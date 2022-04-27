Combat sports training is more popular than ever and there’s way more boxing gloves to choose from. Although since the boxing gloves market is so big it can be a little stressful looking for the best boxing gloves.

That is why we’ve put together this list of the best boxing gloves that are currently on Amazon with links provided. We also added a section linking our other best combat sports product write ups.

Looking for other recommendations?

Are you looking for other recommendations for the best boxing gloves? We’ve got you covered! Here are the links to our other best of write ups.

Best BJJ GIs

Best MMA Gloves

Best Boxing Pads

Best Muay Thai Pads

Best Muay Thai Shin Pads

Best MMA Shorts

Best Women’s MMA Shorts

Best Muay Thai Shorts

Best Women’s Muay Thai Shorts

Best Boxing Shorts

Best Women’s Boxing Shorts

Best Boxing Headgear

Best BJJ Headgear/Ear Guards

Best Rash Guards

Best BJJ Spats

Best Women’s BJJ Spats

Best Grappling Dummies

Best Punching Dummies

Venum

Venum makes some of the best boxing gloves in a wide variety of styles. Here are four of their highest rated boxing gloves that are currently available on Amazon.

Venum Elite Boxing Gloves

Perfect Rating

Anatomical Shape

Good Grip

3 Layers Of Foam

Reinforced Seams

12 Color Options

5 Size Options

First up from Venum is one of the best boxing gloves that they make. The Venum Elite Boxing Gloves currently have a perfect Amazon rating with numerous glowing reviews.

Designed with an anatomical and pre curve shape that provides you with comfort and a good grip. Stitched together with reinforced seams for durability and 3 layers of foam to absorb impacts.

You can currently get the Venum Elite gloves in 12 colors and 5 size options.

Polyurethane

Reinforced Stitching

Triple Foam

Great Feel

13 Color Options

5 Size Options

Next up from Venum is their Venum Impact Boxing Gloves. These are their line of gloves that are made of tough polyurethane.

Then to ensure their durability, Venum added reinforced stitching when they put together these gloves. They also have a great feel and keep your hand protected with injected triple foam.

You can currently get the Venum Impact Boxing Gloves in 13 colors and 5 sizes.

Top Grade Faux Leather

Easy Hook & Loop Style

100% Fully Attached Thumb

13 Color Options

5 Size Options

The Venum Challenger 2.0 Boxing Gloves are an update on Venom’s widely popular Challenger gloves. Venum made these easy hook and loop style gloves with top grade faux leather.

They also made sure to protect your thumb while training. Making the thumb compartment of these gloves 100% fully attached along with layered foam around the knuckles.

You can currently get the challenger boxing gloves in over 13 color options and 5 different sizes.

Venum Contender Boxing Gloves

Quality Synthetic Leather

Multi Density Foam

Fully Attached Thumb

Secure Fit

8 Color Options

5 Size Options

The last offering from Venum is their Venum Contender Boxing Gloves. These gloves are made of high quality synthetic leather to ensure that you get more years of training out of them.

Complete with multi density foam to protect your hands while dispersing impacts. Also like all Venum gloves, these give you a secure fit and include fully attached thumbs that offer full protection.

Right now, Venum offers their Contender gloves in 8 colors and 5 different size options.

Hayabusa

You will rarely not see a product from Hayabusa on a best of lists. They make some of the best boxing gloves in the world that are top shelf quality. Here are the offerings from Hayabusa.

Perfect Amazon Rating

Vylar Engineered Leather

Tailored Fit

Dual Wrist Support

Top Grade Knuckle Protection

12 Color Options

5 Size Options

First up from Hayabusa is their quality Hayabusa T3 Boxing Gloves. They currently have a perfect Amazon rating with hundreds of reviews raving about them.

Hayabusa made one of the best boxing gloves out of vylar engineered leather that have a tailored fit. These gloves feel good while giving you dual wrist support and top grade knuckle protection.

There are currently 12 different color choices for the T3 boxing gloves and 5 size options.

Perfect Amazon Rating

Finest Quality Leather

Dual Wrist Support

Tailored Fit

Durable

5 Color Options

3 Size Options

A high end version of one of Hayabusa’s best boxing gloves is the Hayabusa T3 Leather Boxing Gloves. Giving all of the qualities of the normal T3 gloves, but made with 100% quality leather.

