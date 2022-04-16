BJJ spats have become one of the preferred training apparel for Jiu Jitsu practitioners. At first, there were just compression pants under BJJ shorts, but now many are using just BJJ spats for training/competitions.

Here is a list of the best BJJ spats on Amazon with links and descriptions of each one below. We also added a section for our other best of combat sports product write ups with links provided for each one.

What are BJJ spats?

Before you can look for the best BJJ spats, you have to know what exactly they are. BJJ spats are basically just spandex pants designed for grappling.

They are extra fortified with the best spandex and elastic material, so they hold up during training. Jiu Jitsu spats also come in a variety of different color designs for both men and women.

Raven Fightwear

Raven Fightwear is a company that makes a wide variety of different products for grappling, Including some of the best BJJ spats on Amazon and also the biggest variety. Here are descriptions for the BJJ spats that Raven Fightwear currently sells on Amazon.

The Great Old Ones Azathoth BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Sublimated Graphics

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Lightweight

Breathable

Protects Against Cuts, Scraps, & Rashes

First up from Raven Fighterwear is one of their many cool designs and one of the best BJJ spats available. The Great Old Ones Azathoth BJJ Spats.

Spats that pay homage to the H.P. Lovecraft character Azathoth, the ruler of the outer guards. Raven Fighterear put incredible detail into this design and made it sublimated, so it won’t crack or fade.

These spats currently have a perfect Amazon rating and made it as durable as it is cool. Complete with reinforced flatlock stitching and 4 way stretch fabric give you full mobility.

A great choice if you’re a fan of Lovecraft’s work.

The Lycan BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Sublimated Graphics

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Lightweight

Breathable

Protects Against Cuts, Scraps, & Rashes

Next from Raven Fightwear is another horror themed pair of spats with the Lycan BJJ Spats. They include two highly detailed lycans with glowing eyes on the pant legs with highlighted claw marks.

These are another pair of BJJ spats from Raven Fightwear that currently have a perfect Amazon rating. A rating well deserved, because these spats are well made.

Put together with Raven’s signature reinforced flatlock stitching that is lightweight and breathable. Then of course, the graphics on these spats are sublimated, so you won’t worry about the design fading.

Irezumi BJJ Spats

Sublimated Graphics

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Lightweight

Breathable

Protects Against Cuts, Scraps, & Rashes

5 Size Options

Raven Fightwear went away from the horror themed design for these BJJ spats. Instead they went for a Japanese art theme for their Irezumi BJJ Spats.

These spats are full of classic Japanese art from demons, flowers, and waves all blended together. Of course, this art is 100% sublimated like everything else Raven Fightwear makes.

Made with their patented 4 way stretching fabric and flatlock stitching. Making them lightweight, durable, and comfortable while giving your skin complete protection in 5 different sizes.

Men’s Kraken BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Sublimated Graphics

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Lightweight

Breathable

Protects Against Cuts, Scraps, & Rashes

5 Size Options

Going back to the monster themes, next from Raven Fightwear is their Men’s Kraken BJJ Spats. One of the best BJJ spats on our list that currently has a perfect Amazon rating.

This design of course includes the fabled sea creature called the kraken. The kraken is fully sublimated and wraps its tentacles down the pants of the spats.

Your skin will be completely protected in these spats made of 4 way stretching fabric and reinforced flatlock stitching. You can currently get the Kraken BJJ Spats in 5 different size options.

Men’s Ulfhedinn BJJ Spats

Sublimated Graphics

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Lightweight

Breathable

Protects Against Cuts, Scraps, & Rashes

5 Size Options

Raven Fightwear has another pair of BJJ spats that represents the norse berserker warrior with the Men’s Ulfhedinn BJJ Spats. BJJ spats representing the norse warrior Ulfhedinn and a wolf for the grapplers that fancies themselves warriors.

These are some of the best BJJ spats around with 100% sublimated graphics that won’t fade or peel. Not only is this a cool looking pair of spats, but they are also very durable.

