Why do some female grapplers prefer BJJ spats?

The reason why a lot of female grapplers prefer to wear BJJ spats is comfort and they fit better. A problem that female grapplers have wearing just shorts is that it’s harder for them to find shorts that fit right.

They don’t stay secure, which makes the chance of having an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction even higher. BJJ spats fit tightly, lessen the chance of wardrobe malfunctions, and give them 100% mobility.

Fusion Fight Gear

Fusions Fight Gear not only makes some of the best women’s BJJ spats, but also have the biggest selection on Amazon. All of their spats and rash guards are incredibly detailed and made of some of the best materials available. Here are some of the best women’s BJJ spats that Fusion Fight Gear currently offers on Amazon.

Catwoman Silver Age Women’s Leggings Spats

Perfect Rating

Officially Licensed

88% Polyester 12% Spandex

280gsm Fabric

Stays Dry

Sublimated Graphics

Improves Blood Flow To Muscles

Multi Use

First up from Fusion Fight Gear is the Catwoman Silver Age Women’s Legging Spats. One of the very best women’s BJJ spats available and currently has a perfect Amazon rating.

Fusion Fight Gear was given an official license by DC Comics to use this incredible Catwoman design. They took the art straight from a cover of a silver age comic and put it on these BJJ spats. This design is also sublimated, so it will never crack or fade after you train in it.

They are made of a 88% polyester 12% spandex material with a weight of 280gsm. These BJJ spats will not only keep you dry, but will help improve blood flow to your muscles during training.

You can use these great BJJ spats for all types of training from BJJ, MMA, Muay Thai, or even yoga.

She-Ra Women’s Black BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Officially Licensed

88% Polyester 12% Spandex

280gsm Fabric

Stays Dry

Tight Compression Fit

Sublimated Graphics

Multi Use

Next up from Fusion Fight Gear is another one of the best women’s BJJ spats available online. The She-Ra Women’s Black BJJ Spats are an homage to the badass cartoon hero She-Ra.

Fusion Fight Gear obtained an official license to put this design of She-Ra on their spats. If you’re a fan of this 1980s hero, these are the spats for you. It is 100% sublimated and won’t crack or fade over a short period of time.

They made these spats from 88% polyester 12% spandex weigh in at a weight of 280gsm. All while offering you a tight compression fit that will help increase blood flow to your muscles during training.

These spats are great to do every type of training from MMA, BJJ, and Muay Thai.

Fusion Fight Gear Joker Women’s Leggings

Officially Licensed

88% Polyester 12% Spandex

280gsm Fabric

Stays Dry

Sublimated Graphics

Tight Compression Fit

Multi Use

If you’re a fan of the Joker, you’ll love these next BJJ spats from Fusion Fight Gear. They obtained an official license from DC Comics to make the Fusion Fight Gear Joker Women’s Leggings.

The art was taken straight off the page of the comic and put on these BJJ spats. This art is completely sublimated, so it won’t fade or crack easily over time.

Fusion Fight Gear made these spats with 88% polyester, 12% spandex, and they weigh in at 280gsm. Not only will these BJJ spats help you stay dry during training, but improve blood flow to your muscles during training.

You can use these BJJ spats from BJJ, Muay Thai, MMA, and yoga.

Fusion Fight Wear Wonder Woman Leggings

Officially Licensed

88% Polyester 12% Spandex

Stays Dry

Multi Use

Sublimated Graphics

280gsm Fabric

For female grapplers that are fans of Wonder Woman, Fusion Fight Gear made these just for you. The Fusion Fight Wear Wonder Woman Leggings are one of the best BJJ spats that they make.

They won’t make you roll like Wonder Woman, but you’ll look cool like her and they’re 100% sublimated. Fusion Fight Gear makes these spats with a 88% polyester, 12% spandex that weigh in at 280gsm.

You will stay dry while training and get better blood flow to your muscles that can improve your performance. These BJJ spats are good for every type of training from MMA, BJJ, or Muay Thai.

Fusion Fight Gear Harley Quinn Leggings

Officially Licensed

88% Polyester 12% Spandex

280gsm Fabric

Stays Dry

Multi Use

Sublimated Graphics

Along with the Joker BJJ spats, Fusion Fight Gear’s final offering on Amazon is another favorite from DC Comics. Their Fusion Fight Gear Harley Quinn Leggings are another one of the best women’s BJJ spats that they currently make.

