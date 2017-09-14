UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Gets Removed – Again

Although last weekend’s (Sat., September 9, 2017) UFC 215 from Rogers Place in Edmonton provided a decent rankings shake-up for the UFC in its own right, the biggest MMA news of the week has obviously been fixated on the disappointing saga of former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and his UFC 214 drug test failure.

News first arrived that Jones’ third-round knockout win over Cormier at UFC 214 had been overturned to a no-contest, which lead to Jones being stripped of the title while Cormier was reinstated. So as expected, Jones has now been removed from the official UFC rankings, where he was previously dropped below Demetrious Johnson and Conor McGregor on the pound-for-pound list while the results of his B-sample were awaited.

He failed for anabolic steroid turinabol in the second test, too, and has now been removed from the pound-and-for-pound and light heavyweight ranks.

In terms of actual fighting, Rafael dos Anjos rose an amazing five spots at welterweight for his dominant submission over Neil Magny at UFC 215, while Ketlen Vieira almost duplicated that, moving up four spots to No. 9 for her submission win over the formerly surging veteran Sara McMann. Robbie Lawler also moved into a tie with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at welterweights top spot.

Here are the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Stipe Miocic +1

4 Max Holloway +1

5 Cody Garbrandt +1

6 Daniel Cormier +1

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk +1

8 Tyron Woodley +1

9 Dominick Cruz +1

10 Jose Aldo +2

11 Michael Bisping

12 Cris Cyborg +1

13 Robert Whittaker +1

14 Amanda Nunes +1

15 TJ Dillashaw *NR

FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Sergio Pettis

5 Jussier Formiga +1

6 Wilson Reis -1

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Tim Elliott

10 John Moraga

11 Dustin Ortiz

12 Ian McCall

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Louis Smolka

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Jimmie Rivera

4 Raphael Assuncao

5 John Lineker

6 Bryan Caraway

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Marlon Moraes

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Rob Font

14 Matthew Lopez

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion : Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Brian Ortega

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion : Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Kevin Lee

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Johnson

10 Michael Chiesa

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Evan Dunham +1

15 Mairbek Taisumov *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion : Tyron Woodley

1 Robbie Lawler +1

1 Stephen Thompson

3 Demian Maia

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Rafael Dos Anjos +5

6 Donald Cerrone

7 Carlos Condit -2

8 Colby Covington

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

9 Neil Magny -3

11 Gunnar Nelson

12 Dong Hyun Kim

13 Kamaru Usman

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Tarec Saffiedine

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion : Michael Bisping

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Anderson Silva

7 Derek Brunson

8 Kelvin Gastelum

9 David Branch

10 Krzysztof Jotko

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Thales Leites

13 Tim Boetsch

14 Uriah Hall

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

0 Daniel Cormier +1

1 Alexander Gustafsson +1

2 Volkan Oezdemir +1

3 Glover Teixeira +1

4 Jimi Manuwa +1

5 Mauricio Rua +1

6 Ovince Saint Preux +1

7 Corey Anderson +1

8 Misha Cirkunov +1

9 Ilir Latifi +1

10 Rogerio Nogueira +1

11 Patrick Cummins +1

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov +3

13 Gian Villante +1

14 Tyson Pedro -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Aleksei Oleinik

10 Stefan Struve

11 Andrei Arlovski

12 Junior Albini

13 Curtis Blaydes

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion : Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Rose Namajunas

4 Jessica Andrade

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Cynthia Calvillo +1

8 Carla Esparza -1

9 Felice Herrig

10 Paige VanZant

11 Cortney Casey +1

11 Alexa Grasso +2

13 Joanne Calderwood -2

14 Randa Markos

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington +1

5 Ronda Rousey -1

6 Cat Zingano +1

7 Sara McMann -1

8 Germaine de Randamie

9 Ketlen Vieira +4

10 Liz Carmouche -1

10 Alexis Davis

12 Marion Reneau -1

13 Katlyn Chookagian -1

14 Bethe Correia

15 Leslie Smith *NR