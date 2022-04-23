If you practice any type of striking martial art, the headgear is probably a requirement to participate in sparring. There’s a wide selection of boxing headgear out there and it can be a little difficult finding a good one.

That’s why we put together this list of the best boxing headgear that is currently available on Amazon. Below, we’ve provided short reviews and links to the best boxing headgear on the website.

We also added a section of our other best of lists if you need any other combat sports gear recommendations.

What are the different types of boxing headgear?

Before you can pick the best boxing headgear, you have to know the difference between each type. Here are descriptions of each type of boxing headgear.

Traditional boxing headgear

Traditional boxing headgear is used by every single company that makes boxing headgear. In this design, the most notable feature are the two protruding pads that are designed to protect your cheeks.

Open face boxing headgear

An open face style of boxing headgear only has padding on the sides. Your face is fully exposed when wearing this style of headgear.

Boxing headgear with protective bar

This style of head gear has a padded protective bar that goes across your face horizontally. It is designed to protect your nose from punches.

Headgear with full face mask

The latest boxing headgear design is a full face mask that completely covers your face. It looks similar to a football helmet, but the bars are padded.

RDX Headgear

First up on our best boxing headgear list is three selections from the combat sports company RDX. Amazon has highlighted these three types of headgear from RDX on the first page. Here are some quick overviews of these headgears from RDX.

RDX Headgear HGL T1W

Cowhide Leather

Classic Boxing Headgear Design

CE Certified

SATRA Approved

Tri Layer Foam Padding

EZ Hook & Loop Strap

First up from RDX is their RDX Headgear HGL T1W. This is their first version of headgear that is the classic boxing headgear design.

It is made of cowhide leather and padded with Tri layer foam padding. To ensure that this headgear will protect you, it was certified by CE and approved by SATRA.

Once you lock in the ez hook and loop strap, this headgear should stay on and not move. A great choice if you’re looking for one of the best boxing headgear that is affordable.

RDX Headgear HGR T2B

Face Bar Design

Maya Hide Leather

Tri Slab Foam

Dissipates Impacts

EZ Hook & Loop Chin Strap

The next type of headgear RDX makes is their RDX Headgear HGR T2B. This is the style of headgear that includes the face bar to protect your nose from strikes.

Just like the traditional RDX headgear, this one was also made with tough. cowhide leather.

Also the same tri slab foam that is designed to dissipate impacts and keep your face protected.

RDX Headgear w/ Removable Face Mask

Face Mask Style Headgear

Maya Hide Leather

Tri Slab Foam

Impact Interrupting Performance

EZ Hook & Loop Chin Strap

The last headgear from RDX is their RDX Headgear w/ Removable Face Mask. If you want to completely guard your face from punches, this is the headgear for you.

This headgear is made of the same material as the other choices from RDX, but with a rubber face mask. You can also choose not to wear the face mask and remove it to have an open face style headgear.

Whichever style you choose, your head will be protected and it should fit firmly without moving.

Sanabul Headgear

Sanabul is a company that makes nearly every type of combat sports product that you can think of. All at an affordable price and that includes some of the best headgear available on Amazon. Here are two short reviews of the headgear that they currently offer.

Sanabul Essential Headgear

Tested By Pros

Clear Vision

Multi Use

Form Fitting

6 Color Options

2 Size Options

Sanabul’s first offering is their Sanabul Essential Headgear. One of the best boxing headgear on our list that’s an affordable option that performs like a high end headgear.

This headgear was tested and approved by Sanabul sponsored pro fighters like Michael “The Count” Bisping. It is form fitting and offers you clear vision, whether you’re doing boxing, MMA, or kickboxing sparring.

You can currently get the Sanabul Essential Headgear in 6 color options and 2 sizes.

Sanabul Core Series Headgear

Classic Design

Full Coverage

Full Shock Absorption

Perfect Fit

Hook & Loop Closure

4 Colors Options

2 Size Options

Next up from Sanabul, we have their more higher end headgear. The Sanabul Core Series Headgear goes along with Sanabul’s other Core Series, MMA gloves, boxing gloves, and shin guards.

