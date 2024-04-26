Conor McGregor reignites feud with Paulie Malignaggi ahead of UFC 303: ‘He got battered out of the gym’

Ahead of his return to the Octagon in June, former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has rekindled his rivalry with former sparring partner, ex-professional boxer, Paulie Malignaggi, claiming the Italian-American was “battered out of the gym” during their infamous sparring sessions back in 2017.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier almost three years ago.

And booking his official return to active competition amid more than a year of speculation linking him with a comeback to the Octagon, McGregor is officially set to headline UFC 303 at the end of June during International Fight Week.

Taking on former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler in a heated grudge match between the two, Conor McGregor – who has been backed by his long-time head coach, John Kavanagh to dispatch of the veteran contender inside two rounds, returned to full-time training this month in anticipation of his return.

Conor McGregor hits out at Paulie Maglignaggi years after sparring fiasco

Backed to return with aplomb amid his continued layoff through a nasty injury, McGregor could not help himself but once more aim barbs in the direction of the above-mentioned Malignaggi, claiming the former WBA and IBF gold holder was comfortably “battered” out of their gym and ring during their infamous sparring tussles back in 2017.

Notably stepping into the squared circle with McGregor that year to briefly help the Dubliner prepare for his historic tangle with former world champion star, Floyd Mayweather, footage emerged of Malignaggi finding himself on the receiving end of some heavy strikes from the former – with the argument of an apparent and phantom knockdown still rife.

"He'd rather fight 60-year-old men."



"I was in his face two years ago and he didn't say nothing!"



Paulie Malignaggi goes off on Conor Mcgregor live on air 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZsNjvwXCPm — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) September 20, 2019

Going on to himself suffer a tenth round TKO loss to the unbeaten, Mayweather in the Michigan native’s final professional walk to the ring, McGregor and Malignaggi have both continuously weighed up a potential grudge match down the line since 2017, ultimately to no avail.

Do you think Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi will cross paths down the line?