Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for the Riyadh Season: Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin card on Saturday 15th June 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin

: Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin Date : Sat, June 15, 2024

: Sat, June 15, 2024 Location : MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

: MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas Broadcast: PBC PPV on Prime Video in US. UK TBA

Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin: Full Fight Card

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: Lightweight Title Fight

David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk: WBC Light Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin takes place on June 15th at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas Nevada. Start times will be released soon.

Betting Odds

TBC

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in Las Vegas or have plans to be there on the 15th of June at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas to see Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin, when tickets are available you will be able to purchase them here. VIP ticket packages will also be available here.

Tickets will be available at different prices. At the time of writing the current ticket prices are starting at the lowest of TBC and the highest price being TBC

Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin Promo trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin: is Live on PBC PPV on Prime Video and when available you can purchase it here. A PPV price has not yet been announced.

What is Next after Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin?

TBC