These leather gloves also have a tailored fit that are even more durable than the normal T3 gloves. All while offering you optimal wrist support and keeping your knuckles completely protected.

Hayabusa currently offers the leather version of their T3 gloves in 5 colors and 3 different sizes.

Pu Leather

Comfortable

Durable

Splint Wrist Support

10 Color Options

4 Size Options

One of the other lines of gloves that Hayabusa makes is the Hayabusa S4 Boxing Gloves. These are one of Hayabusa’s more affordable boxing gloves that are almost as durable as the T3 gloves.

Made from high quality pu leather that makes them as durable as they are comfortable. Complete with full knuckle protection and splint wrist support to protect your wrists during punches.

Right now, you can get the S4 boxing gloves in 10 different color and 4 size options.

Top Quality Leather

Ergonomic Design

Microfiber Thumb

Built To Last

4 Color Options

4 Size Options

The higher grade version of the S4 gloves are the Hayabusa S4 Leather Boxing Gloves. Hayabusa made these high end gloves with top quality leather that provide optimal durability.

They created these gloves with an ergonomic design that were built to last and provide a perfect fit. Also a microfiber thumb that keeps your thumb secure and won’t twist on bad connections.

Right now, Hayabusa currently sells the S4 leather gloves in 4 colors and sizes that you can choose from.

Hayabusa Marvel Hero Elite Boxing Gloves

Perfect Amazon Rating

100% Licensed

Dual Wrist Support

Tailored Fit

Complete Knuckle Protection

9 Hero Options

2 Size Options

Of course, we couldn’t talk about Hayabusa gloves without mentioning one of the best boxing gloves the company produces. The Hayabusa Marvel Hero Elite Boxing Gloves are 100% licensed by Marel and currently have a perfect Amazon rating.

Their Marvel hero inspired gloves are made of the top quality leather that is durable as it is comfortable. Feeling like they have a tailored fit, while fully protecting your hands.

Everything from complete knuckle protection and dual wrist support. You can rep your favorite superhero in one of nine designs and two different size options.

Everlast

Everlast is one of the oldest producers of boxing equipment in the world. Their gloves are considered some of the best boxing gloves ever produced. Here are three types of boxing gloves that Everlast currently sells on Amazon.

Perfect Amazon Rating

Synthetic Leather

Quad Layered Foam

Ergonomically Secured Thumb

Polyester Foam Interior Lining

5 Color Options

5 Size Options

First up from Everlast is one of the best boxing gloves that the company currently makes. Their Everlast Powerlock2 Training Gloves currently have a perfect Amazon rating with numerous glowing reviews..

Made from some of the finest synthetic leather that is just as durable as real leather. Everlast installed quad layered foam into their gloves and a polyester foam interior lining that has quick dry capabilities.

Also including ergonomically secured thumbs to keep your thumbs protected during training. You can currently purchase the Powerlock2 gloves in 5 colors and 5 sizes.

Amazon’s Choice

Premium Synthetic Leather

Mesh Palm

Breathable

Comfortability

Secure Fit

Next from Everlast is their Everlast Elite Pro Style Boxing Gloves. An Amazon’s Choice product and one of the most sold boxing gloves on the website.

Everlast made these gloves out of top quality synthetic leather that are comfortable and provide you with a secure fit. Not only a secure fit, but they’re also comfortable and breathable thanks to the mesh palms added to these gloves.

These gloves come in white and will help make you look like a pro during training.

Everlast Spark Boxing Gloves

Comfortable

Mesh Palm

Breathable

Added Wrist Protection

5 Color Options

3 Size Options

The last offering from Everlast that we’ll mention are the Everlast Spark Boxing Gloves. Just like all of Everast’s gloves, they are made with top quality synthetic leather.

Providing you with both comfort and durability while you’re training. Everlast also included a breathable mesh palm and added wrist protection to secure your wrist and keep your hands dry.

They currently sell their Spark boxing gloves 5 different colors and 3 size options.

