6 different colors and size options.

Venum Full Cam Muay Thai Shorts

Handmade In Thailand

100% Polyester

Fully Sublimated

Comfortable

3 Color Options

6 Size Options

If you’re into camo, the Venum Full Cam Muay Thai Shorts are just what you’re looking for. Just like everything that Venum makes, these were handmade in Thailand with 100% polyester.

They are comfortable, while giving you full range of motion while you’re training. The design is also fully sublimated, so you never have to worry about the shorts cracking or fading.

You can currently get these shorts in 3 different styles of camo and in 6 sizes.

Venum Giant Muay Thai Shorts Black/Neo

Handmade In Thailand

100% Polyester Satin

Side Mesh Panels

Full Mobility

2 Color Options

4 Size Options

The last offering from Venum that we’ll detail are the Venum Giant Muay Thai Shorts Black/Neo. Just like most everything that Venum makes, these were handmade in Thailand and are 100% Polyester.

Venum installed side mesh panels into these shorts, giving you full mobility and ventilation. They currently make these shorts in 2 color options and 4 different sizes.

Hayabusa

Hayabusa is known for making quality, high end combat sports gear, which includes some of the best Muay Thai shorts. Here are the two types of Muay Thai shorts that they offer on the website.

Hayabusa Falcon Muay Thai Shorts

Amazon’s Choice

Performance Satin

High End Embroidery

Wide Leg Openings

4 Color Options

5 Size Options

First up from Hayabusa is one of the best Muay Thai shorts on our list. Their Hayabusa Falcon Muay Thai Shorts are an Amazon’s Choice product and one of the most sold shorts on the website.

Hayabusa made these shorts out of performance satin and included high end embroidery in their design. They also included wide leg openings to give you full mobility and better ventilation.

You can currently get these shorts in 4 colors and 5 different size options.

Hayabusa Arrow Kickboxing Shorts

Abrasion Resistant Fabric

Ultra Lightweight

Comfortable

4 Color Options

5 Size Options

The last offering from Hayabusa that we’ll spotlight are the Hayabusa Arrow Kickboxing Shorts. Hayabusa designed these kickboxing shorts with abrasion resistant fabric that are lightweight and comfortable.

They are not only lightweight, but also extremely comfortable and give you optimal movement. These kickboxing shorts from Hayabusa come in 4 different colors and 5 size options.

Fluory

Fluory by far has the biggest selection of Muay Thai shorts out of any other company that sells on Amazon. They have a lot of different selections, but we couldn’t put all of them on the list. Here are 3 of the best Muay Thai shorts that Fluory offers.

Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #1

100% Polyester

Lightweight

Tear Resistant

Superior Range Of Movement

Multi Use

13 Color Options

7 Size Options

The first batch of Muay Thai shorts from Fluory are the Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #1. Each link on Amazon is a mish mash of different shorts, so we had to pick three and categorize them.

All Fluory shorts are 100% polyester that are lightweight and tear resistant. Offering you more superior range of motion than many of the top manufacturers.

These shorts are great for everything from Muay Thai or MMA. In this link, you can get their shorts in 13 different color designs and 7 size options.

Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #2

100% Polyester

Moisture Wicking Technology

Reinforced Stitching

Embroidered Logos

Multi Use

17 Color Options

8 Size Options

The next link from Fluory we put up is their Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #2. Made from 100% polyester and are lightweight and tear resistant.

In the details of this batch of shorts, Fluory also included that these shorts have moisture wicking properties and reinforced stitching. Complete with embroidered logos that won’t fade or crack quickly over time.

This batch of Muay Thai shorts from Fluory includes 17 colors designs and 8 size options.

Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #3

100% Polyester

Lightweight

Tear Resistant

Moisture Wicking

Embroidered Logos

Optimal Movement

12 Color Options

8 Size Options

Then the last batch of Muay Thai shorts from Fluory that we’ll spotlight is the Fluory Muay Thai Shorts #3. Just like the other shorts, these are 100% polyester, lightweight, and tear resistant.

Also including moisture wicking properties and embroidered logos that won’t fade or crack quickly. This batch of Fluory shorts includes 12 different color designs and 8 size options.

Anthem Athletics

Anthem Athletics is a young company, but they consistently make solid combat sports gear. Here are 4 different types of the best Muay Thai shorts that Anthem Athletics currently produces.

Anthem Athletics Resolute Muay Thai Shorts

100% Microfiber Polyester

Tear Resistant

Superb Fit

Multi Use

5 Color Options

6 Size Options

The first line of Muay Thai shorts from Anthem that we’ll spotlight are the Anthem Athletics Resolute Muay Thai Shorts. These shorts are made from 100% microfiber polyester and provide a superb fit.

Not only do they provide a superb fit, but they’re also tear resistant to withstand the hardest training sessions. Anthem Athletics also designed these shorts to be multi-use, so you can use them for MMA or No-Gi Jiu Jitsu.

