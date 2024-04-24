Ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey issues scathing response to ‘MMA media’ amid concussion claims: ‘They hate me, it’s fine’

Revealing a detailed history with a series of concussions throughout her combat sports tenure, as well as other neurological issues, former UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has hit out at “MMA media” – claiming the industry’s representatives “hate” her.

Rousey, a former Strikeforce bantamweight gold holder and the inaugural UFC divisional gold holder, commented on her retirement from combat sports back in 2017, after shocking back-to-back knockout losses to former championship duo, Amanda Nunes, and Holly Holm, revealing some prior unknown details.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Speaking on her history of repetitive concussion issues which ruled her from a UFC return – as well as left her seeing stars after finding herself on the receiving end of even jab strikes, Riverside native, Rousey claimed the media misconstrued her revelations as her making excuses for her losses.

Mandatory Credit: Brandon Magnus – Zuffa LLC

Ronda Rousey hits out at MMA media

“MMA media hates me, it’s fine,” Ronda Rousey said during an appearance on The Chris Cuomo Show. “Not a single person has called me or anything like that. They’ve all just doubled-down and said that I’m making excuses or lying. Or was blowing things out of proportion, or not giving credit where it’s due. I’ll be waiting for that call forever.”

“I’m not waiting for it and I get that they’re a bunch of a*sholes,” Ronda Rousey explained. “That’s what I get. I get, ‘F*ck you’. I would rather not have those fake friendships in my life. I would rather those people expose themselves and I don’t leave myself open to them. I would rather cleanse myself of all those fake superficial relationships than have them still around.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Calling into question of the legitimacy of Rousey’s claims, the above-mentioned, Holm claimed the self-confessed sport GOAT was likely just dealing with the issue of admitting to herself that she was simply the lesser fighter when they shared the Octagon in 2015.

