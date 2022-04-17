MMA training is incredibly fun to participate in, but you’re going to need the right gear to train in. This includes good pairs of MMA shorts.

The market for MMA shorts is vast and it can be hard finding the best ones. That is why put together this list of the best MMA shorts currently available.

Below are links to the products below and short reviews that details why they’re the best MMA shorts. We also added links to our other best of product write ups

Looking for other recommendations besides the best MMA shorts available on Amazon? We’ve got you covered! Here are the links to our other best of combat sports product write ups.

What’s the difference between MMA shorts and other shorts?

There are key differences between MMA shorts and other types of combat sports shorts. Here is a description of each type of training shorts.

MMA Shorts

MMA shorts have a very distinct look that differentiates them from other types of training shorts. With MMA shorts, they are distinguished by velcro straps and drawstrings to keep them together. Generally made of vinyl and polyester with sublimated graphics.

Boxing Shorts

Boxing shorts set themselves apart from other types of training shorts by their waistbands and length. The waistbands are generally 2-4 centimeters wide that come up to your belly button and bottoms go to your knees. When you compare them to MMA shorts, you will obviously see a difference between them.

Muay Thai Shorts

Muay Thai shorts are very similar to boxing shorts, but are cut way shorter. They have similar waistbands, but they go down to around the top of the thigh muscles. This is so Muay Thai practitioners have full range of motion on their kicks.

BJJ Shorts

BJJ or Jiu Jitsu shorts are a mix of MMA and boxing shorts. They look like MMA shorts and have a similar waistband to boxing shorts, but thinner. You can only use these types of shorts for IBJJF sanctioned Jiu Jitsu competitions.

Anthem Athletics

Anthem Athletics is one of the top rated companies that make a wide variety of training apparel. From the moment they opened their Amazon store, their products have become best sellers. Here are some of the best MMA shorts from Anthem Athletics that are available on Amazon.

Anthem Athletics Reignite MMA Shorts

Perfect Rating

Handcrafted

Strong & Light Performance Fabric

Durable Flatlock Stitching

Sublimated Logos

Great Price

7 Color Options

6 Size Options

We’re starting off the list with arguably one of the best MMA shorts on our list. The Anthem Athletics Reignite MMA Shorts currently has a perfect Amazon rating and is a best seller on the website.

Anthem Athletics handcrafted these incredible shorts from strong and light fabric that will last for years of training. Then to ensure they hold up, they added ultra durable flatlock stitching, so they won’t come apart.

They went with a very minimalist design that works in the shorts favor and added sublimated logos to make them pop. All of these features and Anthem Athletics settled on a great price for these shorts that are very reasonable.

Right now, Anthem Athletics has these MMA shorts in 7 color options and 6 different size options.

Anthem Athletics Resilience MMA Shorts

Military Inspired

Tear Resistant

Fast Drying

Two Fold Velcro & Drawstring

4 Way Stretching Fabric

Multi Use

9 Color Options

10 Size Options

The other great pair of shorts that Anthem Athletics makes is their military inspired Anthem Athletics Resilience MMA Shorts. Just like Anthem Athletics Reignite shorts, their Resilience shorts are handmade and made with top notch materials.

Some of the material used to make these shorts is 4 way stretching fabric that is tear resistant and fast drying. You won’t have to worry about getting weighed down with sweat during hard training sessions.

They also include a double locking two fold velcro and drawstring that will always stay on tight and never fall off. Whether you’re doing MMA training, kickboxing training, or circuit training.

Right now, Anthem Athletics offer their resilience shorts in 9 color options and 10 size options. Literally a design and size for everyone.

Hayabusa

Hayabusa is continually one of the best makers of combat sports products and that includes some of the best MMA shorts. You usually have to pay a little more for Hayabusa products, but they are well worth it. Here are the best MMA shorts that Hayabusa has to offer on their Amazon store.

Hayabusa Icon Fight Shorts/Hayabusa Icon Mid-Thigh Men’s Fight Shorts

Hayabusa Icon Fight Shorts

Virtually Indestructible Fabric

Comfortable Locked-In Fit

Feel & Perform Like A Pro

Free Range Of Motion

7 Color Options

6 Size Options

First up from Hayabusa are two of their best MMA shorts that are pro grade level. Their Hayabusa Icon Fight Shorts and the Hayabusa Icon Mid-Thigh Men’s Fight Shorts.

Both of these MMA shorts were made of virtually indestructible fabric and that is no exaggeration. In their lab tests, both of these MMA shorts withstood 790 newtons of force and didn’t tear.

Hayabusa made these fight shorts, so that you can feel and perform like a pro fighter. Giving you full range of motions to freely throw kicks and punches.

Both the traditional and mid-thigh fights shorts currently come in 7 color options and 6 size options. You will not regret paying the price for these top notch MMA shorts.

