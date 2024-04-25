Conor McGregor issued stark warning ahead of fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303: ‘He’s in for a long night’

UFC welterweight Matt Brown breaks down the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

After much anticipation, UFC 303 on June 29 will see the return of McGregor to the UFC cage. In a fight that was expected to happen some months ago, the Irishman will take on former No.7 ranked lightweight, Chandler.

The fight will take place almost three years on since his last fight in which he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. During this time there has also been public concern over McGregor’s use of both performance enhancing and recreational drugs, so it’s unclear what form of Conor McGregor onlookers can expect.

Conor McGregor issued warning ahead of UFC 303 return

Discussing the fight on the latest episode of ‘The Fighter Vs. The Writer’, UFC vet Brown believes McGregor could be in for a rough night.

If Conor’s not at the top of his game, he’s in for a long f****** night because Michael Chandler is not going to make it a fun time for him,”. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“It’s a huge risk and I think it’s going to be a great night for Chandler, I don’t think it’s going to be easy for him and I think Conor is going to give him some problems, touch him up, but it’s hard to imagine Conor being at this best and you have to be at your best to beat Michael Chandler.”

“Conor in his prime would have loved to fight Michael Chandler but is Conor still that guy?” questioned ‘The Immortal’, later adding that Chandler “is a lion and he’s going to come at you like a god damn cannonball, so he [Conor McGregor] better be training hard.”

Whatever McGregor doe show up to fight, it promises to be a show – just like any McGregor event. Recent social media posts do show that McGregor looking trim and training hard in preparation for an always game Chandler.