Ringside

If you’re familiar with Ringside, then you know they make some of the best boxing gloves on the market. Here are three lines of boxing gloves that Ringside currently sells on Amazon.

2.25in Injected Foam Mold

Synthetic Leather

Durable

Mesh Palm

Multi Use

10 Color Options

3 Size Options

The first offering from Ringside that we’ll highlight are the Ringside Apex Training Gloves. The boxing gloves are made with premium synthetic leather that have qualities of high end gloves.

Including 2.25 inches of injected foam mold to keep your hands protected during training. Also complete with mesh palms that add breathability to your gloves and moisture wicking properties.

Ringside currently offers their Apex gloves in over 10 colors and 3 different size options.

Innovative Injected Foam System

2.5” Foam On Knuckles

Leather Construction

4 Color Options

3 Size Options

Next is one of the best boxing gloves that Ringside currently makes is the Ringside IMF Tech Hook & Loop Boxing Gloves. They constructed these boxing gloves with leather and an innovative injected foam system.

Complete with 2.5 inches of foam over the knuckles to fully protect your hands when you’re punching. The hook and loop style of gloves that Ringside designed also provides optimal support for your wrists.

Ringside currently sells their IMF Tech Hook & Loop gloves in 4 different colors and 3 size options.

Ringside Bullet Sparring Gloves

Strike Force Synthetic Leather

IMF Tech Injected Foam Padding

Moisture Wicking Liner

Ventilated Mesh Palm

6 Color Options

2 Size Options

The last line of gloves that we’ll mention from Ringside is their Ringside Bullet Sparring Gloves. Ringside designed these gloves with high grade strike force synthetic leather.

Then just like their IMF gloves, these also include IMF tech injected foam padding to protect your knuckles. Also with installed ventilated mesh palms with moisture wicking liner to dry your hands and add breathability.

Right now, Ringside currently sell their Bullet sparring gloves in 6 different colors and size options.

Title Boxing

Title Boxing has been making some of the best boxing gloves in the world for decades. Here are some short reviews of three gloves that they currently sell on Amazon.

Title Classic Boxing Gloves

Vinyl Cover

Pre Curved Fit

Hook & Loop Style

2 Size Options

First up from Title Boxing is their Title Classic Boxing Gloves. This is the most affordable version of their classic design that they have been using for decades.

These hook and loop style boxing gloves include a vinyl cover and a pre curved fit. Making the gloves feel like they are already broken in and feel really comfortable.

Title currently sells their affordable boxing gloves in 2 different sizes.

Title Classic Leather Elastic Training Gloves 2.0

Top Seller For 20 Years

100% Top Grain Leather

2” Padded Foam

Hook & Loop Style

3 Color Options

3 Size Options

Probably the best boxing gloves that Title Boxing makes are these. Their Title Classic Leather Elastic Training Gloves 2.0 have been their top seller for the last 20 years.

Title Boxing made these gloves with 100% grain leather and included 2 inches of foam around the knuckles. This along with the hook and loop style straps keeps your hands fully protected and comfortable.

You can currently buy the Title Classic Leather gloves in 3 different colors and sizes.

Title Classic Pro Style Training Gloves 3.0

Synthetic Leather

Durable

Multi Layer Shock Absorbing Foam

2 Ply Wrist Strap

Satin Nylon Hand Compartment

3 Color Options

4 Size Options

The last offering from Title that we’ll spotlight is the Title Classic Pro Style Training Gloves 3.0. Title designed these gloves with high grade synthetic leather that is durable as it is comfortable.

Complete with 2 ply wrist straps and satin nylon hand compartments to keep your hands dry while training. Your hand will also be protected from impacts thanks to the multi layer shock absorbing foam they added.

Title currently selfs their Classic Pro Style gloves in 3 different colors and 4 size options.

Revgear

Revgear is known for making great combat sports equipment. That includes some of the best boxing gloves available on the market. Here are two different types of Revgear boxing gloves that are available on Amazon.

Revgear Original Leather Boxing Gloves

Perfect Amazon Rating

100% Leather

Original Design

Durable

Multi Use

3 Size Options

First from Revgear is arguably one of the best boxing gloves that are on the list. Their Revgear Original Leather Boxing Gloves are their original product that got the company started.