This is another classic style of boxing headgear that offers a little more than their Essential Headgear. It offers you full coverage and shock absorption from all types of strikes.

Also offering you a perfect fit and full vision when you’re doing any type of striking training. You can currently get the Sanabul Core Series Headgear in 4 colors and 2 size options.

Ringside

Ringside has long been considered one of the best boxing gear companies in the world. That includes some of the best boxing headgear that you can get. Here are 6 different types of headgear that they currently have available on Amazon.

Ringside Competition-Like Headgear with Cheeks

Training Headgear

Contoured Design

Curved Cheek Protectors

Multi Use

8 Color Design Options

4 Size Options

The first headgear we’ll go over from Ringside is their Ringside Competition-Like Headgear with Cheeks. This is a traditional style of boxing headgear that is for training only and not approved for use in amateur competitions.

It features a contoured design and curved cheek protectors that fully cover your cheek when worn. All while not blocking your vision and an interior that is comfortable to wear.

Ringside currently offers this type of training headgear in 8 color options and 4 size options.

Ringside Martial Arts Headgear

USA Boxing Approved

Curved Cheek Protectors

Durable Leather

Perfect Rating

Multi Use

8 Color Design Options

4 Size Options

This headgear from Ringside is one of the best boxing headgear on the market and the most used. The Ringside Martial Arts Headgear is USA Boxing Approved and is one of the most used in amateur boxing competitions.

They currently have a perfect Amazon rating, which is very well deserved. Ringside put a lot of work making it into one of the best boxing headgear for competitions on the market.

Made of 100% durable leather that is built to absorb impact, while fitting comfortably and staying on properly without moving. You can get this headgear in 8 color options and 4 size options.

Ringside Deluxe Face Saver Boxing Headgear

Face Bar Style Headgear

Full Range Of Vision

Moisture Wicking Liner

Durable Leather

Optimal Protection

3 Color Options

2 Size Options

Another style of headgear that Ringside makes is one with a face bar. Their Ringside Deluxe Face Saver Boxing Headgear is made of the same quality material as their amateur headgear.

Made of 100% durable leather that provides you with optimal protection along with a moisture wicking liner. What separates this headgear from the other Ringside headgears is you have full range of vision while wearing this one.

Ringside currently offers their Face Saver Boxing Headgear in 3 color options and 2 size options.

Ringside Cleto Reyes Classic Training Headgear

Traditional Style

Cowhide Leather

Latex Foam Padding

Wide Angle Vision

5 Color Options

3 Size Options

Cleto Reyes is one of the more recognized names in the world of boxing. They’re products are currently sold under the Ringside banner and that includes the Ringside Cleto Reyes Classic Training Headgear.

It is a traditional Mexican style boxing training headgear, made of cowhide leather and latex foam padding. The difference in the design of a Cleto Reyes training headgear is it gives you wide angle vision when wearing it.

You can currently get this training headgear from Cleto Reyes in 5 color options and 3 different sizes.

Ringside Cleto Reyes Protective Headgear 2

Face Bar Style Headgear

100% Leather

Handcrafted In Mexico

Injected Pre Curve Foam Padding

3 Color Options

One Size Fits All

The other style of Cleto Reyes headgear that Ringside on Amazon is the Ringside Cleto Reyes Protective Headgear 2. This boxing headgear features the design with a face bar to protect your face from punches.

It was handcrafted in Mexico with 100% leather and injected with pre curve foam padding. Giving you full protections, while also giving you a full range of vision.

You can currently get this Cleto Reyes headgear in 3 color options and one size fits all.

Ringside Fightgear Masters Competition Headgear

100% Leather

Extra Thick Padding

Comfortable

Durable

Unobstructed View

2 Color Options

4 Size Options

The last offering from Ringside is their Ringside Fightgear Masters Competition Headgear. It is the same design as Ringsides Amateur Headgear, but with a few extra features.

