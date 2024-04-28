Michael Chandler ‘Plotting’ with Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his UFC 303 fight with Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is doing some “plotting” with Machine Gun Kelly ahead of his highly anticipated clash with Conor McGregor.

On Saturday, June 29, the Irish megastar will return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years when he headlines UFC 303 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With their scrap just a few weeks away, ‘Iron’ appears to be playing some mind games with McGregor after posting a picture with Grammy Award-nominated artist Machine Gun Kelly.

McGregor and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, nearly threw hands during a brief interaction at the MTV Music Awards in 2021. To this day, nobody knows what caused the near-scuffle, but rumors immediately began flying that the animosity was the result of McGregor allegedly sending a direct message to Kelly’s girlfriend, actress Megan Fox.

However, representatives for McGregor have denied that narrative.

Recently, Chandler posted a picture with Kelly in what felt like a pretty clear dig at McGregor.

“63 days…. Plotting with ⁦@machinegunkelly,” Chandler wrote on X.

After Kelly opted not to comment on his interaction with McGregor, the Irishman told Entertainment Tonight”

“Absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

McGregor reignited his rivalry with MGK after the incident, commenting on a video of Kelly riding a skateboard on social media. “Watch out guys we got a badass over here,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post.

Conor McGregor isn’t the only UFC fighter Machine Gun Kelly has had a bad experience with

It’s certainly not the first time that Machine Gun Kelly has had a run-in with a former MMA world champion. While attending a Power Slap event during Super Bowl weekend, Sean Strickland took issue with Kelly’s attire, telling him to “dress like a f*cking man” and likening him to a vampire.

“I don’t know who the f*ck that guy is,” Strickland tells the cameraman before yelling, “I’m easy to find, vampire man.”



Strickland offered some additional insight into the incident on his YouTube channel.