Made with reinforced flatlock stitching and lightweight 4 way stretch fabric that is durable as it is breathable. You can currently get these BJJ spats in 5 different size options.

Gods of Egypt Anubis BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Sublimated Graphics

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Lightweight

Breathable

Protects Against Cuts, Scraps, & Rashes

5 Size Options

Another great design from Raven Fightwear is their Gods of Egypt Anubis BJJ spats. One of the best BJJ spats that Raven Fightwear makes that currently has a perfect Amazon rating.

These BJJ spats depict the Egyptian god Anubis that is 100% sublimated and won’t fade or crack. Also well constructed like everything Raven Fightwear makes that fully protects your skin.

Compete with patented 4 way stretching fabric and flatlock stitching to keep these spats from breaking down. You can currently get the Anubis BJJ spats in 5 different sizes.

Pangolin BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Sublimated Graphics

Reinforced Flatlock Stitching

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Lightweight

Breathable

Protects Against Cuts, Scraps, & Rashes

5 Size Options

The last product from Raven Fightwear is another one of the best BJJ spats that they make, the Pangolin BJJ Spats. They are as durable as the animal they are depicting and currently have a perfect Amazon rating.

Complete with the quality that you’d expect from Raven Fightwear that includes reinforced flatlock stitching and 4 way stretch fabric. Not only are these spats durable, but also breathable and lightweight.

Just like everything from Raven Fightwear, you can get the Pangolin BJJ spats in 5 size options.

Sanabul BJJ Spats

Sanabul is known for making great combat sports products at affordable prices and this includes some of the best BJJ spats. Here are the three types of BJJ spats that Sanabul currently sells on Amazon.

Sanabul Men’s Compression Spats/Tights

Best Seller

Just What You Need

Game Changers

Polyester/Nylon/Spandex Combo

4 Way Stretch Panel

Multi Use

3 Color Options

6 Size Options

First up from Sanabul on our list is not only one of the best BJJ spats, but a best seller on Amazon. Their Sanabul Men’s Compression Spats/Tights are just what you need for training.

They are game changing training apparel that is made of the best polyester, nylon, and spandex combo. Also a 4 way stretch panel that gives you complete maneuverability, whether you’re doing BJJ or MMA training.

You can use these as a base support under your Gi or just wear them for No-Gi training. Sanabul currently offers these spats in 3 color options and 6 size options to choose from.

Sanabul Core Compression Spats/Tights

Polyester/Nylon/Spandex Combo

Reinforced 5-Thread 2 Needle Stitching

Good For Multiple Climates

Full Mobility

4 Color Options

5 Size Options

Next from Sanabul is their Sanabul Core Compression Spats/Tights. One of the best base layer compression spats/tights that are good for everyone from beginners to pros.

Sanabul made these compression pants with reinforced 5-thread 2 needle stitching that increases their durability and mobility. The polyester/nylon/spandex combo has thermal qualities, which makes it good to use in any climate hot or cold.

Right now, you can get these compression pants in 4 different color options and 5 sizes.

Sanabul Three Quarter Length Spats/Tights

Polyester/Nylon/Spandex Blend

Pull On Closure

Good For All Climates

Comfortable Without Irritation

4 Way Stretch Panel

UV SPF Protection

3 Color Options

5 Size Options

The last offering from Sanabul is not only one of the best BJJ spats, but also one of the most unique. Their Sanabul Three Quarter Length Spats/Tights are a great alternative to traditional spats.

They’re the same length as board shorts and you won’t have to worry about the pant legs being too long. These spats are made from the same fabric as their traditional spats and have an easy pull on closure.

Being comfortable without any irritation and also providing you with UP SPV protection. You can currently get these three quarter spats in 3 color options and 5 size options.

Gold BJJ Jiu Jitsu Spats

Perfect Rating

Top Seller

Ultimate Base Layer

4 Way Stretch Panels

Skin 100% Protected

Gold BJJ Guarantee

7 Size Options

Gold BJJ makes some of the best BJJ products on the market and this includes Jiu Jitsu spats. Their Gold BJJ Jiu Jitsu Spats are one of the best BJJ spats that is on our list.

