Irish star Paul Hughes confirms move to PFL after gold laden Cage Warriors run, set to fight in 2025 tournament

Following the completion of his contractual obligations with the Graham Boylan-led Cage Warriors promotion, and continued speculation regarding his next move, streaking Irish lightweight force, Paul Hughes has confirmed his move to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) – as well as his participation in a 2025 tournament under the promotion’s banner.

Hughes, who boasts an impressive 11-1 professional record, fought out his contract with Cage Warriors in Dublin at the beginning of this month, landing a late first round knockout win over short-notice opponent, Fabiano Silva at the RDS.

And following the victory, Hughes, who unified the Cage Warriors featherweight titles back in 2022 with a rematch win over Jordan Vucenic, officially entered free agency, amid reported interest from both the UFC and Singapore-based organization, ONE Championship.

Paul Hughes confirms move to the PFL

Putting speculation on his fighting future to rest on social media tonight, Hughes, 26, confirmed he had penned a multi-fight deal with the Peter Murray-led PFL – and plans to compete for a million dollar paycheck in the promotion’s tournament in a 2025 entry.

“Done deal @PFLMMA,” Paul Hughes posted on his official Instagram Stories. “I have sacrificed EVERYTHING for an opportunity like this. Truly gave every inch of my being to this game. This deal is going to change my life. I will enter the 2025 @PFLMMA 1 MILLION DOLLAR tournament. And there is not (sic) chance anyone is going to touch me. #MyTime.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Paul Hughes has officially signed with PFL. pic.twitter.com/L8AKeBhNqh — Al Zullino (@phre) April 20, 2024

Signing with Chosen Advisory Group under renowned manager, Tim Simpson, Hughes joins a stable of fighters under the banner which includes former two-time UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, and recently-minted symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway.

Over the course of his professional mixed martial arts career, Hughes has also landed other notable victories over current UFC contender, Morgan Charriere, Aidan Stephen, James Hendin, and Jays Quaeyhaegens to name a few.

