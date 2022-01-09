LowkickMMA is here to keep you up to date on everything going on in the MMA and combat sports world. But we also want to give some product recommendations for our readers that train.

That is why we have made this list of the best Muay Thai gloves available for purchase today. Below are our short reviews of some of the best Muay Thai gloves available.

We also added a short section on what the difference is between Muay Thai gloves and normal boxing gloves.

What’s the difference between Muay Thai gloves and boxing gloves?

It may not look like it, but there are subtle differences between normal boxing gloves and Muay Thai gloves. Here are some of the differences.

The cuff/strap

Muay Thai gloves tend to have a shorter and more thick cuff/strap than boxing gloves. This design was added for two reasons.

Protection: Kicks hitting the wrist are common, so a thicker short strap is more practical. Clinch Support: A shorter strap also allows for better wrist bendability for clinching.

The thumbs

Thumbs in boxing gloves tend to be more closed, so you don’t break it punching. Muay Thai gloves have a more open thumb for blocking kicks and clinching.

The palms

Boxing glove palms tend to either be more rounded or have a bar built in for punching. Muay Thai glove palms are more open for clinching to hold onto the opponent.

Side padding

Boxing gloves have next to no side padding built into the gloves. Muay Thai gloves have side padding added in specifically for blocking kicks.

Fairtex Muay Thai gloves

Fairtex has just about their whole current catalog of the best Muay Thai gloves now available on Amazon. So we’ve made an entire subsection dedicated to the Muay Thai gloves from Fairtex.

Handmade in Thailand

Genuine Leather

Tight Fit

Shock Absorbent Foam

12 Color Designs

7 Size Options

For years, these gloves have been the standard when it comes to the best Muay Thai gloves in the world. The Fairtex BGV1 Muay Thai Gloves have been the preferred gloves of Thai fighters for decades.

Made of genuine level and ergonomically engineered to give its user a tight and comfortable fit. Complete with the patented Fairtex foam system that fully protects your hands.

These gloves, like everything Fairtex makes, were built to last. Fairtex really made these gloves for everyone with 12 different color designs and 7 size options.

Microfibre Material

Water Repelling

Locked Thumb Design

Evenly Distributed Padding

12 Color Designs

Available from 8oz-16oz

For those that don’t prefer leather gloves, Fairtex makes an alternative glove. The Fairtex Microfibre Muay Thai Gloves.

These top of the line gloves are made of durable microfiber material that is flexible and also odorless. Complete with a water repelling lining that means you can train hard and not worry about sweat absorption in the gloves.

Then just like everything Fairtex makes, these gloves were designed with evenly distributed padding through the glove for maximum protection. Also available from sizes 8oz-16oz and multiple color options.

Premium Leather

Mexican Style Glove Design

Multiuse

12 Color Designs

Available from 10oz-16oz

A bit different from Fairtex’s traditional glove design is the Fairtex Muay Thai Heavy Hitter Mexican Style Gloves. These gloves have a sleek shape and tight padding like Mexican style boxing gloves mixed with Muay Thai gloves.

They have a tight fit design, while also having that extra padding on the side of the gloves to absorb strikes. You can use these training gloves for everything from bag work, mitt work, and sparring.

Then just like most all types of Fairtex gloves, you can get these in 10oz-16oz and in 12 different color designs.

Special Design

100% Full Grain Leather

7 Layered Foam Core

Grip Bar

Available Sizes: 8oz-16oz

For those that want a specialty glove with the same high standard Fairtex craftsmanship, they made these limited edition gloves. The Fairtex BGV24 The Beauty of Survival-Limited Edition Muay Thai gloves.

Fairtex went above and beyond in making these specialty designed gloves. Complete with 100% grade material and a 7 layer foam core designed for maximum shock absorbent.

They also added a grip bar to help with punches, but those that prefer to clinch may not like that addition. You can get these limited edition gloves in sizes 8oz to 16oz.

Genuine Leather

Matte Brown Color

Gold Colored Stitching On Straps

Multiuse

Available Sizes: 8oz-16oz

Another specialty glove from Fairtex is a throwback called the Fairtex BGV21 Legacy Muay Thai Boxing Gloves. These gloves are a beautiful classic matte brown color with the original faded Fairtex logo from 1971 on the center.

They also added gold color lettering on the logo located on the strap that really adds to the style. As for performance, these gloves are the top quality that you expect from Fairtex.

You can use them for everything from sparring, bag work, or mitt work and they’re available in 5 sizes.

Microfiber & Leather

Ergonomically Engineered

Patented Fairtex Foam System

Constructed In Thailand

Available Sizes: 8oz-16oz

The Fairtex Microfibre BGV25 Limited Edition Muay Thai Gloves are another one of Fairtex’s line of microfiber gloves. These limited edition gloves are tan colored and have Fairtex 1971 printed on them showing the day the company was established.

But not only are they made with microfiber, but they also used leather to make the straps. Ensuring that the gloves stay on tight.

Then like with all Fairtex Muay Thai gloves, these ones include the patented Fairtex foam system for maximum protection. Also available in sizes 8oz-16oz for kids and adults.

Genuine Leather

Thumbless Bag Gloves

Pre-Curved

Handmade In Thailand

4 Colors

Sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large

The Fairtex Muay Thai Bag Gloves are a little different from the other Fairtex gloves on Amazon. They are strictly for bag work only, because they have no thumbs.

If you only do recreational Muay Thai training and don’t spar, then these gloves will work for you. Just like the other gloves from Fairtex, these were handmade in Thailand and made of genuine leather.