Not only do they currently have a perfect Amazon rating, but also one of the highest selling BJJ spats on Amazon. They were made by Jiu Jitsu practitioners for Jiu Jitsu practitioners.

These spats will keep your skin 100% protected from burns, cuts, and rashes while rolling. Gold BJJ backs up their spats with their Gold BJJ guarantee and will give you a full refund if you’re not satisfied.

You can currently get these great BJJ spats in 7 size options.

Elite Sports Men’s BJJ Spats

85% Polyester 15% Spandex

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Great Construction

Versatile

Train In All Climates

5 Size Options

Elite Sports is a top notch company that makes quality combat sports products. This includes their Elite Sports Men’s BJJ Spats.

This versatile training apparel was well constructed with 85% polyester 15% spandex blend material and 4 way stretch fabric panels. Giving you versatility to participate in multiple types of training in any type of climate, whether it is hot or cold.

These BJJ spats are everything you need for training and can get you in 5 size options.

Fuji Adult Jiu Jitsu Spats

Polyester/Spandex Blend

4 Way Stretch Fabric

No Restrictions

Extremely Comfortable

4 Size Options

If there is a best of list of any grappling product, then something from Fuji will likely be on it. This list is no different as we’ve included the Fuji Adult Jiu Jitsu Spats.

Fuji made these Jiu Jitsu spats extremely comfortable and will not give you any restrictions while training. They made these spats with a polyester/spandex blend and 4 way stretch fabric panels.

These are some of the best BJJ spats available and Fuji currently offers them in 4 different sizes.

Venum G-Fit Spats

Improves Circulation

Wide Elastic Band

Sublimated Venum Logo

Mesh/Fabric Blend

Light

Good Ventilation

5 Size Options

Another combat sports company that is a fixture on our best of lists in Venum. Their Venum G-Fit Spats are one of the most high tech pairs of spats on our best BJJ spats list.

They are designed to improve your blood circulation and help your muscles recover faster. Made with a unique mesh/fabric blend that is lighter and more breathable than normal Jiu Jitsu spats.

Venum currently offers them in 5 different size options for you to try.

Roar MMA Compression Spats

4 Way Stretch Fabric

Comfortable

Well Made

Durable

Money Back Guarantee

21 Color Designs

4 Size Options

Roar has been making quite a few appearances on our best of lists. They’ve once again found a spot on our best BJJ spats lists with their Roar MMA Compression Spats.

Roar created a well made pair of spats that are as comfortable as they are durable. Complete with 4 way stretch fabric and a polyester/spandex blend.

Also like everything else Roar makes, they give you choices and have made their spats in 21 different color options. All of which you can get in 4 different size options.

DEVOPS 2 Pack Men’s Compression Pants

Best Seller

2 For 1

UPF 50+ Protection

Good For All Climates

With/Without Pockets

Multi Use

47 Color Options

5 Size Options

DEVOPS didn’t make their spats specifically for BJJ, but they will do the job just as good. Their compression pants are one of the best selling athletic training wear on Amazon and for good reason.

DEVOPS put a lot of work into the design of these compression pants that includes polyester/spandex material. Also UPF 50+ protection if you want to do some training outside in the sun.

But the best thing about these products is that you are getting two compression pants for the price of one. An incredible deal in which you can choose from a staggering 47 color options and 5 sizes.

Fusion Fight Gear Street Fighter Akuma BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Officially Licensed

Sweat Wicking Material

Improves Blood Flow

100% Sublimated Graphics

Flatlock Stitching

Fusion Fight Gear have not only made one of the best BJJ spats, but also by far one of the coolest. They came out and created the Fusion Fight Gear Street Fighter Akuma BJJ spats.

This is the only pair of BJJ spats on our list that are officially licensed by a company. Capcom gave them permission to make this incredible artwork of the Street Fighter Character Akuma and it’s 100% accurate.

