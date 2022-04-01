As Jiu Jitsu has grown, more obsessed BJJ students have begun making their own home Jiu Jitsu gyms. Buying Jiu Jitsu mats of their own, so they can train outside of class.

For those that dream of having their own home BJJ gym, here is a list of the best Jiu Jitsu mats. Below are descriptions of the best Jiu Jitsu mats that are currently available on Amazon with links provided.

We also added sections listing the different types of Jiu Jitsu mats and links to our other best product lists.

Types of Jiu Jitsu Mats

Before you can choose the best Jiu Jitsu mats, you have to know the difference between different types of mats. Here are descriptions of the different types of Jiu Jitsu mats that are made.

Roll Out Mats

Roll out mats are probably the best Jiu Jitsu mats you can buy for their home gym. They are made of the best material, easy to clean, and easy to put away. Many smaller BJJ gyms will actually use these types of mats in their schools.

Fold Out Mats

Fold out mats are the type that have been used for years for home gyms and by gymnastic/dance schools. The good thing about fold out mats is they’re easy to clean and can be put away after being used.

Puzzle Mats

Puzzle mats are the most affordable Jiu Jitsu mats you can buy for a home gym. Many martial arts gyms on a budget also choose to install these types of mats.

These types of mats are generally made of low to high grade foam and come in various sizes and thickness. The cheapest options being less thick and the more expensive being thick.

We Sell Mats

We Sell Mats produce some of the best Jiu Jitsu mats in the world. They specialize in the puzzle mat style of Jiu Jitsu mats and make them with top quality foam. Here are the selections from We Sell Mats that are currently on Amazon.

We Sell Mats ¾ Inch Thick Martial Arts Eva Foam Exercise Mat & We Sell Mats 1 Inch Thick Martial Arts Eva Foam Exercise Mat

We Sell Mats Martial Arts Mat 3/4″ Tatami

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Material

24×24 Inch Diameters

Commercial Grade

Easy To Install & Clean

Sizes: 16-100 Square Feet(4, 6, 12, 25 Tiles)

3.4In-1In Thickness

3 Color Options

First up on our best Jiu Jitsu mats lists are the solid puzzle mats from We Sell Mats. Their We Sell Mats ¾ Inch Thick Martial Arts Eva Foam Exercise Mat is amonthe the best mats available on Amazon.(Also their 1 Inch eva foam mats)

We Sell Mats make their puzzle mats with high grade eva foam that provides optimal cushion for grappling or MMA training. Offering their puzzle mats is ¾ inch thickness or 1 inch depending how hard you want to train or practice takedowns.

These puzzle mats are commercial grade and have been used to pad schools and home gyms alike. Their 24×24 inches in diameter and you can currently buy them in bundles of 4, 6, 12, and 25 tiles.(16, 24, 48, 100 square feet)

They currently offer some of the best Jiu Jitsu mats on Amazon in 3 color options.(Blue, Red, & Light Gray)

We Sell Mats 4ft x 6ft x 2in Personal Fitness & Exercise Mat & We Sell Mats 4ft x 10ft x 2in Personal Fitness & Exercise Mat

We Sell Mats 4 ft x 6 ft x 2 in Personal Fitness & Exercise Mat

Vinyl Material

Easy To Carry & Store

Cross Link Foam

Durable & Sturdy

Easy To Clean

For All Types Of Exercising

5 Color Options

We Sell Mats also make high grade fold out mats. Their We Sell Mats 4ft x 6ft x2in Personal Fitness and Exercise Mat is one of the highest rated on Amazon. (Also available in 4ft x 10ft x 2in)

They made these mats with 2 inches of cross link foam and covered it with top of the line vinyl. These fold out mats are durable, sturdy, and good for all types of exercising and training.

We Sell Mats made these fold out mats easy to clean, carry, and store when you’re done using them. Right now, you can get the highest rated fold out mats on Amazon in 5 color options and 2 size options.

Whichever you choose, there are guaranteed to last you for years of training.

Dollamur Flexi Roll Mats

Many grapplers feel that Dollamur makes some of the best Jiu Jitsu mats in the world. They make competition quality roll out mats that you can use for your home Jiu Jitsu gym. Here are the offerings from Dollamur that are currently available on Amazon.