This headgear is also made of 100% leather, but also features extra thick padding. Twice more than Ringside’s regular competition headgear for the masters divisions that hit a little harder.

You’ll be completely protected with an unobstructed view while sparring. Ringside currently offers their headgear in color options and 4 size options.

Venum

Of course Venum would make an appearance on our best boxing headgear list. They currently sell three products that are among the best boxing headgear available on Amazon. Here are short descriptions of all three below

Venum Challenger 2.0 Headgear

Ultra Lightweight

Triple Density Contoured Foam

Skintex Leather

One Size Fits All

Flexible Two Way Velcro Closure

Venum’s first offering is their Venum Challenger 2.0 Headgear. Not only is it one of the best boxing headgear on Amazon, but also one of the lightest.

It is made of ultra lightweight faux leather that won’t weigh you down while training. You’ll also be completely protected with triple density contour foam that absorbs the hardest strikes.

Also once you put it on, this one size fits all headgear stays on with its two way velcro system.

Venum Elite Headgear

Semi Leather

Inner Mesh Material

Durable

30 Day Warranty

14 Color Options

One Size Fits All

Then next headgear from Venum is their Venum Elite Headgear that is a slight step up from their Venum Elite Headgear. It is made of semi leather and an inner mesh material that is comfortable with sweat wicking properties.

This headgear is durable, one size fits all, and includes a 30 day warranty after your purchase. You can currently get this headgear in over 14 color options.

Venum Elite Iron Headgear

Face Bar Style Headgear

High Density Foam

Shock Absorption

One Size Fits All

2 Color Design Options

A variation of the Venum Elite Headgear is the Venum Elite Iron Headgear. It is the Elite Headgear with a face bar included into the design.

This headgear is made of the same semi leather as the other Venum headgear with a few extra features. Aside from the face bar, this headgear includes better high density foam that offers optimal shock absorption against strikes.

It is one size fits all and you can currently purchase this headgear in two different color options.

Title Boxing

Another company that is known for making quality boxing products is Title Boxing. They currently have 4 types of the best boxing headgear that they currently sell on Amazon. Here are short reviews of each one.

Title Classic Hi-Performance Headgear 2.0

Signature Style Headgear Updated

Economical Synthetic Leather

Shock Absorbing Multi Layer Foam

Adjustable Chin & Back Strap

Adult & Youth Sizes

One of the best boxing headgear that Title Boxing makes is their Title Boxing Classic Hi-Performance Headgear 2.0. Their signature headgear that has been updated with modern materials.

Made from economical synthetic leather and built in shock absorbing multi layer foam. Fully adjustable with a chin and backstrap that you can adjust for comfort.

This Title headgear comes in black and is available in both adult and youth sizes.

Title Leather Sparring Headgear

Classic Style

100% Leather

Inner Plush Suede/Leather Lining

Advanced Cheek Protectors

Fully Adjustable

4 Color Options

2 Size Options

One of Title Boxing’s more top shelf headgear is the Title Leather Sparring Headgear. One of the best boxing headgear on our list that is incredibly well made.

It is a classic boxing style headgear that is made of 100% leather with advanced cheek protectors. Also an inner plush/suede lining that is comfortable.

This headgear is fully adjustable and available in 4 color options and 2 sizes.

Title Blood Red Sparring Headgear

100% Leather

Already Broke-In Feel

Extra Padded 1” Thick Cheek Protectors

Soft Suede Interior

Adjustable Fit

The other type of sparring that Title Boxing is their Title Blood Red Sparring Headgear.

One of the best boxing headgear on our list that is perfect for sparring.

This headgear from Title Boxing is also 100% leather and stained blood red.(Hence the name.) It has an extra 1” of padding and extra thick cheek protectors, while already having a broke-in feel.

All of these features within this headgear, while it is fully adjustable and one size fits all.