They currently offer these shorts in 5 different colors and 6 size options.

Anthem Athletics Classic Muay Thai Shorts

Ultra High Grade

Microfiber

4 Way Stretch Crotch

Great Price

9 Color Options

6 Size Options

Next from Anthem Athletics is their classic style of shorts, the Anthem Athletics Classic Muay Thai Shorts. They’re made of ultra high grade microfiber with a 4 way stretch crotch.

Giving you complete mobility while you’re doing some kickboxing sessions or MMA. Anthem Athletics marked these high grade shorts at an affordable price.

They’re currently available in 9 colors and 6 different size options.

Anthem Athletics Infinity Muay Thai Shorts

Ultra High Grade

Lightweight

4 Way Stretch Crotch

Tear Resistant

9 Color Options

6 Size Options

The third line of Muay Thai shorts from Anthem Athletics are the Anthem Athletic Infinity Muay Thai Shorts. They’re made of ultra high grade material like you would come to expect from Anthem Athletics.

These shorts are lightweight, tear resistant, and come with a 4 way crotch stretch crotch that gives full range of motion. You can get the Infinity shorts in 9 colors and 6 size options.

Anthem Athletics 50/50 Muay Thai & Kickboxing Shorts

Ultra High Grade

Microfiber

50% Muay Thai/50% Kickboxing Shorts

4 Color Options

6 Size Options

Anthem Athletic’s last pair of Muay Thai shorts is a mix between a Muay Thai and kickboxing short. The Anthem Athletics 50/50 Muay Thai & Kickboxing Shorts brings the two types of shorts into one.

They made these hybrid shorts out of ultra high grade microfiber that are comfortable and tear resistant. You can currently get the 50/50 shorts in 4 color options and 6 different sizes.

Tuff/Tuff Sports

Tuff/Tuff Sports is another company that has one of the biggest selections of shorts on Amazon. Here are three different lines of Muay Thai shorts that you can currently purchase on the website.

Tuff Retro Muay Thai Shorts

Microfiber Fabric

Lightweight

Quick Dry

Handmade

Fully Sublimated

20 Color Options

5 Size Options

First up from Tuff Sports are the Tuff Retro Muay Thai Shorts. An old school style of Thai shorts with the classic cut like the fighters from the golden era wore.

These retro shorts were handmade with lightweight microfiber fabric that has quick drying properties. The designs are all also fully sublimated, so they won’t crack or fade.

You can currently get these shorts in 20 colors and 5 different sizes.

Tuff Muay Thai Shorts

100% Polyester

Handmade

Sublimated Graphics

Quick Dry

20 Color Options

5 Size Options

Next from Tuff Sports is their traditional Tuff Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade with 100% polyester that is not only durable, but also lightweight.

Complete with quick drying properties and sublimated graphics that won’t crack or fade. Tuff currently offers their traditional Muay Thai Shorts in 20 different colors and 5 sizes.

Tuff Muay Thai Shorts Dragons & Skulls

Microfabric

Quick Dry

Sublimated Graphics

7 Color Options

5 Size Options

The last offering from Tuff Sport is their Tuff Muay Thai Shorts Dragons & Skulls. For those that are into designs that include dragons, skulls, or both.

Like everything Tuf makes, Tuff made these with lightweight and durable microfiber that are also quick drying. You can currently get these line of shorts in 7 colors and 5 options.

Siamkick

Siamkick makes some of the best Muay Thai shorts that look like they’re Bangkok ready. Here are the two types of shorts that they currently sell on Amazon.

Siamkick Dragon Muay Thai Shorts

100% Satin

Made In Thailand

Lightweight

Tear Resistant

5 Color Options

4 Size Options

First up from Siamkick is their Siamkick Dragon Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade in Thailand with 100% satin that are lightweight and tear resistant.

These shorts are slick and are high quality that many fighters wear in Thailand. You can get these shorts in 5 different colors and 4 size options.

Siamkick Classic Muay Thai Shorts

100% Satin

Made In Thailand

Classic Style

Lightweight

Tear Resistant

7 Color Options

4 Size Options

The other line of shorts that Siamkick makes are their Siamkick Classic Muay Thai Shorts. Just like their Dragon shorts, these are also handmade in Thailand from 100% satin.

These are a classic style of Muay Thai shorts that are lightweight and tear resistant. You can currently get these shorts in 7 color options and 4 different sizes.

Lumpinee Muay Thai Shorts

Lumpinee named their company after the famous Thai boxing stadium in Thailand. They might just have the best Muay Thai shorts on our list. Here are the three different shorts that they currently have available on Amazon.

