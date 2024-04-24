Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for the Riyadh Season: Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin card on Saturday 15th June 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin
- Date: Sat, June 15, 2024
- Location: MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
- Broadcast: PBC PPV on Prime Video in US. UK TBA
Contents
Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin: Full Fight Card
- Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin: Lightweight Title Fight
- David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk: WBC Light Heavyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Start date and time
Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin takes place on June 15th at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas Nevada. Start times will be released soon.
Betting Odds
TBC
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in Las Vegas or have plans to be there on the 15th of June at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas to see Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin, when tickets are available you will be able to purchase them here. VIP ticket packages will also be available here.
Tickets will be available at different prices. At the time of writing the current ticket prices are starting at the lowest of TBC and the highest price being TBC
Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin Promo trailer
TBA
PPV price and Live streams
Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin: is Live on PBC PPV on Prime Video and when available you can purchase it here. A PPV price has not yet been announced.
What is Next after Gervonta Davis Vs Frank Martin?
TBC