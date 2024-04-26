Video – Conor McGregor shows off kick-Heavy sparring in new UFC 303 camp footage: ‘He’s looking smooth with it’

Finally slated to make his return to active competition following an almost three-year hiatus from the Octagon, former undisputed two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has been described as looking “smooth” – as he shows off a wide array of kicks in new sparring footage released ahead of his UFC 303 comeback.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder under the promotion’s banner, is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week, taking on Michael Chandler in a long-anticipated pairing at the welterweight limit.

Sidelined for the last three years, McGregor most recently dropped a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a gruesome end-of-round injury.

Conor McGregor shows off kick-heavy sparring pre-UFC 303

Ramping up camp at his home base Straight Blast Gym ahead of his anticipated return, Conor McGregor released sparring footage earlier this month, showing off his striking with UFC CEO, Dana White confirming his June return against Chandler.

And this week, the 35-year-old released further before unseen footage, with fans noticing a kick-heavy approach to training, which included a bladed stance, as well as a variation of round kicks and lead hook kicks.

Backed to turn in a victory inside two rounds against Chandler by his long-time head coach, John Kavanagh, McGregor has been backed to approach the bout in a similar stylistic manner to his 2015 clash with Chad Mendes.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And while on-looking fans appear impressed with the Dubliner’s striking game, many have picked Chandler to prevail with his own explosive victory.

“That hook kick reminds of the featherweight days,” An X user posted.

“Conor is looking smooth with it.”

“Conor is so back.”

“Chandler will toy McGregor (sic) for 5 rounds.”

“This is how I spar, and I’m 62.”

“Conor’s gonna go for a head kick for sure! And honest it looks pretty fast, there’s a great chance he catches Chandler.”

Who are you picking to win at UFC 303: Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?