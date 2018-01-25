UFC Rankings Update: Stipe Miocic Climbs Pound-For-Pound List

The UFC delivered a-hitting pay-per-view event in the form of last weekend’s (Sat., January 20, 2018) UFC 220 from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

While the overall card wasn’t full of title picture-changing rankings implications on the whole, the top two fights were title fights where the incumbent champs putting on dominant performances to bolster their already lofty spots among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC.

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic secured the record for most consecutive title defenses in the weight class’s history with a dominant five-round destruction of formerly touted hype train Francis Ngannou, earning a one-spot rise up the pound-for-pound list to No. 6. Some feel he may deserve to be higher on the list, however.

Not to be outdone, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier also rose a spot after his own dominant second-round TKO over another majorly hyped contender in Volkan Oezdemir.

He and Miocic’s move pushed bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw down one spot to No.7 at pound-for-pound. The rest of UFC 220 didn’t feature a ton of movement, but rising bantamweight contender Rob Font did rise three spots to No. 11 after an exciting stoppage of Thomas Almeida, who fell to No. 12 for his latest loss.

Check out the full updated rankings from the UFC’s official website here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Georges St-Pierre

4 Daniel Cormier +1

4 Max Holloway

6 Stipe Miocic +1

7 TJ Dillashaw -1

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Cris Cyborg

10 Tony Ferguson

11 Cody Garbrandt

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz +1

10 John Moraga -1

11 Matheus Nicolau +1

11 Tim Elliott *NR

13 Alexandre Pantoja -2

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov -2

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 Bryan Caraway

8 John Dodson

9 Aljamain Sterling

10 Pedro Munhoz +1

11 Rob Font +3

12 Thomas Almeida -2

13 Eddie Wineland -1

14 Brett Johns -1

15 Matthew Lopez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Brian Ortega

4 Josh Emmett

5 Cub Swanson

6 Ricardo Lamas

7 Chan Sung Jung

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Yair Rodriguez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Dennis Bermudez -1

13 Dooho Choi

14 Myles Jury

15 Mirsad Bektic

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Dustin Poirier +1

6 Justin Gaethje -1

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 Beneil Dariush

12 James Vick +1

13 Francisco Trinaldo -1

13 Anthony Pettis +1

15 Evan Dunham

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Neil Magny

9 Kamaru Usman

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Carlos Condit

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Yancy Medeiros

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Georges St-Pierre

5 Chris Weidman

6 Kelvin Gastelum

7 Michael Bisping

8 Derek Brunson

9 David Branch +1

10 Uriah Hall +1

11 Vitor Belfort +1

12 Krzysztof Jotko +1

13 Paulo Costa +2

14 Lyoto Machida

15 Brad Tavares *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Glover Teixeira +1

2 Volkan Oezdemir

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Corey Anderson

8 Ilir Latifi +1

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Jan Blachowicz +1

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov +2

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gian Villante *NR

15 Jared Cannonier

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Junior Albini

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Cynthia Calvillo

9 Felice Herrig

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Randa Markos

12 Cortney Casey

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Maryna Moroz

15 Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Sijara Eubanks

2 Lauren Murphy

3 Alexis Davis

4 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Barb Honchak

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Jessica-Rose Clark

8 Montana De La Rosa

9 Mara Romero Borella

10 Jessica Eye

11 Rachael Ostovich

12 Paige VanZant

13 Shana Dobson

14 Gillian Robertson

15 Kalindra Faria

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Ketlen Vieira

7 Cat Zingano

8 Sara McMann

9 Ronda Rousey

10 Marion Reneau

11 Katlyn Chookagian

12 Leslie Smith

13 Bethe Correia -1

14 Sarah Moras

15 Aspen Ladd