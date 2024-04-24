Jamahal Hill echoes calls for rematch fight with UFC star Alex Pereira: ‘He’s gotta see me again’

Staking his claim for a future re-run with undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira in the immediate aftermath of his one-sided UFC 300 knockout loss, Jamahal Hill has insisted that a rematch against the Brazilian is in both of their respective futures.

Hill, himself the first product of Dana White’s Contender Series to strike gold inside the Octagon, headlined UFC 300 earlier this month in his Octagon return, after suffering a ruptured achilles tendon injury in the summer of last year.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Suffering a blistering opening round knockout loss to the Sao Paulo striker, Hill was stopped with a massive counter shovel hook from the Brazilian – after landing an inadvertent groin striker, which he later denied.

And already booked for his return, Illinois native is set to co-headline a high-profile UFC 303 card at the end of June during International Fight Week, taking on surging knockout artist, Khalil Rountree – in a potential title-decider, claiming he took “zero damage” against Pereira.

Jamahal Hill eyes rematch with Alex Pereira

Vowing to even stop the former middleweight champion in a re-run if afforded the opportunity, Hill has claimed that a fight against him is most definitely in the future of Pereira.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“Honestly, for me, now it’s not even about the gold strap, it’s about getting back to that fight [with Alex Pereira],” Jamahal Hill told The Schmo during a recent interview. “I wanna fight Alex again, just because of the narrative surrounding it [the first fight]. I know what I was feeling in there, and I know what type of timing it’s really on whenever we step in there again.”

“I don’t care, all I know is that Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill is in his future,” Jamahal Hill explained. For sure. Again. I don’t give a sh*t Schmo, if we gotta do it at 205 [pounds] or at heavyweight, he’s gotta see me again. That’s the only fight I care about.”

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Welcoming the opportunity of a historic heavyweight division rise in search of a record-setting third title under the organizational banner, Sao Paulo striker, Pereira is currently dealing with a pair of toe fractures, however, has been linked with a UFC 304 return against Tom Aspinall at the end of July.

Would you like to see Jamahal Hill rematch Alex Pereira in the future?