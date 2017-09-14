UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Gets Removed – Again

Although last weekend’s (Sat., September 9, 2017) UFC 215 from Rogers Place in Edmonton provided a decent rankings shake-up for the UFC in its own right, the biggest MMA news of the week has obviously been fixated on the disappointing saga of former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and his UFC 214 drug test failure.
News first arrived that Jones’ third-round knockout win over Cormier at UFC 214 had been overturned to a no-contest, which lead to Jones being stripped of the title while Cormier was reinstated. So as expected, Jones has now been removed from the official UFC rankings, where he was previously dropped below Demetrious Johnson and Conor McGregor on the pound-for-pound list while the results of his B-sample were awaited.
He failed for anabolic steroid turinabol in the second test, too, and has now been removed from the pound-and-for-pound and light heavyweight ranks.
In terms of actual fighting, Rafael dos Anjos rose an amazing five spots at welterweight for his dominant submission over Neil Magny at UFC 215, while Ketlen Vieira almost duplicated that, moving up four spots to No. 9 for her submission win over the formerly surging veteran Sara McMann. Robbie Lawler also moved into a tie with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at welterweights top spot.
Here are the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Stipe Miocic +1
4 Max Holloway +1
5 Cody Garbrandt +1
6 Daniel Cormier +1
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk +1
8 Tyron Woodley +1
9 Dominick Cruz +1
10 Jose Aldo +2
11 Michael Bisping
12 Cris Cyborg +1
13 Robert Whittaker +1
14 Amanda Nunes +1
15 TJ Dillashaw *NR
FLYWEIGHT
Champion : Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Sergio Pettis
5 Jussier Formiga +1
6 Wilson Reis -1
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Tim Elliott
10 John Moraga
11 Dustin Ortiz
12 Ian McCall
13 Alexandre Pantoja
14 Louis Smolka
15 Magomed Bibulatov
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Jimmie Rivera
4 Raphael Assuncao
5 John Lineker
6 Bryan Caraway
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Thomas Almeida
10 Marlon Moraes
11 Eddie Wineland
12 Pedro Munhoz
13 Rob Font
14 Matthew Lopez
15 Johnny Eduardo
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion : Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Brian Ortega
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Darren Elkins
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dennis Bermudez
12 Dooho Choi
13 Mirsad Bektic
14 Myles Jury
15 Jason Knight
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion : Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Nate Diaz
7 Kevin Lee
8 Dustin Poirier
9 Michael Johnson
10 Michael Chiesa
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Beneil Dariush
13 Anthony Pettis
14 Evan Dunham +1
15 Mairbek Taisumov *NR
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion : Tyron Woodley
1 Robbie Lawler +1
1 Stephen Thompson
3 Demian Maia
4 Jorge Masvidal
5 Rafael Dos Anjos +5
6 Donald Cerrone
7 Carlos Condit -2
8 Colby Covington
9 Santiago Ponzinibbio
9 Neil Magny -3
11 Gunnar Nelson
12 Dong Hyun Kim
13 Kamaru Usman
14 Alex Oliveira
15 Tarec Saffiedine
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion : Michael Bisping
1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)
2 Yoel Romero
3 Luke Rockhold
4 Jacare Souza
5 Chris Weidman
6 Anderson Silva
7 Derek Brunson
8 Kelvin Gastelum
9 David Branch
10 Krzysztof Jotko
11 Vitor Belfort
12 Thales Leites
13 Tim Boetsch
14 Uriah Hall
15 Thiago Santos
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
0 Daniel Cormier +1
1 Alexander Gustafsson +1
2 Volkan Oezdemir +1
3 Glover Teixeira +1
4 Jimi Manuwa +1
5 Mauricio Rua +1
6 Ovince Saint Preux +1
7 Corey Anderson +1
8 Misha Cirkunov +1
9 Ilir Latifi +1
10 Rogerio Nogueira +1
11 Patrick Cummins +1
12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov +3
13 Gian Villante +1
14 Tyson Pedro -1
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Stipe Miocic
1 Alistair Overeem
2 Fabricio Werdum
3 Cain Velasquez
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Mark Hunt
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Alexander Volkov
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Aleksei Oleinik
10 Stefan Struve
11 Andrei Arlovski
12 Junior Albini
13 Curtis Blaydes
14 Travis Browne
15 Tim Johnson
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion : Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Claudia Gadelha
2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3 Rose Namajunas
4 Jessica Andrade
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Cynthia Calvillo +1
8 Carla Esparza -1
9 Felice Herrig
10 Paige VanZant
11 Cortney Casey +1
11 Alexa Grasso +2
13 Joanne Calderwood -2
14 Randa Markos
15 Maryna Moroz
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington +1
5 Ronda Rousey -1
6 Cat Zingano +1
7 Sara McMann -1
8 Germaine de Randamie
9 Ketlen Vieira +4
10 Liz Carmouche -1
10 Alexis Davis
12 Marion Reneau -1
13 Katlyn Chookagian -1
14 Bethe Correia
15 Leslie Smith *NR