Aside from being one of the best designed spats, these are also one of the most well constructed. Made with flatlock stitching to improve durability and sweat wicking material to keep you dry.

Also designed to improve your blood flow and boost your performance during training. If you’re a fan of Street Fighter, then you have to get your hands on these BJJ spats.

FLKKY Jiu Jitsu Spats

Perfect Rating

Most Affordable BJJ Spats

90% Polyester 10% Spandex

4 Way Stretch Panels

Comfortable

Breathable

7 Size Options

One of the more lesser known companies on our list FLKKY came out of nowhere and made some great spats. Their FLKKY Jiu Jitsu Spats currently have a perfect rating and are arguably the best BJJ spats on the list.

Not only are they one of the best BJJ spats, but they are also the most affordable on Amazon. But even though they’re affordable, these spats are high quality.

Made of a 90% polyester and 10% spandex blend material and 4 way stretch panels. You’re getting spats that are durable, comfortable, and breathable and currently available in 7 different sizes.

LAFROI Men’s Compression Spats/Tights

UPF 50+ Protection

Lightweight

Quick Dry

Breathabe

Multi Use

22 Color Options

6 Size Options

LAFROI like ROAR has been making quite a few appearances on our best of product lists. Their LAFROI Men’s Compression Spats/Tights have also made it onto our best BJJ spats list.

Made from top quality material that is not only durable, but also breathable and lightweight. Good for any type of training from BJJ, MMA, Muay Thai.

It’s even good for outdoor training as the material includes UPF 50+ protection. Right now, you can choose from over 22 different color options and 6 sizes.

Dr Skin Men’s 3 Quarter Compression Tights

1, 2, 3 Packs

92% Polyester 8% Spandex

Designed For All Seasons

Non Abrasive

Quick Dry

32 Color Options

6 Size Options

Anthem Athletics MMA BJJ Tights

Flatlock Stitching

Ultra Durable

Stretch Performance Fabric

Great Price

4 Color Options

5 Size Options

Anthem Athletics has established themselves as a dependable combat sports product company. They’ve made the list with their Anthem Athletics MMA BJJ Tights.

Like everything Anthem Athletics, they put a lot of time in the design for these tights. Making them from extra durable fabric and included flatlock stitching to keep them together.

Multiple features of high end BJJ spats, while selling them at a great and affordable price. They currently sell their BJJ MMA tights in 4 color options and 5 different sizes.

Hayabusa Geo Jiu Jitsu Spats

Geometric Design

Comfort & Fit

Shield Your Skin

Unrestricted Movement

Multi Use

3 Color Options

5 Size Options

No best of combat sports product list would be complete without an offering from Hayabusa. They’ve made our list with their Hayabusa Geo Jiu Jitsu Spats.

A top shelf pair of spats that were geometrically designed to give you ultimate comfort in a great fit. They are made of some of the best material that you can use to make spats and they’ll 100% shield your skin.

Not only shield your skin, but also give you unrestricted movement and help increase blood flow to your muscles. You can use these spats for anything from MMA, BJJ, or even Muay Thai.

Right now, you can get the Geo Jiu Jitsu spats from Hayabusa in 3 color options and 5 different size options.

CHOO Ranked BJJ Spats

Perfect Rating

Made For BJJ

Muscle Control

Multi Use

5 Color Options(All BJJ Ranks)

6 Size Options

We may have saved the best for last on our best BJJ spats list. The lesser known company CHOO will hopefully be more known after this write up.

They make arguably one of the best BJJ spats on Amazon with their CHOO Ranked BJJ Spats. These Jiu Jitsu spats were made specifically for No-Gi BJJ training and currently have a perfect Amazon rating.

When you wear these BJJ spats, they provide you with comfort and muscle control, while helping boost your performance. CHOO made their BJJ spats in 5 different colors that are the same as the ranks in Jiu Jitsu.

You can wear your rank and choose from 6 different size options.