First up from Dollamur are arguably the best Jiu Jitsu mats on the planet and that isn’t an exaggeration. Their Dollamur Flexi-Roll 5’ x 10’ x 1.25” roll out mats are rated the best Jiu Jitsu mats on Amazon.(Also in 10’x 10’ x 1.25”)

If you’ve ever competed at a Jiu Jitsu competition, then chances are that the promotion used Dollamur mats. Their high grade roll out mats are used in the warm up area and also in home Jiu Jitsu gyms.

These roll out mats are 1.25” thick and made with some of the best no slip tatami texture surfaces. They are lightweight, which makes them easy to either put away or transport to another area for training.

The inside of these roll out mades is cross linked polyethylene foam that offers some of the best shock absorption available. These vinyl roll out mats from Dollamur are available right now in 4 color options and 2 size options.

You will be hard pressed to find better roll out Jiu Jitsu mats than these from Dollamur.

Dollamur Flexi-Roll Wrestling Mat

Same Material As Competition Mats

24oz Vinyl Surface

1.25” Thick

5’ x 10’ Diameter

Cross Linked Polyethylene Foam

4 Color Options

For those that prefer an old school wrestling style mat, Dollamur also makes this type of training mat. Their Dollamur Flexi-Roll Wrestling Mat are made of the same material as competition matches used in the biggest wrestling tournaments.

These rectangular mats come in at a 5ft x 10ft diameter and are 1.25 inches thick of polyethylene foam. You’re going to the same top level shock absorption as the other Dollamur mats.

Dollamur made these with a 24oz vinyl surface complete with anti-slip technology that won’t crack or peel. Right now, on the Dollamur Amazon store, they offer these wrestling mats in 4 color options and guarantee your satisfaction.

Dollamur 10’ x 10’ Wrestling Mat(Royal)

Perfect Rating

10 x 10 Feet Diameter

1.25in Thick

2 Piece Roll Out Mat

Vinyl Surface

Comes In Blue

The last offering from Dollamur is another one of the best Jiu Jitsu mats currently available on Amazon. The Dollamur 10’ x 10’ Wrestling Mat(Royal) is the highest grade training mat that Dollamur produces.

This two piece vinyl set is also the largest personal training mats that Dollamur makes at a 10’ x 10’ diameter. Made of the same polyethylene foam at 1.25 inches thick and covered with their patented anti crack vinyl material.

You could easily use this two piece wrestling mat to pad a small BJJ school with how much space it covers. This is for the grappler that has a lot of free space in their home to train.

Dollamur currently offers this line of training mats in a sleek royal blue design.

Perfect Rating

1.5 Inch Thickness

Ethylene Vinyl

Designed For Safer Takedowns

Anti Slip T Pattern

Eva Foam Interior

Available in 10, 16, 25, 36 Squares(40, 64, 100, 144 sq ft)

4 Color Options

Meister is known for making great combat sports products, but they also make some of the best Jiu Jitsu mats available. Their Meister X-Thick 1.5” Interlocking Eva Foam Mats are the highest rated puzzle training mats currently on Amazon.

They went above and beyond and made these puzzle mats with 1.5 inches of eva foam. Perfect for those that are into drilling takedown or starting rolls from standing.

These mats were covered in ethylene vinyl and designed with an anti slip T pattern so you don’t slip and fall. You can currently buy these great puzzle mats in bundles of 10, 16, 25, and 36 squares and 4 color options. Incredible mats at an incredible price.

IncStores 1 Inch Thick MMA Foam Flooring Tiles(Also in ⅞ Inch

2 Sided Colors

1 Inch Thick

Ethylene Vinyl

24 x 24 Inch Diameter

Available In Bundles of 2-40 Mats

6 Color Options

IncStores sell some great puzzle mats on Amazon that are incredibly diverse and durable. They make their IncStores 1 Inch Thick MMA Foam Flooring Tiles in various diameters and bundles for you to buy.

What’s great about these puzzle mats is that they have different colors on each side. If you get tired of training on one side, you can switch things up and train on top of another color.

IncStores made their puzzle mats with high grade eva foam and covered them with non slip ethylene vinyl. You can currently get their puzzle mats in numerous different bundles from 2 to 40 mats.

Whether you want to pad a space in your home or pad up a small MMA gym. They also make mats available with a thickness of ⅞.