Hayabusa Hexagon Mid-Thigh Men’s Fight Shorts

Amazon’s Choice

Virtually Indestructible Fabric

Multi Use

Comfortable

Full Range Of Motion

6 Color Options

5 Size Options

Next up from Hayabusa is another great choice in their line of MMA shorts. Their Hayabusa Hexagon Mid-Thigh Men’s Fight Shorts are currently an Amazon’s Choice product and they more than deserve it.

Like their fight shorts, the hexagon shorts are also made of virtually indestructible fabric that went through multiple lab tests. Not only are they seemingly indestructible, but they are also incredibly comfortable to wear.

You can be comfortable and have full range of motion when you’re training. Whether it be MMA, Muay Thai, or crossfit.

Hayabusa currently offers their hexagon fight shorts in 6 color options and 5 size options.

Hayabusa Marvel Hero Shorts

Seemingly Indestructible Material

Incredible Fit

Peak Performance

Extreme Durability

Iron-Man, Captain America & Punisher Designs

5 Size Options

Then of course, since Hayabusa makes Marvel hero inspired rash guards, they also made marvel hero MMA shorts. Their Hayabusa Marvel Hero Shorts are some of the coolest and best MMA shorts available for lovers of the Marvel universe.

You’ll look and feel like a superhero wearing these MMA shorts. They were made with the same indestructible fabric as the other two Hayabusa shorts, which really suits these hero inspired shorts.

You have the choice of either being Captain America, Iron-Man, or the Punisher when you’re training. Also great for all types of training and not just MMA.

Hayabusa currently sells their Marvel heroes MMA shorts in 5 different size options.

Sanabul

Sanabul is a great company that makes anything and everything within the world of combat sports. From boxing gloves to BJJ Gis, and apparel like some of the best MMA shorts you buy that are affordable. Here are the MMA shorts that Sanabul currently offers in their Amazon store.

Sanabul Core MMA Shorts

Just What You Need

Fits Just Right

Designed To Perform

Built To Last

Not Going Anywhere

4 Color Options

3 Size Options

The first offering from Sanabul are their signature Sanabul Core MMA Shorts. They are one of their biggest sellers, because they are clean, basic, and just what you need for training.

Sanabul’s minimalist design for these shorts are what make them so good. Going more for performance than just a pair of shorts that look cool.

These are highly functional shorts that were designed to fit you just right and help you perform at a high level. Designed to be less baggy and built with reinforced stitching, so they last you a long time.

Right now, Sanabul offers their core MMA shorts in 4 different color options and 3 size options.

Sanabul Essential MMA Shorts

#1 Seller On Amazon

Just What You Need

Fights Right

Designed To Perform

Reinforced Stitching

Not Going Anywhere

8 Color Options

5 Size Options

Sanabul’s other offering is the number one selling and maybe the best MMA shorts on Amazon. Their Sanabul Essential MMA Shorts are just what you need to train in and work perfectly.

They are among one of the most affordable MMA shorts available on Amazon, but made like high priced shorts. Just like their core series, the essential series is a very simplistic style of shorts that choose function over style.

These MMA shorts were designed to fit just right and include reinforced stitching and 4 way stretch fabric. Also a secure hook and loop locking system to make sure the shorts don’t go anywhere.

You can currently get these great pair of shorts in 8 colors and 5 sizes.

RDX

RDX is another company that makes anything and everything within the combat sports market. Including some 3 great lines of MMA shorts that are among the most sold items on Amazon. Here is a description of the three RDX MMA shorts below.

RDX MMA Shorts(Black)

Perfect Rating

98% Polyester 2% Spandex

Quick Dry

3 Ply Polyester Stitching

Multi Use

5 Size Options

First up from RDX are some of the best MMA shorts that are currently available on Amazon. The RDX MMA Shorts(Black) currently have a perfect rating and one of the most sold items on Amazon.

RDX chose performance over style in these shorts and it really worked in their favor. They made these MMA shorts with 98% polyester, 2% spandex, and 3 ply polyester stitching to reinforce them.

On top of this, these shorts also include quick dry capabilities to keep you dry while you’re training. These shorts were made for various types of training and RDX currently offers these shorts in 5 size options.

RDX MMA/Muay Thai Shorts

Perfect Rating

High Quality Polyester

Strong Grip Waistband

T-3 Stitching

Fluid Mobility

Multi Use

Another line of MMA shorts that RDX makes also currently have a perfect rating on Amazon. The RDX MMA/Muay Thai Shorts are a great pair of shorts that will more than do the job.

They are made with high quality polyester and T-3 stitching, which makes them incredibly durable. Not only durable, but also offering you fluid mobility along with a strong grip waistband, so they stay on.

