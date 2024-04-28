Alex Pereira unsure legacy has surpassed UFC rival Israel Adesanya’s: ‘I was a double champion, he tried’

ByRoss Markey
Alex Pereira unsure if his legacy is better than Israel Adesanya's I won two title he tried to

Unsure if his legacy in combat sports has already surpassed that of four-fight fight, Israel Adesanya despite his fleeting mixed martial arts run, Alex Pereira pointed to the fact that he managed to strike gold in two UFC divisions – whilst his rival failed in his attempt.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, turned in his first successful defense of the light heavyweight throne at UFC 300 earlier this month, blasting through Jamahal Hill with a blistering opening round KO win in the pair’s headlining clash.

Manadatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

As for Adesanya, the City Kickboxing staple has been widely linked with a return as soon as August, in the form of a headliner at UFC 305 in Australia, welcoming a title grudge fight against current middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Sidelined since last September, Adesanya set an unwanted record of dropping divisional gold for the second time in the space of a calendar year, in the form of an upset decision loss to Sean Strickland.

Alex Pereira compares his legacy to Israel Adesanya’s

Welcoming the opportunity to fight for a heavyweight crown in a bid to become the first three-division champion to ever compete in the UFC, Pereira was asked if he believes his legacy in combat sports has already eclipsed that of Adesanya – and while pointing to his success in two divisions, admitted he wasn’t sure.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“Honestly, I don’t know, man,” Alex Pereira told Laerte Viana during a recent interview. “You have to see the criteria they use. (Israel) Adesanya made several defenses [of the middleweight title]. I couldn’t defend the middleweight belt.”

“But there are things I did – I was a double champion,” Alex Pereira explained. “He tried [to win a seond title] but didn’t. I’m not worried about that because I think it doesn’t matter what classification they give you. What matters is what you do and inspire people. And I think I’m doing it very well.”

Who would you like to see Alex Pereira fight in the future?

