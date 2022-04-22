There are now more women than ever that are training and competing in Muay Thai. Many companies that manufacture Muay Thai have taken notice and began making more gear for women.

Here is a list of some of the best women’s Muay Thai shorts that are currently on Amazon. We also included links to our other best of product lists in the section below.

Fairtex

Fairtex has been the industry standard for Muay Thai gear for decades. This includes making some of the best women’s Muay Thai shorts on the planet. Here are two of their types of shorts that they currently sell on Amazon.

Fairtex Traditional Muay Thai Shorts

Unisex

Made & Designed In Thailand

100% Polyester

Traditional Muay Thai Shorts Style

7 Color Design Options

4 Size Options

For years, Fairtex has made not only the best men’s Muay Thai shorts, but also the best women’s Muay Thai shorts. Their Fairtex Traditional Muay Thai Shorts are widely considered one of the best pairs of shorts that you can buy.

They were made and designed in Thailand by designers who are incredibly passionate about the art of Muay Thai. These shorts are made of 100% polyester and made in the traditional Muay Thai shorts style.

Right now, you can get these traditional style Muay Thai shorts from Fairtex in 7 colors and 4 sizes.

Fairtex Slim Cut Muay Thai Shorts

Made & Designed In Thailand

Lighter

100% Polyester

18 Color Design Options

6 Size Options

Fairtex makes another type of shorts that are also one of the best women’s Muay Thai shorts. Their Fairtex Slim Cut Muay Thai Shorts.

Just like Fairtex’s traditional Muay Thai shorts, these were made and designed in Thailand by designers that love Muay Thai. These styles of shorts are slim cut, which are a bit lighter than their traditional shorts, but are also 100% polyester.

Perfect if you want to move around with a little less weight and get off faster kicks. You can get these slim cut shorts in 18 color design options and 6 size options.

FLKKY Muay Thai Shorts For Men/Women

100% Polyester Satin Fabric

Lightweight

Moisture Wicking

Handmade

17 Color Design Options

7 Size Options

Next up on our best women’s Muay Thai shorts list are the FLKKY Muay Thai Shorts For Men/Women. These are a great pair of unisex shorts that both men and women can wear.

They are handmade 100% polyester satin fabric that is lightweight and comfortable. This fabric also includes moisture wicking properties, so you’ll stay dry while training or fighting.

FLKKY is also a company that makes their unisex shorts in a variety of styles. You can get their Muay Thai shorts in 17 color design options and 7 sizes.

Tuff Retro Muay Thai Shorts

Microfiber Fabric

Lightweight

Sublimated Graphics

Quick Dry

20 Color Design Options

5 Size Options

Tuff has been getting a lot of buzz on Amazon and currently makes some of the best women’s Muay Thai shorts. Their Tuff Retro Muay Thai Shorts are a classic look with a modern twist.

They made their Muay Thai shorts out of lightweight microfiber fabric with quick dry capabilities. You’ll stay dry and comfortable while you’re doing some hard Muay Thai training.

Right now, Tuff currently sells their Muay Thai shorts in over 20 color design options and 5 size options.

NAMAZU Muay Thai Shorts For Men & Women

100% Polyester Satin Fabric

Lightweight

Meticulous Sewing

Hand Embroidered

Sweat Wicking

9 Color Design Options

9 Size Options

NAMAZU is next on our best women’s Muay Thai shorts list with a solid product. Their NAMAZU Muay Thai Shorts For Men & Women are a great unisex choice that is currently avaialble on Amazon.

They make their shorts out of 100% polyester satin fabric that is sweat wicking and are all handmade. The tailors at NAMAZU meticulously sewed each pair of shorts to ensure their durability.

Not only were they hand stitched, but they were also embroidered by hand. You can currently get the Muay Thai shorts from NAMAZU in 9 color options and 9 size options.

Dizfoyo Muay Thai Shorts

Perfect Amazon Rating

100% Polyester

Carefully Sewn

Good For Fighting Or Training

Split End Design

12 Color Design Options

7 Size Options

One of the best women’s Muay Thai shorts on our list is from a company called Dizfoyo. They make the Dizfoyo Muay Thai Shorts that currently have a perfect Amazon rating.

The Muay Thai shorts are made from 100% polyester that is carefully sewn to ensure their durability. Dizfoyo made their shorts with a split end design to enhance mobility, which makes them good for fighting or training.

Right now, Dizfoyo makes their shorts in over 12 different design options and 7 size options.

HUOLEI Muay Thai Shorts For Men & Women

100% Polyester

Lightweight

Comfortable

Moisture Wicking Material

Handmade

4 Color Design Options

7 Size Options

Up next on our best women’s Muay Thai shorts is a pair of unisex short from a company called HUOLEI. Their HUOLEI Muay Thai Shorts For Men & Women are as comfortable as they are durable.

These shorts are handmade with 100% polyester that is lightweight and comfortable. They include moisture wicking material that will keep you dry during training.

Currently on Amazon, HUOLEI offers their Muay Thai shorts in 4 color design options and 7 size options.

KIKEE Muay Thai Shorts For Men & Women

100% Polyester

Machine Washable

240gsm

Lightweight

Tear Resistant

4 Color Design Options

5 Size Options

KIKEE is a lesser known company that makes training clothes and offer a great pair of unisex shorts. Their KIKEE Muay Thai Shorts For Men & Women are just what you need for Muay Thai training.

These shorts are made of 100% polyester that are lightweight, weighing in at just 240gsm. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re also tear resistant and durable.

Right now, KIKEE currently offers their shorts in 4 different color designs and 5 size options.

Hayabusa Falcon Muay Thai Shorts

Performance Satin

Comfortable

Full Range Of Motion

Good For Training & Fighting

4 Color Design Options

5 Size Options

You can’t have a best women’s Muay Thai shorts list without mentioning an offering from Hayabusa. Their Hayabusa Falcon Muay Thai Shorts are one of the more high end and well made shorts on the list.

Hayabusa makes their shorts with performance satin that is comfortable as it is durable. They ensure that these shorts will help boost your performance, whether you’re training or fighting.

YOKKAO Muay Thai Boxing Shorts

Perfect Amazon Rating

Unisex Shorts

Made In Thailand

Super Lightweight Fabric

Full Flexibility

Comfortable

20 Color Design Options

6 Size Options

Arguably one of the best manufacturers of Muay Thai products is the Thai company YOKKAO. Everything they make is incredibly well made and that includes some of the best women’s Muay Thai shorts.

They make the YOKKAO Muay Thai Boxing Shorts that are unisex and great for both men and women. These shorts currently have a perfect Amazon rating that are handmade in Thailand.

Made from super lightweight fabric that is comfortable and offers you full flexibility. Right now, you can get these great pair of shorts in 20 color design options and 6 size options.

Venum Muay Thai Shorts Classic

100% Polyester

Designed In Thailand

Side Slits For Mobility

Comfortable

5 Color Design Options

6 Size Options

The last product on our best women’s Muay Thai Shorts list is from the great combat sports company Venum. Their Venum Muay Thai Shorts Classic are incredibly well made like you’d come to expect from this company.

Venum’s Muay Thai shorts are designed in Thailand and made from 100% polyester that are really comfortable. They constructed their shorts with side slits that give you complete range of motion, whether you’re training or competing.

Right now, Venum offers these shorts in 5 different color design options and 6 size options.

