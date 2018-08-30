UFC Rankings Update: James Vick Falls Out Of Top 10

This week’s UFC Rankings update is in.

Following this past weekend’s (Sat. August 25, 2018) UFC Lincoln card, some changes have been made to the rankings. In the main event of the show, Justin Gaethje made quick work of James Vick with a knockout.

This has resulted in Vick being moved out of the top 10. Gaethje remains firm in his spot at No. 7. Also, Deiveson Figueiredo’s win over John Moraga moved him up eight spots on the list. He’s now at No. 6 with the win.

Check out the UFC Rankings update here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Conor McGregor

3 TJ Dillashaw

4 Max Holloway

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 Demetrious Johnson

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Khabib Nurmagomedov

9 Stipe Miocic

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Henry Cejudo

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Deiveson Figueiredo +8

7 John Moraga -1

8 Wilson Reis -1

9 Alexandre Pantoja -1

10 Dustin Ortiz -1

11 Brandon Moreno -1

12 Ben Nguyen -1

13 Tim Elliott

14 Matheus Nicolau -2

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Douglas Silva de Andrade

15 Rani Yahya *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Renato Moicano

5 Chad Mendes

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Josh Emmett

9 Mirsad Bektic

10 Chan Sung Jung

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Yair Rodriguez

15 Zabit Magomedsharipov

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Eddie Alvarez

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Al Iaquinta

10 Nate Diaz +1

11 Michael Chiesa +1

12 James Vick -2

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Islam Makhachev *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos *NR

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Thiago Santos

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Ilir Latifi

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Corey Anderson

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Glover Teixeira

9 Anthony Smith

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Mauricio Rua

12 Dominick Reyes

13 Patrick Cummins

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Sam Alvey

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Mark Hunt

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Tai Tuivasa

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Stefan Struve

14 Shamil Abdurakhimov

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Cortney Casey +1

11 Nina Ansaroff -1

12 Alexa Grasso

13 Randa Markos

14 Angela Hill

15 Mackenzie Dern *NR

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche -1

7 Lauren Murphy

8 Jessica Eye

9 Jessica-Rose Clark +1

10 Ashlee Evans-Smith +1

11 Joanne Calderwood *NR

12 Mara Romero Borella +1

13 Andrea Lee -1

14 Paige VanZant +1

15 Jennifer Maia *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany