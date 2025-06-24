Watch: Jon Jones’ Crash Scene Aftermath: Albuquerque Police Make Body Cam Footage Public

The Albuquerque Police Department has released excerpts of body camera footage from a February 21, 2025, crash scene investigation in which Jon Jones, the recently retired UFC heavyweight champion, is accused of fleeing the scene and later making threatening remarks to a police safety aide over the phone.

Police Unseal Body Cam Evidence: Jon Jones’ Crash Scene Footage Available to View Online

In the incident, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision and found a woman, severely intoxicated and partially undressed, seated in the passenger seat of one of the cars. The woman told police that Jones had been driving the vehicle and left the scene on foot after both had consumed alcohol and psilocybin mushrooms at Jones’ residence earlier that evening.

According to police reports, after the crash, the woman contacted Jon Jones by phone, and a police service aide spoke with a man believed to be Jon Jones. The man allegedly appeared heavily intoxicated and made statements interpreted as threatening the use of lethal force through third parties against the aide. The video allows us to hear this phone call.

In response, backup was called, and a police officer spoke with the individual, who reportedly made similar hints of violence. The man did not directly confirm his identity as Jones during the call. Jones has been charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident and is scheduled for a bond arraignment on July 24, 2025. This legal trouble emerged just hours after Jones publicly announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones has a lengthy history of legal troubles, beginning with a 2012 DUI after crashing his car into a telephone pole, for which he pleaded guilty and received a fine and license suspension. In 2015, he was charged with a felony hit-and-run in Albuquerque after leaving the scene of a crash that injured a pregnant woman, ultimately pleading guilty and being sentenced to probation and community service. Over the years, Jones has also faced battery charges, additional DWI incidents, and repeated drug test failures, resulting in multiple suspensions from the UFC.

In 2019 Jon Jones faced accusations of slapping and inappropriately touching a cocktail waitress at an Albuquerque strip club, which led to a battery charge and a temporary bench warrant after he missed a court appearance.

In September 2021, while staying at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with Jessie and their children, Jones was arrested after a domestic incident. Their youngest daughter called hotel security for help, and when police arrived, they found Jessie Moses with blood on her face and clothing. She told officers that she and Jones had argued and that he had pulled her hair, but she denied that he caused her injuries or that any further physical abuse occurred. Jones was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony tampering with a police vehicle after he headbutted a patrol car.

His attorney, Christopher Dodd, has strongly denied the allegations, stating that Jones was neither driving the vehicle nor present in the car at the time of the incident. Dodd claims the intoxicated woman fabricated the story to avoid arrest for DWI and that police pursued the case with unusual vigor, even seeking a warrant for Jones’ cell phone records in what he describes as a baseless case.

The case marks the latest in a series of legal issues for the fighter, who has previously faced charges related to hit-and-run incidents. The body camera footage and phone call recordings are expected to play a central role as the case moves forward.