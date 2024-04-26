Ronda Rousey’s coaching staff blamed for ruining ex-UFC star’s career: ‘They had a Lamborghini and wrecked it’

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey’s team have been hit with the blame for the Riverside native’s career downturn back in 2015, with veteran coach, Louis Taylor comparing her talents to a “Lamborghini” – which he team eventually “wrecked”.

Rousey, the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight champion having struck gold under the banner of the now-defunct, Strikeforce promotion, called time on her decorated career in mixed martial arts after consecutive knockout losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm back in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Enjoying a stunning unbeaten run up until her title fight with Holm in Australia, Rousey’s dominant reign was ended courtesy of a savage second round high-kick KO loss, before returning the following year in a blistering first round TKO defeat against the above-mentioned Brazilian star, Nunes.

Ronda Rousey described as Lamborghini which had been “wrecked” by coaching staff

Revealing a bleak history of neurological issues as well as consecutive concussions suffered during her tenure with the UFC, which limited her ability to engage with fighters, and ultimately attributed to her decision to call time on her career, Rousey’s coaches did no benefit to her in the long run, according to the previously noted, Taylor.

“Her (Ronda Rousey) coaching is – I would still slap her entire coaching staff – like, bro, they had a Lamborgini and just wrecked it,” Taylor said during an appearance on the Money, Loyalty, Legacy podcast. “But, you know again, if you coaches – and Belal (Muhammaed) will tell you, too, I’m a good friend, ‘cause I’m the one that’s going to tell you you’re f*cking up, you know what I’m saying?”

“There’s not a fight, whether we win or lose, that I’m just like, you did great,” Taylor explained. “No because I’m there to look for the mistakes, I’m there to look for what the next coach is looking for.” (H/T MMA News)