Greatmats Home MMA Foam Tile For Grappling & Jiu Jitsu(Also in Black & Gray

Waterproof

Anti Burn Tatami Surface

Perfect Rating

2 Sided Colors

1.5 Inch Thick Eva Foam

Easy Installation

Available In 10 Packs

Greatmats make puzzle mats of their own that are rated as some of the best Jiu Jitsu mats on Amazon. Their Greatmats Home MMA Foam Tile For Grappling & Jiu Jitsu currently have a perfect Amazon rating.(Also their black & gray tiles)

They made their style of puzzle training mats waterproof and with an anti burn tatami surface. Making it less likely that you get mat burn from hard training.

Created with 1.5 inches of eva foam padding, which makes them optimal for takedown practice. Greatmats also designed these mats with two different colors on each size, so you can use whichever side you wish.

These high grade puzzle mats were truly made for home gyms as they’re only available in packs of 10.

ProsourceFit Extra Thick Puzzle Exercise Mat

Dense

Durable

High Quality Eva Foam

Ethylene Vinyl Covering

24″ x 24″ x ¾” or 24″ x 24″ x 1″

Simple Assembly

6 Tiles, 18 Tiles, & 24 Tiles

3 Color options

Another excellent choice of martial arts puzzle mats comes from a company called ProsourceFit. They make the dense and durable ProsourceFit Extra Thick Puzzle Exercise Mat.

These are great packs of puzzle mats that are made of high grade material. From high grade eva foam to the ethylene vinyl covering with anti crack and fading technology.

ProsourceFit’s tiles are easy to assemble and come on either ¾ inch thickness of 1 thickness. They currently offer their mats in packs of 6, 18, or 24, and in 3 color options.

High Density EPE Foam

Durable PU Leather

Waterproof

Portable

Washable

3 Color Options

Now if you only have a small amount of space to train at home Polar Aurora makes a great fold out mat. Their Polar Aurora 4′ x 10′ x 2 Inch Thick Folding Gymnastic Exercise Mat is a good choice.

Although this one isn’t one of the best Jiu Jitsu mats, because it wasn’t specifically made for grappling. But it is very well made and will do the job if you only have a little space.

Their folding mat includes 2 inches of high density EPE Foam that’s covered by durable PU leather. It is easily portable and hand washable.

Right now you can get this folding mat from Polar Aurora in 3 color options.

Get Rung Martial Arts Mats

Perfect For All Martial Arts

40 x 40 Diameter

1 Inch Thick

Dense Eva Foam

Waterproof

100-500 Sq Ft Packs

3 Color Options

Get Rung Martial Arts make some top notch puzzle mats with their Get Rung Martial Arts Mats. Perfect for all types of martial arts from BJJ, MMA, and even Karate.

These martial arts puzzle mats are made with dense eva foam that is one inch in thickness. They are shock absorbent and waterproof, so you can do some hard training on them.

On the Get Rung Martial Arts Amazon page, they sell these mats in 100-500 square feet packs. Available in 3 color options that are built to last

Xspec 1” Extra Thick Interlocking Eva Foam Mat

Extra Thick

Durable

Water Resistant

Sound Resistant

24 x 24 Inch

12 Piece Pack

One Year Warranty

Double Sided Colors

4 Color Options

A company called Xspec makes some of the best Jiu Jitsu mats on Amazon. They put a lot into their Xspec 1″ Extra Thick Interlocking Eva Foam Mat.

Xspec made their martial arts puzzle mats 1 Inch thick and are extra durable, water resistant, and sound Resistant. You won’t have to worry about disturbing other people in your home when you’re drilling takedowns with friends.

Each mat in the 12 pack has a diameter of 24 x 24 inches and they are easy to assemble.

But probably the best thing about these mats are the one year warranty that comes with your purchase. You can currently get these two sided color mats in 4 different color options.

Greatmats Karate Martial Arts Mat

Perfect Rating

Durable

Easy To Install

Eva Foam

Waterproof

Reversible Two Color Sides

2 x 2 Ft Per Mat

15 Mats Per Pack

Greatmats Karate Martial Arts are another great entry into the list. Their Greatmats Karate Martial Arts Mat are some of the best Jiu Jitsu mats on Amazon.

They currently have a perfect Amazon rating and with how they design these mats, this is no surprise. Greatmats made the martial arts puzzle mats durable, easy to install, and included an inch of eva foam.

These puzzle mats are 2 x 2 feet in diameter and made to be completely waterproof. You can have hard training sessions on these mats without worrying about water logging them.

Right now, Greatmats offers their highly rated puzzle mats in packs of 15 that cover nearly 60 square feet of space. One side is red and the other is blue for however you would like to accessorize your home gym.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.