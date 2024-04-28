Alex Pereira unsure legacy has surpassed UFC rival Israel Adesanya’s: ‘I was a double champion, he tried’

Unsure if his legacy in combat sports has already surpassed that of four-fight fight, Israel Adesanya despite his fleeting mixed martial arts run, Alex Pereira pointed to the fact that he managed to strike gold in two UFC divisions – whilst his rival failed in his attempt.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, turned in his first successful defense of the light heavyweight throne at UFC 300 earlier this month, blasting through Jamahal Hill with a blistering opening round KO win in the pair’s headlining clash.

As for Adesanya, the City Kickboxing staple has been widely linked with a return as soon as August, in the form of a headliner at UFC 305 in Australia, welcoming a title grudge fight against current middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis.

Sidelined since last September, Adesanya set an unwanted record of dropping divisional gold for the second time in the space of a calendar year, in the form of an upset decision loss to Sean Strickland.

Alex Pereira compares his legacy to Israel Adesanya’s

Welcoming the opportunity to fight for a heavyweight crown in a bid to become the first three-division champion to ever compete in the UFC, Pereira was asked if he believes his legacy in combat sports has already eclipsed that of Adesanya – and while pointing to his success in two divisions, admitted he wasn’t sure.

“Honestly, I don’t know, man,” Alex Pereira told Laerte Viana during a recent interview. “You have to see the criteria they use. (Israel) Adesanya made several defenses [of the middleweight title]. I couldn’t defend the middleweight belt.”

“But there are things I did – I was a double champion,” Alex Pereira explained. “He tried [to win a seond title] but didn’t. I’m not worried about that because I think it doesn’t matter what classification they give you. What matters is what you do and inspire people. And I think I’m doing it very well.”

