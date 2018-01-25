UFC Rankings Update: Stipe Miocic Climbs Pound-For-Pound List

The UFC delivered a-hitting pay-per-view event in the form of last weekend’s (Sat., January 20, 2018) UFC 220 from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
While the overall card wasn’t full of title picture-changing rankings implications on the whole, the top two fights were title fights where the incumbent champs putting on dominant performances to bolster their already lofty spots among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC.
Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic secured the record for most consecutive title defenses in the weight class’s history with a dominant five-round destruction of formerly touted hype train Francis Ngannou, earning a one-spot rise up the pound-for-pound list to No. 6. Some feel he may deserve to be higher on the list, however.
Not to be outdone, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier also rose a spot after his own dominant second-round TKO over another majorly hyped contender in Volkan Oezdemir.
He and Miocic’s move pushed bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw down one spot to No.7 at pound-for-pound. The rest of UFC 220 didn’t feature a ton of movement, but rising bantamweight contender Rob Font did rise three spots to No. 11 after an exciting stoppage of Thomas Almeida, who fell to No. 12 for his latest loss.
Check out the full updated rankings from the UFC’s official website here:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Georges St-Pierre
4 Daniel Cormier +1
4 Max Holloway
6 Stipe Miocic +1
7 TJ Dillashaw -1
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Cris Cyborg
10 Tony Ferguson
11 Cody Garbrandt
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Amanda Nunes
14 Khabib Nurmagomedov
15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Jussier Formiga
5 Sergio Pettis
6 Wilson Reis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Dustin Ortiz +1
10 John Moraga -1
11 Matheus Nicolau +1
11 Tim Elliott *NR
13 Alexandre Pantoja -2
14 Deiveson Figueiredo
15 Magomed Bibulatov -2
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Jimmie Rivera
5 Marlon Moraes
6 John Lineker
7 Bryan Caraway
8 John Dodson
9 Aljamain Sterling
10 Pedro Munhoz +1
11 Rob Font +3
12 Thomas Almeida -2
13 Eddie Wineland -1
14 Brett Johns -1
15 Matthew Lopez
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Brian Ortega
4 Josh Emmett
5 Cub Swanson
6 Ricardo Lamas
7 Chan Sung Jung
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Darren Elkins
10 Yair Rodriguez
11 Renato Moicano
12 Dennis Bermudez -1
13 Dooho Choi
14 Myles Jury
15 Mirsad Bektic
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Dustin Poirier +1
6 Justin Gaethje -1
7 Kevin Lee
8 Nate Diaz
9 Michael Chiesa
10 Al Iaquinta
11 Beneil Dariush
12 James Vick +1
13 Francisco Trinaldo -1
13 Anthony Pettis +1
15 Evan Dunham
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson
2 Rafael Dos Anjos
3 Colby Covington
4 Robbie Lawler
5 Demian Maia
6 Jorge Masvidal
7 Darren Till
8 Neil Magny
9 Kamaru Usman
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Donald Cerrone
12 Carlos Condit
13 Gunnar Nelson
14 Dong Hyun Kim
15 Yancy Medeiros
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Georges St-Pierre
5 Chris Weidman
6 Kelvin Gastelum
7 Michael Bisping
8 Derek Brunson
9 David Branch +1
10 Uriah Hall +1
11 Vitor Belfort +1
12 Krzysztof Jotko +1
13 Paulo Costa +2
14 Lyoto Machida
15 Brad Tavares *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Glover Teixeira +1
2 Volkan Oezdemir
4 Jimi Manuwa
5 Ovince Saint Preux
6 Mauricio Rua
7 Misha Cirkunov
8 Corey Anderson
8 Ilir Latifi +1
10 Patrick Cummins
11 Jan Blachowicz +1
12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov +2
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Gian Villante *NR
15 Jared Cannonier
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Francis Ngannou
2 Alistair Overeem
3 Fabricio Werdum
4 Cain Velasquez
5 Mark Hunt
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Alexander Volkov
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Curtis Blaydes
10 Stefan Struve
11 Aleksei Oleinik
12 Andrei Arlovski
13 Junior Albini
14 Travis Browne
15 Tim Johnson
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Carla Esparza
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Cynthia Calvillo
9 Felice Herrig
10 Alexa Grasso
11 Randa Markos
12 Cortney Casey
13 Joanne Calderwood
14 Maryna Moroz
15 Tatiana Suarez
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Nicco Montano
1 Sijara Eubanks
2 Lauren Murphy
3 Alexis Davis
4 Roxanne Modafferi
5 Barb Honchak
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Jessica-Rose Clark
8 Montana De La Rosa
9 Mara Romero Borella
10 Jessica Eye
11 Rachael Ostovich
12 Paige VanZant
13 Shana Dobson
14 Gillian Robertson
15 Kalindra Faria
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Ketlen Vieira
7 Cat Zingano
8 Sara McMann
9 Ronda Rousey
10 Marion Reneau
11 Katlyn Chookagian
12 Leslie Smith
13 Bethe Correia -1
14 Sarah Moras
15 Aspen Ladd