Just a few years ago, you could only buy Muay Thai Pads directly through a manufacturer. Now, you have some of the best Muay Thai pads that are easily accessible on Amazon.

Here is our list of the best Muay Thai pads that are currently on Amazon. Check out our reviews and links to these great products below.

We also added a section detailing the differences between the best Muay Thai pads and other punching pads.

Need other recommendations?

What’s the difference between Muay Thai pads and other punching pads?

There are a variety of different types of punching pads that are different from Muay Thai pads. Here are descriptions of each type of punching pads.

Boxing Mitts

The first type of striking mitts created were boxing mitts. These types of mitts are either circular or hand shaped with a slight curve created to catch punches.

Focus Mitts

Focus mitts are smaller versions of boxing mitts designed to enhance a boxer’s precision. They are the most recent type of focus mitts created and a little more expensive than normal mitts.

Kick Shields

Before Muay Thai pads were created, there were kick Shields created to practice kicking. These foam shields would be used with a partner to practice anything from roundhouses front kicks and sidekicks.

Muay Thai Pads

Muay Thai pads were created in Thailand by trainers to help their fighters practice their strikes. The best Muay Thai pads are made of high grade leather and foam.

Fairtex Muay Thai Pads

Arguably the producer of the best Muay Thai pads and all things Muay Thai kickboxing is Fairtex. You will be hard pressed to find any combat sports that are better made than what Fairtex produces. They make some of the best Muay Thai pads in the world and these three that are currently available on Amazon.

Fairtex Curved Muay Thai Pads

Market Standard

Genuine Leather

Curved Design

2 Forearm Straps

Riveted Handles

Good For All Types Of Striking

Multiple Sizes

We’re starting off our list with probably the best Muay Thai pads on the market. The Fairtex Curved Muay Thai Pads.

Just about every other combat sports company has tried to copy what Fairtex has perfected with their Muay Thai Pads. Fairtex has created the market standard for Muay Thai pads and combat sports equipment.

They made their gloves with genuine leather and made them with a curve design that is the standard for Thai pads. You can hit these pads with every type of strikes and they won’t move thanks to the tight forearm straps. Also the riveted handles that allows the holder to absorb even the hardest strikes.

Fairtex currently sells their signature Thai pads in 4 different size variations. You can get them in: small, standard, extra long, and extra hit for the heavy hitters.

Fairtex KPLC5 Lightweight Muay Thai Pads

100% Leather

New Curved Designs

Microfibre Odorless Material

Extra Light Material

New Off Edge Stitch Design

Handmade In Thailand

2 Color Designs

The second offering from Fairtex is an update on their best Muay Thai pads. They came out with the Fairtex KPLC5 Lightweight Muay Thai Pads.

Just like the original Fairtex pads, they are made of 100% leather and created in Thailand with extra features built in. These kick pads offer a new curved design that were to make it easier for the pad holder.

Complete with a new off edge stitch design that was added to help decrease foot injuries from incorrect form. Within this new design, the material used is extra light and made of microfibre odorless material.

They’re just as durable and light as the original pads, but fight off bad smells from training better. Fairtex currently offers two different color designs that you can choose from on Amazon.

Fairtex KPLC6 Muay Thai Pads

100 Grams Lighter Than Originals

Curved Design

Odorless Fiber

Ergonomic Fit

Comfortable

Doesn’t Move

Made In Thailand

3 Design Options

The third offering from Fairtex is another update to some of the best Muay Thai pads in the world. They call this edition the Fairtex KPLC6 Muay Thai Pads.

These Muay Thai kick pads are 100 grams lighter than the original Fairtex pads. Also including many of the features of the KPLC5 Fairtex Thai pads that were covered in that section.

You’re getting Thai Pads that were handmade in Thailand with not only 100% leather, but also microfibre material. Superlight, comfortable material that fights odor and gives the holder an ergonomic fit.

You also won’t have to worry about these pads moving as they were designed to stay in place. Right now, the Fairtex store on the Amazon website offers these pads in 3 different design options.

Venum Muay Thai Pads

Next to Fairtex, Venum is also considered one of the best producers of the best Muay Thai pads and training equipment. Venum makes their kick pads with some of the best material available and there’s two versions currently available on Amazon.

Premium Skintex Leather

Designed In Thailand

Multi Density Foam System

Better Shock Absorption

One Size Fits All

2 Design Options

For many, Venum makes some of the best combat sports equipment in the world. This includes some of the best Muay Thai pads, which includes the Venum Giant Kick Pads.

Venum designed these kick pads in Thailand and made them with some of the best premium skintex leather. Complete with a multi density foam system that offers better shock absorption during pad work.

They made these Muay Thai pads extra wide and long, so you won’t get accidentally hit with a strike. These pads are also made one size fits all, so you won’t have to worry about picking the wrong size.

On the Venum Amazon store, you can currently get these pads in two different design options.

Venum Skintex Light Leather Kick Pads

Handmade In Thailand

High Quality Skintex Leather

Long Lasting Durability

Curved Design

Optimal Impact Surface

Extra Thick Padding

Improved Shock Absorption

If the Venum Giant Kick Pads are too big for your liking, Venum makes another great pair of pads. The Venum Skintex Light Leather Kick Pads are also some of the best Muay Thai pads available on the market.

They are made with high quality skintex leather in Thailand with a smaller curved design. These Thai kick pads were made for long lasting durability and offer optimal impact surface.

Even though these are smaller than the original large Venum kick pads, they made them with extra thick padding. You’re getting improved shock absorption with an updated curved design.

