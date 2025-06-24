This MMA Personality Just Dropped a Combat Sports Music Album – And it is a Must Listen

David Potter just dropped Miseducation of MMA Volume 2, and in a culture where combat sports personalities usually stick to commentary, podcasts, or the occasional viral meme, this is something else entirely. Released June 20, 2025, from New York, the album is a genre-jumping, boundary-pushing experiment that mashes up satire, soul, and fight culture into a package that’s as audacious as it is original.

Meet the Guy Who Made an MMA Music Album – David Potter

Early buzz pegs it as “the best music album ever released by a combat sports figure.” Is it a musical guide to MMA? Is it a comedy special wrapped in cynicism? Is it both? Fight Book MMA’s reviewer summed up the confusion: “ Either way, David Potter has created something totally original—raw, rebellious, and surprisingly real.”

Miseducation of MMA Volume 2

Following the underground cult status of Volume 1, Volume 2 arrives with sharper production, deeper emotional range, and a satirical bite that cuts closer to the bone. Tracks like “Dear Black People (A Sean Strickland Song),” “Musk vs. Zuckerberg,” and “Joe Rogan Sauce” dissect the absurdity, beauty, and contradictions of fight culture with lyrical wit. The title is a nod to the award-winning Lauryn Hill debut album.

Potter is no stranger to shaking things up. Just last November, he shattered records with a viral fight night watch-along that drew 16 million viewers, the largest of its kind. “I didn’t want to make something safe,” Potter says. “This album is everything I wish someone told me when I got into this game, brutally honest, sometimes funny, sometimes painful, always real.” He addresses the criticism that Volume 1 felt too polished, too “manufactured,” by stripping back the veneer and embracing imperfection. “I dialed it back considerably to hear flaws, imperfections. You can’t see my cracks and chinks in a carefully crafted image, so I need people to hear it.”

Potter’s willingness to expose the real, messy, and sometimes painful side of combat sports. Critics and fans are already calling Miseducation of MMA Volume 2 a watershed moment in combat sports music. Available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms, this is one project that refuses to be ignored.