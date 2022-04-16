In our last product write ups, we listed the best MMA shorts and best Muay Thai shorts on Amazon. Now we’re going to give you the best BJJ shorts currently on Amazon.

Below are links to the best BJJ shorts on Amazon with descriptions of each product and why they’re among the best. We also added links to our previous best of product lists.

Looking For Other Recommendations?

Are you looking for other recommendations besides the best BJJ shorts? We’ve got you covered! Here are links to our ever growing list of the best combat sports products currently on Amazon.

Best MMA Shorts

Best MMA Gloves

Best Muay Thai Gloves

Best Muay Thai Shorts

Best Muay Thai Shin Guards

Best Muay Thai Pads

Best BJJ Rash Guards

Best Boxing Shorts

Best Women’s Boxing Shorts

Best Women’s Muay Thai Shorts

Best Women’s MMA Short

Best BJJ Spats

Best Women’s BJJ Spats

Best Grappling Dummy

Best Punching Dummy

Best BJJ Headgear

Best Boxing Headgear

Best Mouthguards

What is the difference between BJJ shorts and other training shorts?

Before you can buy the best BJJ shorts, you have to know the differences between them and other training shorts. Here are quick descriptions of each type for you to know the difference.

BJJ Shorts

BJJ shorts have a distinct look that are a mix of MMA shorts and boxing shorts. They’re usually cut to the mid-thigh level that allow for the wearer to have better mobility when training or competing. Also usually having a similar elastic waistband to boxing shorts, but way shorter.

MMA Shorts

MMA shorts come in various types of cuts and are distinguished by their locking system. Usually consisting of drawstrings and one or two velcro straps.

Muay Thai Shorts

Muay Thai shorts have a very distinct look that separates them from all other combat sports shorts. Cut very short to allow for full mobility on kicks and a large waistband similar to boxing shorts.

Boxing Shorts

Boxing shorts are the first version of combat shorts that were created. Distinguished by their large elastic waistbands and come in various cut styles.

Gold BJJ

Gold BJJ has established themselves as one of the best Jiu Jitsu product companies out there. They make two of the best BJJ shorts on the market that you can buy on Amazon. Here are the descriptions of these great BJJ shorts below.

Gold BJJ IBJJF Approved No-Gi Fight Shorts

IBJJF Approved

Built For Fighting

Multi Use

Gold BJJ Guarantee

5 Size Options

First up from Gold BJJ is their highly rated Gold BJJ IBJJF Approved No-Gi Fight Shorts. Some of the best BJJ shorts that you can purchase that are 100% IBJJF Approved.

They are incredibly made shorts made of a mixture of polyester and spandex that are both comfortable and durable. Easily making them one of the most well made BJJ shorts on the list.

Not only are these good for IBJJF competitions, but for any type of training that you want to participate in. But probably the best feature that makes these some of the best BJJ shorts is the Gold BJJ guarantee.

If you aren’t satisfied for any reason, you can return your order and Gold BJJ will give you a refund. You can currently get these IBJJF approved BJJ shorts in 5 different sizes.

Gold BJJ Pacific Short No-Gi Jiu Jitsu Shorts

Perfect Rating

IBJJF Legal

Maximum Range Of Motion

Multi Use

3 Color Options

7 Size Options

Another one of the best BJJ shorts from Gold BJJ is their Gold BJJ Pacific Short No-Gi Jiu Jitsu Shorts. They currently have perfect rating and like the previous offering from Gold BJJ, these are also IBJJF legal.

These IBJJF legal shorts are incredibly durable and comfortable and made of some of the best material. Offering you both maximum range of motion and maximum comfort.

Then also like the other Gold BJJ shorts, these shorts are also good for multiple types of training. You can currently get these BJJ shorts from Gold BJJ in 3 color options and 7 size options.

Progress Jiu Jitsu Board Shorts

80% Polyester 20% Spandex

Durable

Comfortable

Versatile

2 Color Design Options

6 Size Options

Progress Jiu Jitsu makes some fantastic Jiu Jitsu apparel and some of the best BJJ shorts currently on Amazon. Their Progress Jiu Jitsu Board Shorts are among one of the most versatile BJJ board shorts currently on Amazon.