Title USA Boxing Amateur Competition Headgear(w/ Cheeks)

100% Full Grain Leather

Soft & Durable Cloth Interior

Moisture Wicking

Multi Layered Four-Foam Laminated Padding

4 Size Options

USA Boxing Approved

Title Boxing sponsors hundreds of amateur boxing events per year and provides equipment for the. That includes one of the best boxing headgear out there with the Title USA Boxing Amateur Competition Headgear(w/ Cheeks).

This USA Boxing approved and made of 100% full grain leather. Complete with multi layered four-foam laminated padding and a soft , moisture wicking cloth interior.

All Title Amateur Competition Headgear comes in black and in 4 different size options.

Fighting Sports

Fighting Sports is another one of the most well known companies that make every type of product for boxing. That includes some of the best headgear available on the market. Here are short write ups on the two types of headgear that they currently sell on Amazon.

Fighting Sports USA Boxing Competition Headgear(Open Face)

USA Boxing Approved

100% Grain Leather Shell

Quad Layer Safety Foam

Fully Adjustable

Specially Designed Air Release Channels

4 Color Options

3 Size Options

First up from Fighting Sports is their Fighting Sports USA Boxing Competition Headgear(Open Face). Not only one of the best boxing headgear on our list, but also one of the most well made.

This headgear is USA boxing approved and made with a 100% grain leather shell and quad layer safety foam. Designed with specially designed air release channels and is fully adjustable.

You can currently get this headgear in 4 color options and 3 different sizes.

Face Bar Style Headgear

100% Leather

Trio Of Sponge Foam

One Size Fits All

The other offering from Fighting Sports is their Fighting Sports No Contact Headgear. This is a boxing headgear designed with a face bar to protect your nose from punches.

Like the Fighting Sport competition headgear, this sparring headgear is made from 100% leather and a trio of sponge foam. It is fully adjustable and is one size fits all.

Elite Sports Best Celestial Headgear

Amazon’s Choice

Pre-Curved Design

Ultra Lightweight

Pu Leather

Fully Adjustable

3 Color Options

Elite Sports makes one of the best boxing headgear on our list. Not only is the Elite Sports Best Celestial Headgear well made, but it’s also the most affordable headgear option.

It has a pre-curved design and is made of Pu leather that is ultra lightweight. Also fully adjustable and good for sparring in everything from MMA, boxing, and kickboxing.

Elite Sports currently offers their fully adjustable brand of headgear in 3 different color options.

Hayabusa Adjustable T3 Headgear

Vylar Leather

Traditional Design

Non-Shift Fit

Durable

Comfortable

Ultra Soft Inner Lining

3 Color Options

2 Size Options

Of course, Hayabusa would make an appearance on our best boxing headgear list like they have with our other lists. The type of headgear that they offer is the Hayabusa Adjustable T3 Headgear.

Hayabusa made their traditional style headgear with tough vylar leather that is not only durable, but comfortable. Complete with an ultra soft inner lining that has sweat wicking properties.

They currently offer their headgear in 3 different color options and 2 size options.

MYSUPERSTAR Combat Ultimate Boxing Headgear

Perfect Rating

Traditional Style

Lightweight

Comfortable

Durable

Full Protection

2 Color Options

4 Size Options

MYSUPERSTAR is a lesser known combat sports brand, but they might make the best boxing headgear on the list. Their MYSUPERSTAR Combat Ultimate Boxing Headgear currently has a perfect Amazon rating on the website.

It is a traditional style of boxing headgear that is lightweight, but offers full protection like a high end headgear. You can currently get this boxing headgear in 2 color options and 4 different size options.

Sfeexun Headgear

Traditional Style

Triple Density Foam

Durable

Comfortable

Full Coverage

Multi Use

2 Color Options

4 Size Options

The last product on our best boxing headgear list is from a company called Sfeexun. Their Sfeexun Headgear currently has a great Amazon rating with some really good reviews.

It is a traditional style boxing headgear that is good to use for all types of striking sparring. Sfeexun made their headgear out of triple density foam that provides you with durability and comfort while giving you full coverage.

You can currently get this headgear in colors and 4 different sizes.