This is another officially licensed design that was taken right from the page of a comic. It is 100% sublimated and won’t easily crack or fade in a short period of time.

They are made of 88% polyester, 12% spandex, and are lightweight, weighing in at 280gsm. You will stay dry and have improved blood flow to your muscles and help boost your performance.

You can use these women’s spats for every type of training from MMA, BJJ, or kickboxing.

Roar Women’s Leggings Compression Pants

Perfect Rating

100% Spandex

4 Way Stretchable Compression Fabric

100% Mobility

Fiber Fused Graphics

Non Abrasive

Multi Use

4 Color Design Options

4 Size Options

Roar makes one of the best women’s BJJ spats that are available on Amazon right now. Their Roar Women’s Leggings Compression Pants currently have a perfect Amazon rating and one of the most sold spats on Amazon.

They are 100% spandex, which includes 4 way stretchable compression fabric that gives you 100% range of motion. Not only do these spats give you 100% mobility, but are also comfortable and non abrasive.

The 4 color designs are fiber fused and are also available in 4 different size options.

Sicchich Women’s MMA BJJ Spats

97% Polyester 3% Lycra

Moisture Wicking Fabric

Lightweight

High Performance

Maximum Comfort

13 Color Design Options

6 Size Options

Sicchich offers a wide variety of some of the best women’s BJJ spats available on Amazon. They currently sell the incredibly well made Sicchich Women’s MMA BJJ Spats.

These MMA/BJJ spats are made from a 97% polyester 3% lycra fabric that includes moisture wicking properties. Not only will they keep you dry, but they’re also lightweight and extremely comfortable, while designed to improve performance.

Sicchich currently offers their well made spats in over 13 different color designs and 6 size options.

Fuji Unisex Grappling Spats

Unisex Spats

Brand Known For Quality

Polyester/Spandex Blend

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Comfortable

Stays On Tights

Fuji is a brand known for quality and they make everything you can think of for grappling. That includes their Fuji Unisex Grappling Spats.

They designed their spats, so they could be worn by both male and female grapplers. These grappling spats are made with a polyester/spandex blend and a 4 way stretching fabric.

Offering you maximum comfort, while giving you 100% maneuverability during training. An excellent choice if you want a pair of spats that are durable and work.

Gold BJJ Jiu Jitsu Spats

Unisex

Perfect Rating

4 Way Stretch Poly Blend

Lightweight

100% Range of Motion

Protects Your Skin

Gold BJJ Guarantee

Another company that is known for quality is Gold BJJ. Their Gold BJJ Jiu Jitsu Spats are unisex, but still one of the best women’s BJJ spats on our list.

They currently have a perfect Amazon rating and are one of the most sold spats on the website. These spats are lightweight and made of a 4 way stretch poly blend.

Not only providing comfort and full range of motion, but also protects your skin from damage and bacteria. Gold BJJ also backs their spats with the Gold BJy guarantee.

If you aren’t satisfied with these spats for any reason, Gold BJJ will give you a complete refund.

Phentotype Rashguards Women’s Blue Water Leggings

82% Spandex 18% Polyester

Microfiber Yarn

Comfortable

Quick Dry

Maximum Range of Motion

Multi Purpose

5 Size Options

Next up on our best women’s BJJ spats list is a very clean pair of spats from Phenotype. Their Phenotype Rashguards Women’s Blue Water Leggings are incredibly well made and also fashionable.

Phenotype made these spats from 82% spandex and 18% polyester blend and stitched it together with microfiber yarn. Not only are these spats comfortable, but also durable and gives you 100% range of motion while training.

They made these leggings multi purpose, so you can do any type of indoor training in them and be comfortable. You can currently get these leggings in 5 different sizes.

Dragon Do Women’s Athletic Leggings

Sports Science Designed

Performance Texture

Moisture Wicking Fabric

4 Way Stretch Structure

12 Color Designs

5 Size Options

Last on our best women’s BJJ spats list are some spats from Dragon Do. They make their Dragon Do Women’s Athletic Leggings.

Dragon Do used a sports science design to produce one of the most sturdy pairs of leggings available. The fabric they used is a non-stick performance texture that is also moisture wicking to keep you dry.

You’ll also have full range of motion whether you’re doing BJJ or MMA training. They offer their spats in over 12 color designs and 5 different size options.

