Video – Charly Arnolt makes history as first female UFC announcer, temporarily replaces hoarse Joe Martinez

Making brief history overnight, former WWE star, Charly Arnolt became the first female Octagon announcer at UFC Vegas 91 – in rather impromptu fashion, replacing a hoarse veteran caller, Joe Martinez for a moment during last night’s broadcast.

Returning to schedule for the first time since this month’s historical UFC 300 card a the T-Mobile Arena, the Dana White-led promotion hosted UFC Vegas 91 from the Apex facility, with a reworked flyweight clash taking headlining honors.

And himself retuning in place of veteran fan-favorite, Bruce Buffer, former WEC announcer, Martinez was forced to sit out momentarily during the main card of UFC Vegas 91 – having featured as part of Ryan Garcia’s massive upset win over world champion, Devin Haney last week in ‘Sin City’.

Afforded the opportunity to make Octagon history as Martinez fell ill with throat issues, the above-mentioned roving reporter, Arnolt featured inside the cage to announce the winner of Karine SIlva vs. Ariane da Silva – before introducing both Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov for co-main event honors.

Charly Arnolt makes Octagon history at UFC Vegas 91

Commenting on her history-making role, Arnolt – who usually handles roving reporting duties for the UFC, admitted she almost turned down the impromptu opportunity to stand in for Martinez.

This is a new one. Joe Martinez is under the weather so Charly Arnolt has stepped in mid-event as the octagon announcer at #UFCVegas91.



She’s now the first female ring announcer in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/UlSjBgZTtG — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) April 28, 2024

“I’m going to put up a video tomorrow talking about how everything went down tonight because, just to be honest, I almost said no to doing the announcements,” Charly Arnolt posted. “I almost said no, and now I’ve made history, that is so f*cking cool!”

Returning to form in time for the night’s main event, Martinez introduced both pre and post-fight for Matheus Nicolau’s reshuffled pairing with former title challenger, Alex Perez.

Turning in a blistering victory over the Brazilian to win his first fight in over four years, Lemoore native, Perez fired through with a massive second round KO win – eanring himself a Performance of the Night bonus and once more launching himself into championship contention.

What did you make of Charly Arnolt’s history-making showing at UFC Vegas 91?