You can use these RDX shorts for numerous types of training and you can perform at an optimal level.

Elite Sports Men’s MMA Shorts

Microfiber Fabric

Tear Resistant

Secure

Durable

Side Slits

2 Color Options

6 Size Options

Elite Sports is another combat sports company that makes anything you can think of for the combat sports market. The Elite Sports Men’s MMA Shorts are incredibly affordable and work.

They are made with microfiber fabric that is ultra soft and lightweight that allows you to move freely. These shorts don’t resist you and stay on with a firm waistband and drawstring combo.

You can get the Elite Sports Men’s MMA Shorts currently in 2 color options and 6 size options.

LAFROI MMA Shorts

Double Secure

Anti-Tear

Multi Use

Lightweight

Quick Dry

11 Color Design Options

4 Size Options

LAFROI makes some of the best MMA shorts that you can get in a variety of different color designs. The LAFROI MMA Shorts are a great choice of shorts that are good for a variety of different types of training.

They will also stay on with a double secure closing system that gives you 100% mobility during training. The fabric they use is lightweight, anti- tear resistant, and quick dry, so cumulative sweat doesn’t weigh you down.

Right now, LAFROI offers their MMA shorts in 11 different color designs and 4 size options.

ROAR MMA Shorts

100% Microfiber

Ergonomically Designed

Split Out Seams

Adjustable Strap Closure

Multi Flex Panels

18 Color Design Options

4 Size Options

ROAR MMA not only makes a wide variety of rash guards, but also a wide variety of the best MMA shorts. The ROAR MMA Shorts are incredibly well made shorts that are good for various types of training.

They made their MMA shorts with a 100% microfiber that is extremely durable and lightweight. Ergonomically designed to withstand the toughest training sessions, while giving you complete mobility.

This is thanks to the multi flex panels ROAR added into their shorts. ROAR without a doubt has the most design options of any other company on Amazon with an astounding 18 color options.

You can get any of these 18 color options in 4 different sizes.

Hawk Sports MMA/BJJ Shorts

All Purpose

Ultra Lightweight

Breathable

Double Stitched

5 Year Replacement Warranty

3 Size Options

Hawk Sports makes some of the best MMA shorts on Amazon with their Hawk Sports MMA/BJJ Shorts. These all purpose shorts are great for whatever type of training you want to participate in and they’ll hold up.

They are made with ultra weight fabric that is durable as they are comfortable. Complete with durable double stitching, so they’ll never break down.

Hawk Sports believes in their MMA shorts so much that they put a 5 year warranty on them. If they don’t hold up for 5 years, they will give you your money back.

SOTF Boxing/MMA Shorts

Amazon’s Choice

Comfortable

Durable

Firm Stitching

3 Color Designs

5 Size Options

SOTF are another pair of the best MMA shorts on Amazon that are an official Amazon’s choice product. The SOTF Boxing/MMA Shorts are a great choice for you if you participate in multiple types of combat sports training.

They are comfortable as they are durable complete with 4 way stretching fabric and firm stitching that won’t break. No matter if you’re boxing or doing MMA.

Right now you can get the SOTF MMA shorts in 3 color options and 5 design options.

JAYEFO MMA Shorts

Most Affordable

Stretchable

360 Degree Mobility

UPF 50+ Ultralight

6 Size Options

If you want the most affordable pair of MMA shorts that are quality made, then JAYEFO has you covered. The JAYEFO MMA Shorts are so well priced, that you could buy multiple at the same price as top shelf shorts.

Even though these shorts are affordable, they don’t skimp on quality. They are made of durable and stretchable fabric that give you 360 degree mobility.

Also if you want to train outside, JAYEFO included UFC 50 ultralight protection from the sun. You can currently get these shorts in 6 different size options.

Epic MMA Shorts

4 Way Stretch

Great For WOD

Full Range Of Motion

8 Color Options

7 Size Options

The Epic MMA Shorts are another good option that are very affordable and work. They are great for everything from MMA to WOD exercises.

These MMA shorts include 4 way stretching fabric that is durable, while also offering you full range of motions. You can expect these shorts to last you for years of training.

Right now, Epic currently offers their MMA shorts in 8 color design options and 7 sizes.

Meister MMA Shorts

Ultra Light Microfiber

Flex Fabric

Three Way Waistband Closure

Active Fit

Multi Use

6 Size Options

The last product on our best MMA shorts are from the crew at Meister. They make high quality combat sports products and that includes a great pair of MMA shorts.

Their Meister MMA Shorts are made with ultra light microfiber material and flex fabric that allows for free motion. Not only are they durable microfiber shorts, but also include a threeway waistband closure that ensures they stay on.

You can use these active fit shorts for a variety of different types of training and they’ll hold up. Meister currently offers these MMA shorts in 6 different size options.