They currently have a perfect Amazon rating with numerous glowing reviews on the website. These gloves are incredibly durable, comfortable, and include some of the best foam to protect your hands.

Right now, these multi use gloves from Revgear come in black and are available in 3 different size options.

Revgear S5 All Rounder Boxing Gloves

Perfect Amazon Rating

Rounded Style

Perfect Knuckle Protection

Right Amount Of Space

Quick Dry

Multi Use

5 Color Options

3 Size Options

The last offering from Revgear is another one of the best boxing gloves on our list. Their Revgear S5 All Rounder Boxing Gloves have a perfect Amazon rating and are incredibly well made.

These gloves are made of 100% top quality leather and perfectly rounded design. Providing perfect knuckle protection and just the right amount of space for your hands while you’re training.

The inner lining also includes quick dry capabilities to keep your hands from getting wet while you train. Revgear currently offers the S5 gloves in 5 colors and 3 different size options.

Cleto Reyes

If you’re a seasoned boxing practitioner, then you know the name Cleto Reyes. They’ve spent decades making some of the best boxing gloves in the world in Mexico. Here are two different Cleto Reyes boxing gloves that are currently available on Amazon.

Perfect Amazon Rating

Handmade In Mexico

100% Leather

Long Lasting Latex Foam

Attached Thumb

12 Color Options

3 Size Options

First from Cleto Reyes is one of the best boxing gloves that the company currently makes. The Cleto Reyes Training Gloves w/ Hook & Loop Closure.

They were handcrafted in Mexico with 100% leather and currently have a perfect Amazon rating. Every pair of gloves from Cleto Reyes are handmade with an attached thumb and long lasting latex foam.

Cleto Reyes currently sell their hook and loop training gloves in 12 colors and 3 different sizes.

Cleto Reyes Lace Boxing Gloves

Perfect Amazon Rating

Lace Style Gloves

Handmade In Mexico

100% Leather

Attached Thumb

Long Lasting Latex Foam

8 Color Options

6 Size Options

These are not only the best boxing gloves from Cleto Reyes, but are the gloves that put them on the map. Their Cleto Reyes Lace Boxing Gloves are the classic Mexican style lace up gloves Cleto Reyes is known for.

Handmade in Mexico with 100% leather with long lasting latex foam and attached thumbs to fully protect your thumbs. If you want classic lace up boxing gloves, then these are the gloves you need.

You can currently buy the Cleto Reyes Lace gloves in 8 colors and 6 different sizes.

RDX Boxing Gloves

Maya Hide Leather

Improved Hand Alignment

Quadro Dome 3 Padding

DenZo-Tron Grip Bar

5 Color Options

5 Size Options

RDX constantly makes some of the most affordable combat sports gear on the market. That includes their RDX Boxing Gloves that are among the most affordable boxing gloves on Amazon.

They made their gloves out of premium maya hide leather that includes quadro dome 3 padding and DenZo-Tron Grip bars. Also, the design that RDX went with improves your hand alignment while you’re training.

Right now, RDX offers their boxing gloves in 5 different color and size options on Amazon.

Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves

Best Seller

Affordable

Tested By The Pros

Gel Infused

Hook & Loop Closure

8 Color Options

5 Size Options

Sanabul is another one of the biggest sellers of combat sport equipment on Amazon. That includes their Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves that are one of the best selling gloves on Amazon.

These gloves were tested by pro fighters like Mike Lee and Michael Bisping to ensure they perform well in training. They are hook and loop style gloves that were gel infused to fully protect your hands during training.

Right now, RDX currently sells their boxing gloves in 8 colors and 5 different size options.

Valchiria Boxing Gloves

Perfect Amazon Rating

Best Affordable Option

High Quality PU Leather

Anatomical Contoured Design

Multi Use

8 Color Options

5 Size Options

The last on our best boxing gloves list are a great pair of gloves from a company called Valchiria. Their Valchiria Boxing Gloves might be the best pair of affordable gloves on our list.

They made their gloves with high quality PU leather with an anatomical contoured design. Great to use whether you’re doing boxing or kickboxing training.

You can currently get this great pair of affordable boxing gloves in 8 colors and 5 size options.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.