Mike Perry nets huge $600,000 payday after KO win over UFC vet Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania IV

Mike Perry cashes biggest paycheque of all BKFC’s KnuckleMania 4 event last night.

Last night was big for the BKFC as their premier star, Perry, secured yet another knockout win to keep the train rolling. During the broadcast they would also announce that Conor McGregor had become a part owner of the promotion, in what could prove a pivotal moment in their history.

BKFC hosted their fourth annual ‘KnuckleMania’ event, last night this time in the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles. While the undercard had brawling talent such as Jeremiah Riggs and David Diaz, it was the three top bouts that held the most appeal the wider combat sports audience.

The first of which was between two UFC heavyweight vets, Todd Duffee and Ben Rothwell. The fight would only last one round with Rothwell dropping Duffee multiple times before the referee waved off the fight.

The co-main event came between Lorenzo Hunt and current BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrell. Hunt was aiming to win a BKFC title in a third division after winning both the light-heavyweight and cruiserweight belts.

After some early exchanges, Newcastle’s Terrell sent Hunt crashing to the floor after a well-placed uppercut. As Hunt attempted to break his fall, he would suffer a gruesome arm injury that forced the fight to be stopped and Terrell remains champion

Mike Perry nets $600,000 disclosed pay after BKFC Knucklemania IV win

The main event saw Mike Perry take on former BKFC champion and UFC vet, Thiago Alves. Perry would make quick work of Alves, dropping him with a left hook that left that left him on wobbly legs and unfit to continue. Perry would be awarded a knockout victory after just a minute’s work.

In information that was first released by MMA Junkie, the pay-outs of BKFC were released with the top six fighter all earning six figures. It also seems that Perry is being well paid for his efforts.

Mike Perry ($600,000)

Thiago Alves ($200,000)

Lorenzo Hunt ($100,000)

Mick Terrill ($100,000)

Todd Duffee ($85,000)

Ben Rothwell ($150,000)

Alfredo Angulo ($19,500)

Jeremiah Riggs ($8,000)

Crystal Pittman ($500) – According to MMA Junkie, Pittman’s pay is so low because of “various advances and deductions.”

Sydney Smith ($8,000)

Evgeny Kurdanov ($12,500)

Julian Lane ($20,000)

David Diaz ($4,000)

Shane Jordan ($4,000)

Andrew Angelcor ($5,000)

Ruben Warr ($6,000)

Frank Alvarez ($7,500)

Victor Rosas ($6,000)

What do you think of the BKFC?