Sean O’Malley confident fight with Ryan Garcia will be set after two more UFC outings: ‘I’m not there yet’

Sean O’Malley is confident he will have a massive boxing match like Conor McGregor did and says it will be against Ryan Garcia.

O’Malley and Garcia have both expressed interest in the potential matchup, and the intrigue only increased after Garcia pulled off an upset win over Devin Haney over the weekend.

“They told me you can do a boxing fight, 100 percent, if it makes us enough money,” Sean O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast. “So the option’s there, it just has to be able to make enough money. But Ryan being a f****** freak like that, you need two A-sides to make a f****** Floyd-Conor fight.”

Although Sean O’Malley wants the fight to happen, he says he still needs two more fights and win to get it and make it that much bigger.

“I’m not there yet,” O’Malley said. “I’ve still got to become bigger. Two more f****** sick performances and then we’re talking about being able to do whatever the f*** we want.”

Sean O’Malley Wonders Where Ryan Garcia Will Be Mentally After This Win

In the lead-up to Ryan Garcia’s boxing match against Devin Haney, many fans were worried about his mental state.

However, after Garcia won, he says he was doing that on purpose to make people think he wasn’t as good as he was. But, O’Malley admits there is some concern about Garcia after the big win, and how he may handle himself.

“I think he’s that crazy, he’s that good too,” O’Malley said. “He probably trained hard. Some people have different genes. I couldn’t do it. … He’s going to make his money. Let’s see where he goes in the next two weeks. Winning that big of a fight, making that much more money, having those s***** people around you, let’s see where he’s at mentally in two weeks.”

For now, O’Malley is just focused on his MMA career, but he knows he will face Garcia in boxing before their careers are up.