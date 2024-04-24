Photos – Paddy Pimblett, wife welcome twin daughters Betsy, Margot amid links to fighting return at UFC 304

UFC star, Paddy Pimblett and his wife, Laura Gregory have welcomed a pair of twin daughters into the world this week – with the couple giving birth to Betsy and Margot, the Liverpool favorite revealed on his official social media.

Pimblett, currently boasting an unbeaten record since his move to the UFC three years ago, managed to capture global attention inside the mixed martial arts community after striking gold at the featherweight limit under the banner of Cage Warriors.

And making a long-overdue move to the Octagon back in 2021, Pimblett has so-far enjoyed an unbeaten tenure under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, scoring back-to-back wins over Luigi Vendramini, Kazula Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, and Jared Gordon.

In his most high-profile outing, Huyton native, Pimblett turned in a decision win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 back in December, handing the Oxnard veteran a record-tying seventh straight loss.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Paddy Pimblett welcomes birth of twin daughters

Confirming plans to take time away from the sport with Laura and himself expecting the birth of twins, Pimblett confirmed the delivery of twin daughters on his official social media, amid links to a return on an official UFC 304 card in Manchester at the end of July this summer.

“17/4/2024 the day our lives changed forever,” Paddy Pimblett posted on his official Instagram account. “All worth it for yous 2 perfect little girls Betsy and Margot Pimblett.”

paddy pimblett and his girl just had twins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/miVlOqymyX — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) April 25, 2024

Receiving a pair of notable call outs following this month’s UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, Pimblett first came to the attention of veteran lightweight favorite, Bobby Green, who offered to fight the Liverpool native on enemy territory – after bludgeoning Jim Miller en route to a decision win.

Also on the preliminary card, Pimblett received an offer of a clash from Brazilian shot caller, Renato Moicano, who offered to meet him in July following his come-from-behind knockout success against Jalin Turner.

Do you expect Paddy Pimblett to fight Renato Moicano or Bobby Green at UFC 304?