Venum offers these Thai pads in 2 different designs and currently have a 10% discount right now on Amazon.

RDX Muay Thai Pads

Another company that makes multiple types of Muay Thai pads is RDX Sports. They also currently offer three types of Muay Thai pads that are currently available on Amazon.

RDX Muay Thai Pad(Single Pad)

Maya Hide Leather

IMT Gel Foam Padding

Shredded Textile Material Handle

Triple Reinforced Stitching

Quick EZ Hook & Loop Straps

3 Color Options

Just 1 Pad

If you’re looking for an affordable Muay Thai pad, RDX has you covered. They make the RDX Muay Thai Pad(Single Pad).

These Muay Thai pads from RDX were made from premium maya hide leather that is sturdy and hardwearing. RDX decided to keep the pad hold protected and used IMT gel foam padding that optimally absorbs impacts.

Complete with triple reinforced stitching that is designed to last for years without wearing out. This kick pad also stays on with quick EZ hook and loop straps.

Unfortunately, the only drawback is RDX only sells these in single pairs, so you’ll have to make two orders. They are currently available in 3 color options.

RDX Thai Pads Curved

Maya Hide L’More Skin Leather

Resistant To Splits & Cracks

Calibrated Sheet

Solid Handle

Reinforced Stitching

EZ Hook & Loop Straps

5 Color Options

RDX’s second offering on Amazon is a pair of Muay Thai pads that are reasonably priced. The RDX Thai Pads Curved are made of higher grade maya hide leather and an updated design compared to the original RDX pads.

In the design of these kick pads, RDX are more resistant to splits and cracks thanks to added calibrated sheets. Then just like the original RDX Thai pads they made with solid textile material handles.

All of these additions along with reinforced stitching makes these one of the most affordable pads you can buy. They’re hard to crack and will stay in place thanks to the EZ hook and loop straps.

Right now you can get these one size fits all Thai pads in 5 different color options.

RDX Thai Pads w/ Maya Hide Leather

Maya Hide Leather

Tri Layered Padding

EZ Hook & Loop Closure

Unique Stitching Alternate Design

Built For Longevity

The third offering from RDX are their more high end Muay Thai pads with unique design. The RDX Thai Pads With Maya Leather.

This pair of kick pads from RDX are made of maya leather like their previous product, but with a unique design and tri layered padding. Offering three layers of protection within these gloves with sheets covering the front of the pads to absorb impact.

These are also the most light and ergonomic of the kick pads RDX makes. Complete with unique stitching that increases their longevity that won’t move thanks to the EX hook and loop closures.

Meister XP2 Professional Curved Muay Thai Pads

Professional Level Thai Pads

Slight Curve w/ Reinforced Power Center

Ultra Durable

Premium Leather

Lightweight

Versatile

Sold In Single & Pairs

Meister MMA is another company that makes some really solid combat sports equipment made of high end material. Their Meister XP2 Professional Curved Muay Thai Pads are some of the best Muay Thai pads you can buy right now.

These are pro level kick pads made of premium leather that is ultra durable and lightweight. Complete with reinforced stitching and the slightly curved design that the best Muay Thai pads have.

They also didn’t just make the name pro level to try and sell more pads. Meister also added reinforced power centers that absorb and spread out the impact of strikes.

You can get these kick pads from Meister in either just a single pad or a pair.

Sanabul Battle Forged Muay Thai Pads

Battle Tested

Pro Approved

Ultra Light

Old School Meets New School Design

Ultra Light Impact Foam

Fantastic Value

2 Color Options

Sanabul is a solid company that makes nearly every type of product within the combat sports market. This includes some very sleek Muay Thai pads with the Sanabul Battle Forged Muay Thai Pads.

These are an old school meets new school design that blends together the best of both worlds. They are made of ultra light impact foam that absorbs all of the force of striking impacts.

In these Thai pads, you are getting a battle tested product that has been professionally approved by Sanabul sponsored fighters. But if all of this wasn’t enough, Sanabul offers these kick pads at a fantastic value.

You can also buy these affordable, yet durable Muay Thai pads in 2 color options.

Contender Fight Sports MMA Muay Thai Pads

Amazon Choice

Vinyl Material

Durable

Riveted Handle

Stable

Made In Thailand

Next up on our list of the best Muay Thai pads is from one of the longest running combat sports manufacturers Contender. They make some really solid old school kick pads with the Contender Fight Sports MMA Muay Thai Pads.

These have been marked as Amazon Choice product that are one of the most sold kick pads on the website. Made with top of the line vinyl that is just as durable as pads made of top grade leather.

Then like the best Muay Thai pads, Contender also designed these pads right in the heart of Thailand. Complete with durable, reinforced stitching, and riveted handles that provide great stability for the holders.

Contender marked these pads at a very reasonable price and made them for everyone. No matter if you are a coach at a gym or just someone that likes to train out of their garage.

Elite Sports Muay Thai Kick Pads

Durable Quad Layered Protection

Maximum Shock Absorption

Designed To Protect Kickers’s Feet

Good For All Types Of Striking

Affordable

4 Color Options

Elite Sports is another company that makes all things combat sports, which includes some really good Muay Thai pads. Their Elite Sports Muay Thai Kick Pads are some of the most affordable, yet durable pads that you can buy on Amazon.

They made these Thai pads with Quad layered protection that absorbs all of the impact of every type of strike. Made with a versatile design that not only increases their longevity, but decreases the chance of kickers hurting their feet.

Elite Sports put all of these features in these kick pads, but still made them one of the most affordable on the market. You’re getting a great product at a fair price and they’re available in 4 color options.