They are made of 80% polyester and 20% spandex that offer both comfort and durability. Good for everything from No-Gi Jiu Jitsu training to MMA or even kickboxing training.

Right now, you can get these Jiu Jitsu board shorts in 2 colors and 6 size options.

Sanabul BJJ Cross Training Shorts

Amazon’s Choice

Just What You Need

Designed To Perform

Built To Perform

8 Color Options

5 Size Options

Sanabul makes the next product on our best BJJ shorts list with their Sanabul BJJ Cross Training Shorts. They are just what you need whether you want to do some No-Gi Jiu Jitsu training or MMA.

These BJJ cross training shorts were designed to perform and let you perform in comfort. Sanabul went with a very basic design for these shorts that really gives the shorts their character.

Currently on Sanabul’s Amazon store, they sell these shorts in 8 different color options and 5 size options.

Fuji Baseline Grappling Shorts

IBJJF Approved

Durable

Comfortable

360 Degree Flex Panels

Secure Fit

Fuji are among the best makers of everything for Judo or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. This includes one of the best BJJ shorts on Amazon with their Fuji Baseline Grappling Shorts.

These BJJ shorts from Fuji are of course IBJJF approved and can be used in any of their sanctioned competitions. They made these shorts as durable as they are comfortable.

Made of a blend of top notch polyester and spandex along with 360 degree flex panels. Flex panels that allow you to move freely, whether you’re on the mat or standing.

They also provide you with a secure fit thanks to the high grade locking systems included in the short’s design.

Elite Sports BJJ No-Gi Jiu Jitsu Shorts

Microfiber Fiber

Tear Resistant

Comfort

Durable

Secure

2 Color Options

6 Size Options

Elite Sport is another manufacturer of some of the best combat sports products that are available on Amazon. Their Elite Sports BJJ No-Gi Jiu Jitsu Shorts are some of the most affordable, yet well made shorts that are available.

They made these BJJ shorts with tear resistant microfiber that went through numerous lab tests to prove their durability. Not only are they comfortable and secure, but also provide you with a secure fit.

Right now, you can buy some of the best BJJ shorts on Amazon in 2 color options and 6 size options.

Artibus BJJ Jiu Jitsu Shorts

Amazon’s Choice

IBJJF Approved

Comfortable

Durable

Short Cut

5 Size Options

One company that has been getting a little buzz on Amazon is Atticus BJJ. Their Artibus BJJ Jiu Jitsu Shorts are among some of the newest and best BJJ shorts currently on Amazon.

These IBJJF approved shorts are incredibly comfortable as they are durable. Made with high grade stretchy spandex and polyester.

Artibus made these BJJ shorts with a short cut style to give you complete maneuverability. You can currently get these short cut style BJJ shorts in 5 different size options.

Hayabusa Hexagon BJJ Shorts

For Ultimate Performance

Incredible Fit & Feel

Peak Performance

Extreme Durability

6 Color Options

5 Size Options

Of course no best combat sports product list would not be complete without something from Hayabusa. The Hayabusa Hexagon BJJ Shorts were made to be one of the best BJJ shorts on the market.

Hayabusa made these top shelf BJJ shorts with the highest grade textiles and hardware that they could use. Also included double stitched seams and inner thigh stretch panels to ensure that these BJJ are incredibly durable.

Not only did Hayabusa make these shorts for performance, but also for ultimate comfort. In whatever type of training you do, you’ll be comfortable and never have to worry about these shorts breaking down.

Right now, Hayabusa offers their top shelf BJJ shorts in 6 different color designs and 5 size options.

Flowhold No-Gi BJJ Shorts

IBJJF Approved(Just Black Option)

Tight Fit

Durable

Comfortable

2 Color Options

5 Size Options

The last product on our best BJJ shorts list is from the company Flowhold. They make a really dependable pair of BJJ shorts with their Flowhold No-Gi BJJ Shorts.

These BJJ shorts are a spandex/poly blend that are durable and will do the job in training. Flowhold made these shorts both durable and comfortable.

Complete with a tight, yet stretchable waistband. The only drawback of these shorts is that only their black shorts meet IBJJF standards and not the camo option.

But either color option looks good and they come in 5 different sizes.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.