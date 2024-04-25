Conor McGregor issued stark warning ahead of fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303: ‘He’s in for a long night’

ByMurdo Todd
Conor McGregor issued warning ahead of UFC 303 return he's in for a long night

UFC welterweight Matt Brown breaks down the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. 

After much anticipation, UFC 303 on June 29 will see the return of McGregor to the UFC cage. In a fight that was expected to happen some months ago, the Irishman will take on former No.7 ranked lightweight, Chandler.

Conor McGregor backed to fight for 165lbs title at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

The fight will take place almost three years on since his last fight in which he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. During this time there has also been public concern over McGregor’s use of both performance enhancing and recreational drugs, so it’s unclear what form of Conor McGregor onlookers can expect.

READ MORE:  Mike Perry still confident of future BKFC fight with UFC icon Conor McGregor: 'He likes to throw hands'

Conor McGregor issued warning ahead of UFC 303 return

Discussing the fight on the latest episode of ‘The Fighter Vs. The Writer’, UFC vet Brown believes McGregor could be in for a rough night. 

If Conor’s not at the top of his game, he’s in for a long f****** night because Michael Chandler is not going to make it a fun time for him,”. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“It’s a huge risk and I think it’s going to be a great night for Chandler, I don’t think it’s going to be easy for him and I think Conor is going to give him some problems, touch him up, but it’s hard to imagine Conor being at this best and you have to be at your best to beat Michael Chandler.”

READ MORE:  Sean O'Malley confident fight with Ryan Garcia will be set after two more UFC outings: 'I'm not there yet'
Conor McGregor backed as super slick ahead of UFC 303 fight I would be surprised if we saw two rounds

“Conor in his prime would have loved to fight Michael Chandler but is Conor still that guy?” questioned ‘The Immortal’, later adding that Chandler “is a lion and he’s going to come at you like a god damn cannonball, so he [Conor McGregor] better be training hard.”

Conor McGregor MIchael Chandler TUF UFC Slice
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Whatever McGregor doe show up to fight, it promises to be a show – just like any McGregor event. Recent social media posts do show that McGregor looking trim and training hard in preparation for an always game Chandler. 

Do you agree with Matt Brown?

READ MORE:  Jake Paul makes whopping $10 million offer to fight Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz in MMA: 'I want those guys'

Latest Posts

Latest Posts