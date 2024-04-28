Michael Chandler praises Conor McGregor on BKFC deal: ‘With that being said, I KO him within 10 minutes’

Set to make his anticipated return to the Octagon this summer at UFC 303 in a grudge fight with Conor McGregor, and whilst heaping praise on the Dubliner for striking an ownership deal with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championsihp) – claims he will knock out the veteran in their June clash.

Chandler, a former undisputed Bellator MMA lightweight champion thrice, competed for UFC lightweight spoils back in 2021, dropping a second round knockout loss of his own in a vacant championship affair with Charles Oliveira.

And sidelined since the following year’s submission loss to Dustin Poirier, Chandler is officially set to land his clamored-for fight with ex-two-division champion, McGregor later this year, with the pair meeting at the welterweight limit at UFC 303 during International Fight Week later this summer.

Michael Chandler predicts KO win over Conor McGregor

Reacting to news of McGregor’s part ownership of BKFC with his company, McGregor Sports and Entertainment, Michael Chandler praised the Dubliner for changing the landscape of combat sports – before offering a reality check in the form of a prediction of a knockout win in June.

“Conor out here making moves… hate it or love it, the dude is making stuff happen,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “With that being said, I KO him within 10 minutes on June 29 at #UFC303 @TheNotoriousMMA”

And while Chandler has made his prediction for their UFC 303 clash, McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh claimed he sees the pairing play out similarly to his product’s 2015 interim featherweight title win over Chad Mendes, questioning if Chandler would see a second round.

“I see similarities to the (Chad) Mendes fight,” Kavanagh explained. “I’d be surprised if it can go two rounds. I’d be surprised. He just hits too hard. He’s too sharp. Is there gonna be scrappiness and take down stuff? Maybe. But, every round starts on the feet, and his ability to get back there is underestimated. So, I’d be surprised if we see two rounds.”

