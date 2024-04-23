Conor McGregor again backed to fight for 165lbs title against Michael Chandler at UFC 303: ‘It draws attention’

Receiving official confirmation of his clamoured for UFC 303 at the end June, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has again been backed to fight for an inaugural super lightweight crown at the 165lbs limit – in his slated bout with Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since 2021, yet to return since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

And as for Chandler, it’s been almost two years away from action for the Kill Cliff FC staple, who himself has yet to return since he was submitted by the above-mentioned, Poirier in their grudge fight at Madison Square Garden in late 2022.

Conor McGregor backed to compete for 165lbs crown at UFC 303

Finally set to fight the Missouri veteran at UFC 303 in at the end of June atop an International Fight Week card, McGregor – who was selected as an ideal candidate to compete for a would-be inaugural 165lbs crown, has been further backed by former two-division titleholder, Daniel Cormier.

Mandatory Credit: Dia Dipasupil

“I believe that if they’re [the UFC] going to do a 165lbs division, it should have a name attached to the weight class that is so big that it draws people’s attention,” Daniel Cormier said during an appearance on Good Guy / Bad Guy. “Conor McGregor being that name. Michael Chandler, on the other hand, will benefit from being in the right place at the riht time, where these guys would then fight for the super lightweight championship of the world, because that’s what I believe it is.”

And while Lafayette veteran, Cormier calls for the induction of a super lightweight division, McGregor bout with Chandler has already been nailed down at the welterweight limit of 170lbs, as per an official announcement from promotional CEO, Dana White.