Lumpinee Muay Thai Boxing Shorts

Perfect Rating

Made In Thailand

100% Soft Satin

Worn By Pros

3 Color Options

9 Size Options

First up from Lumpinee might just be the best Muay Thai shorts on our list. The Lumpinee Muay Thai Shorts are handmade in Thailand and currently have a perfect Amazon rating.

They are 100% soft satin that are comfortable as they are durable. Many Thai boxing pros wear this line of shorts in Thailand.

You can currently get these shorts from Lumpinee in 3 colors and 9 different sizes.

Lumpinee Retro Original Muay Thai Shorts

Perfect Rating

Made In Thailand

100% Soft Satin

Classic Style

5 Color Options

6 Size Options

Next from Lumpinee are their Lumpinee Retro Original Muay Thai Shorts. Another one of the best Muay Thai shorts on our list that currently hold a perfect Amazon rating.

Like everything that Lumpinee makes, these are handmade in Thailand from 100% soft satin. Made from the same design that the famous fighters from the Golden era of Thai boxing wore.

Lumpinee currently offers these shorts in 5 color options and 6 different sizes.

Lumpinee Muay Thai Boxing Shorts LUM-003

Perfect Rating

Handmade In Thailand

100% Soft Silk Satin

Perfect Training & Fighting

4 Size Options

The last offering from Lumpinee is yet another one of the best Muay Thai Shorts on our list. Their Lumpinee Muay Thai Shorts LUM-003 currently hold a perfect Amazon rating.

These shorts were handmade in Thailand with 100% soft silk satin like everything that Lumpinee produces. Perfect for whether you want to fight in them or just want to train and they’re available in 4 different sizes.

Yokkao Muay Thai Shorts

Highly Rated

Handmade In Thailand

100% Satin

High Grade Embroidery

20 Color Options

8 Size Options

Yokkao is considered one of the best Muay Thai gear companies in the world. Making some of the worlds best Muay Thai shorts, gloves, and shin pads.

On Amazon, they currently sell their Yokkao Muay Thai Shorts. Handmade in Thailand in 100% satin that includes high grade embroidery crafted by tailors that are incredibly passionate about Thai boxing.

Yokkao is one of the most popular Muay Thai brands in the world and sponsors many of the best Thai boxers. You can wear the same shorts that they wear in 20 different colors and 8 size options.

Raja Boxing Muay Thai Shorts

100% Polyester

Multi Purpose

Lightweight

Tear Resistant

Flexible

14 Color Options

5 Size Options

Next up are the Raja Boxing Muay Thai Shorts from Raja Boxing. They make their high quality shorts out of 100% polyester that are not only lightweight, but also durable and tear resistant.

The material is also incredibly flexible and made for multi purpose activities. You can do everything from Muay Thai to boxing in these shorts.

Raja Boxing currently offers their Muay Thai shorts in 14 color options and 5 different sizes.

Dizfoyo Muay Thai Shorts

100% Polyester

Durable

Tear Resistant

Split End Design

Free Movement

12 Color Options

7 Size Options

Dizfoyo is the next company on our best Muay Thai shorts list with their Dizfoyo Muay Thai Shorts. They are made from 100% polyester that are comfortable, durable, and tear resistant.

Designed with a split end design to give you completely free movement whether you’re training in Muay Thai or MMA. Dizfoyo currently makes their shorts in 12 color options and 7 different sizes.

Huolei Muay Thai Shorts

100% Polyester Satin

Lightweight

Comfortable

Moisture Wicking

Multi Use

4 Color Options

7 Size Options

Huloei is next up on our list with their Huloei Muay Thai Shorts. They make their shorts out of 100% polyester satin that are both lightweight and comfortable.

Complete with moisture wicking properties that will keep you dry whether you’re doing Muay Thai or MMA training. The crew at Huolei currently makes their Muay Thai shorts in 4 different colors and 7 size options.

Kikee Muay Thai Shorts

100% Polyester

240gsm

Lightweight

Tear Resistant

100% Customer Satisfaction

4 Color Options

5 Size Options

Kikee not only makes one of the best Muay Thai shorts on our list, but also one of the lightest. Their Kikee Muay Thai Shorts come in at just 240gsm making them extremely lightweight.

Not only are they lightweight, but they’re also tear resistant and will hold up through the toughest training sessions. Kikee also guarantees 100% customer satisfaction and will resolve any problems you have in 24 hours.

You can currently get these shorts from Kikee in 4 colors and 5 different size options.

Kurop Muay Thai Shorts

Glossy Satin

Smooth Texture

Gold Embroidery

4 Color Options

7 Size Options

The last offering on our best Muay Thai shorts list is from a company called Kurop. Their Kurop Muay Thai Shorts are high end shorts that are marked at a very reasonable price.

They made their shorts with glossy satin and gold embroidery to really make their shorts stand out. These shorts are not only stylish, but have a smooth texture and are very durable.

You can currently get these shorts in 4 different colors and 7 size options.

