TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel banks almost $85 million in 2023, including $20 million UFC bonus

ByCraig Pekios
MixCollage 26 Apr 2024 03 21 PM 8471

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel banked nearly $85 million in 2023.

According to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ahead of an annual stockholders meeting scheduled for June, Emanuel netted $65 million for his role as one of the top executives for TKO Group Holdings, the publicly traded entity that currently houses both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment under the same roof.

Ari Emanuel

Per a report from Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the breakdown includes $911,538 in prorated salary based on the merger date to the end of the fiscal year on September 12, 2023, along with a $24 million bonus and just over $40 million in stock rewards.

READ MORE:  Tatiana Suarez calls for UFC 306 title fight with Zhang Weili at The Sphere in Las Vegas: 'I think I get a submission'

Emanual also took home a $20 million transaction bonus from UFC that “was not tied to achievement of any specified performance measure and, as such, is not included herein.”

Ari Emanuel

Ari Emanuel wasn’t the only executive who brought home the bacon in 2023

Next on the list was TKO president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro who made $16 million, including a $9 million bonus and more than $6 million in stock awards. Shapiro brought in another $22.77 million attributable to Endeavor, bringing his total 2023 take to more than $38 million.

Chief financial officer Andrew Schleimer earned more than $8.7 million, with a $5 million bonus and more than $3.1 million in stock awards.

READ MORE:  Michael Bisping welcomes trilogy fight with rival Luke Rockhold with Karate Combat: 'I'd do it, 100 percent'

Also reaping the benefits was WWE President and TKO Group board member Nick Khan who took home more than $32 million in total compensation, which included a $15 million bonus and more than $12 million in stock awards.

Nick Khan WWE

TKO Group will likely continue to see its profits skyrocket after the WWE closed a five-year, $10 billion deal to move its flagship show, Monday Night Raw, to Netflix starting in 2025.

WWE Raw on Netflix

The UFC will also return to the negotiating table as its broadcasting deal with ESPN is set to expire at the end of next year.

The initial deal with ESPN was for five years with the the cable sports network paying out $1.5 billion for the rights before being extended for an additional two years. Early reports suggest the UFC could double that amount with its next broadcasting deal after seeing a massive boom in business over the last several years.

READ MORE:  Dan Hooker is down for a BMF title eliminator fight with Bobby Green: 'I owe it to the fans'

READ MORE:  UFC veteran Donald Cerrone 'Rushed to surgery' after nasty bull riding accident: 'I ain't going out like this'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts