UFC Rankings Update: James Vick Falls Out Of Top 10

This week’s UFC Rankings update is in.
Following this past weekend’s (Sat. August 25, 2018) UFC Lincoln card, some changes have been made to the rankings. In the main event of the show, Justin Gaethje made quick work of James Vick with a knockout.
This has resulted in Vick being moved out of the top 10. Gaethje remains firm in his spot at No. 7. Also, Deiveson Figueiredo’s win over John Moraga moved him up eight spots on the list. He’s now at No. 6 with the win.
Check out the UFC Rankings update here below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Conor McGregor
3 TJ Dillashaw
4 Max Holloway
5 Georges St-Pierre
6 Demetrious Johnson
7 Tyron Woodley
8 Khabib Nurmagomedov
9 Stipe Miocic
10 Robert Whittaker
11 Cris Cyborg
12 Henry Cejudo
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Amanda Nunes
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Sergio Pettis
3 Joseph Benavidez
4 Ray Borg
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Deiveson Figueiredo +8
7 John Moraga -1
8 Wilson Reis -1
9 Alexandre Pantoja -1
10 Dustin Ortiz -1
11 Brandon Moreno -1
12 Ben Nguyen -1
13 Tim Elliott
14 Matheus Nicolau -2
15 Ulka Sasaki
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Pedro Munhoz
10 Cody Stamann
11 Rob Font
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Douglas Silva de Andrade
15 Rani Yahya *NR
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Renato Moicano
5 Chad Mendes
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Josh Emmett
9 Mirsad Bektic
10 Chan Sung Jung
11 Alexander Volkanovski
12 Ricardo Lamas
13 Darren Elkins
14 Yair Rodriguez
15 Zabit Magomedsharipov
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Conor McGregor
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Eddie Alvarez
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Anthony Pettis
9 Al Iaquinta
10 Nate Diaz +1
11 Michael Chiesa +1
12 James Vick -2
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Dan Hooker
15 Islam Makhachev *NR
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Leon Edwards
12 Donald Cerrone
13 Gunnar Nelson
14 Alex Oliveira
15 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos *NR
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Chris Weidman
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Jacare Souza
6 Derek Brunson
7 David Branch
8 Paulo Costa
9 Israel Adesanya
10 Brad Tavares
11 Antonio Carlos Junior
12 Thiago Santos
13 Uriah Hall
14 Elias Theodorou
15 Krzysztof Jotko
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Ilir Latifi
4 Jan Blachowicz
5 Jimi Manuwa
6 Corey Anderson
7 Ovince Saint Preux
8 Glover Teixeira
9 Anthony Smith
10 Misha Cirkunov
11 Mauricio Rua
12 Dominick Reyes
13 Patrick Cummins
14 Tyson Pedro
15 Sam Alvey
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Curtis Blaydes
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Mark Hunt
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Tai Tuivasa
11 Aleksei Oleinik
12 Andrei Arlovski
13 Stefan Struve
14 Shamil Abdurakhimov
15 Justin Willis
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Carla Esparza
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Felice Herrig
9 Tatiana Suarez
10 Cortney Casey +1
11 Nina Ansaroff -1
12 Alexa Grasso
13 Randa Markos
14 Angela Hill
15 Mackenzie Dern *NR
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Nicco Montano
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Roxanne Modafferi
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche -1
7 Lauren Murphy
8 Jessica Eye
9 Jessica-Rose Clark +1
10 Ashlee Evans-Smith +1
11 Joanne Calderwood *NR
12 Mara Romero Borella +1
13 Andrea Lee -1
14 Paige VanZant +1
15 Jennifer Maia *NR
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Sara McMann
9 Aspen Ladd
10 Bethe Correia
11 Lina Lansberg
12 Irene Aldana
13 Lucie Pudilova
14 Sarah Moras
15 Gina Mazany