These bag gloves were designed with a pre-curve and built to last. You can get these in 4 colors and sizes medium, large, and x-large.

Designed For Sparring

Specialty Designed Outer Foam Layer

Wrap Around Hook & Loop Strap

Three Layers Of Foam Padding

5 Color Options

4 Size Options

On the other side of the spectrum, Fairtex has their Fairtex Super Sparring Gloves. Muay Thai Gloves specifically designed for hard sparring sessions.

Complete with three layers of foam padding to protect your hands. They also included special wrap around hook and loops straps to protect your wrists when punching and blocking kicks.

Whether you’re a Muay Thai athlete or just like sparring, you need sparring gloves like these. They come in 4 sizes and 5 different color options of your choice.

Official Glove Of Glory Kickboxing

Pro Style Glove

Genuine Leather

Hook & Loop Closure

Made In Thailand

If you want to train in gloves that are used by the best pro kickboxers in the world, these are it. The Fairtex Glory Kickboxing Gloves are the official gloves used by the pros in Glory Kickboxing.

These are sleek white and black gloves that are made of top quality leather with the Glory logo on the straps. Since these are official professional gloves, it goes without saying that you’ll be completely protected in these gloves.

Right now on Amazon, these gloves are available in 14oz if you’re looking for pro style sparring gloves.

Designed For Coaches

Blended Sparring & Mitt Gloves

Extra Padded Palm For Mittwork

Microfiber Material

Comes In Blue

The last pair of Fairtex gloves we’ll spotlight is the Fairtex Coach Sparring Gloves. These gloves are one of a kind and specifically designed for coaches to blend together sparring and mitt work.

In the palms of the gloves is extra padding like with a pair of punching mitts. Fairtex made these with their durable microfiber material that were built to last years of work.

If you’re a striking coach that likes to do mitts and spar with your students, you should really consider this product. You’re getting two types of gloves for the price of one.

Durable Leather Construction

Attached Thumbs

Convenient Hook & Loop Closures

Multilayered Pad Foaming

Handmade In Thailand

3 Different Designs

Another trusted brand that has been a preferred glove in Thailand is the Windy Leather Muay Thai Sparring Gloves. Handmade in Thailand and known for being a quality product.

Windy Muay Thai gloves have been used by some of the top Muay Thai fighters for decades. Made with a dense multilayered foam that gives its user complete protection when sparring.

Also with attached thumbs included to protect your thumbs while allowing you to grip in clinches. You can get these top notch gloves in three different designs and in 12oz, 14oz, and 16oz.

Approved By Pro Fighters

Faux Leather

Cutting Edge Design

Sophisticated & Simplistic Design

Premium Inner Lining

3 Color Options

4 Size Options

Sanabul is known for making affordable, yet durable martial arts products. Their Sanabul Battle Forged Muay Thai Gloves are no different.

These Muay Thai gloves have a cutting edge design that looks sophisticated, yet is simplistic. Complete with faux leather and three layer foams to protect your hands.

If these additions aren’t enough, they have also been tested and approved by top UFC fighter Sean “Sugar” O’Malley. These may be affordable Muay Thai gloves, but they were built like top shelf Muay Thai gloves.

Maya Hide Skin Leather

Layered EVA Padding

Quadro-Dome Pu-Mould

Ventilated Palm Mesh

Quick EZ Hook & Loop Straps

4 Size Options

RDX makes a variety of affordable, yet good quality combat sports products. Their RDX Muay Thai Pro Training Gloves are among the best you’ll find if you want quality without spending a ton.

They made these gloves with genuine maya hide skin leather and included layered EVA foam padding to fully protect your hands. RDX also included a ventilated palm mesh in the design, so your hands don’t get overly sweaty while training.

These gloves can be used for everything from bag work to sparring and will last a long time. You can also get these gloves in sizes 10oz, 12oz, 14oz, and 16oz.

Muay Thai Specific Gloves

High Density Gel & Foam

Unmatched Comfort

Minimize Sprains & Injuries

Good Ventilation

5 Color Designs

4 Size Options

Elite is another martial art product manufacturer that makes good gear that is affordable. For striking, they made the Elite 2022 Muay Thai Specific Gloves.

Made specifically for sparring for those that don’t want to pay too much, but still get quality. They made these gloves with a mixture of high density gel and foam to protect your hands during sparring.

You also won’t have to worry about spraining your wrist or your hands getting overheated during training. Elite made these gloves with a stretchable/sturdy velcro strap and also good ventilation to protect against overheating.

These gloves are available in 5 different color options and 4 different size options.

Among The Best Muay Thai Gloves Available

Made By Professionals In Thailand

Double Stitched Seams

Hook & Loop Closure

8 Different Design Options

4 Size Options

By far among the best Muay Thai gloves available on the market today are made by the crew at YOKKAO. These are pro style Muay Thai gloves designed by professionals.

You are likely not to find better quality gloves than those that YOKKAO makes. Handcrafted with the best leather you can use and double stitched at the seams for extra reinforcement.

If you buy these gloves from YOKKAO, you are likely never to use another brand again. You can get these gloves on Amazon in 8 different design options and 4 size options right now.

High Quality Leather

Hook & Loop Design

Tried & Tested

12 Design Options

6 Size Options

Another trusted top shelf Muay Thai gloves are the Twins Muay Thai Training Gloves. These gloves have been tried and tested for years and considered one of the best you can buy.

Made of 100% premium Thai leather and built to last for years of training. Twins made their gloves easy to take off and also secure your wrists with their hook & loop straps.

They also offer these gloves in 12 different color options and 6 size options. More than most other glove manufacturers offer with their gloves.

