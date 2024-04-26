Justin Gaethje planning six month plus hiatus after UFC 300 loss: ‘I want to take care of myself’

Former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has confirmed plans to take a six-month hiatus from the Octagon at a minimum following his UFC 300 knockout loss to Max Holloway in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight earlier this month.

Gaethje, the current number three ranked division contender, featured on the main card of UFC 300 earlier this month, taking on former featherweight champion, Holloway in defense of his symbolic BMF crown.

And en route to a rather comfortable decision loss to the Hawaiian favorite, Gaethje was summoned to the Octagon center with just 10 seconds remaining in the final frame – finding himself on the receiving end of a winning right hook counter from Holloway, felling him unconscious in brutal fashion.

Justin Gaethje planning extended hiatus

Confirming plans for an extended hiatus from the sport, Arizona veteran, Gaethje appeared to hint at a potential six month layoff at the minimum – prioritizing his recovery following a ghastly knockout defeat.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Metaphorically, I could be ready tomorrow, but physically, I do want to take care of myself,” Justin Gaethje told MMA Hangout during a recent interview. “I do think that repeated concussions, with me going to sleep like that, me receiving that shot, It would be foolish for me to jump back into training anytime before 180 days.”

“I think six months, at least, before I get back to taking shots,” Justin Gaethje explained. “But that doesn’t say that I won’t be training the whole time.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Immediately shutting down suggestions of a retirement off the back of his knockout loss, Gaethje vowed to make a triumphant return, after heaping praise on the massive performance put in by Holloway – whom he openly admitted to feeling he would never stand opposite in a fight.

Who would you like to see Justin Gaethje fight in his return to the UFC?