Islam Makhachev calls for Leon Edwards title fight after UFC 302: ‘I already gave a chance to fighters at 145’

Slated to headline UFC 302 in June, undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev is hellbent on challenging for a second title after is comeback this summer, specifically in a showdown with welterweight titleholder, Leon Edwards.

Makhachev, the current lightweight gold holder, is set to make his comeback to the Octagon this summer in New Jersey, taking on former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s championship headliner atop UFC 302.

Sidelined since December, Birmingham native, Edwards himself most recently took main event honors at UFC 296, himself turning in a one-sided unanimous decision victory against former interim champion, Colby Covington in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

Islam Makhachev calls for Leon Edwards clash

And forever staking his claim for a siege at a second title belt, Makhachev, the current pound-for-pound number one, claims his decision to welcome title challenges from Alexander Volkanovski in a featherweight rise, should allow him to challenge for welterweight spoils after UFC 302.

“My dream fight: I have to fight in the next division, 170 [pounds],” Islam Makhachev told The New York Post. “I have to fight Leon Edwards. I already gave a chance to fighters at 145 [pounds]. That’s why I need my chance at a second belt. …Honestly, I don’t have any exciting fights, because Dustin (Poirier) has just one-fight win streak.”

“And we have Arman (Tsarukyan), but I already beat this guy,” Islam Makhachev explained. “I don’t have some job in my division, in my opinion, honestly. And I think I have a chance. They have to give me the chance for a second belt because I already beat the old guys.”

Himself linked with a comeback fight at the end of July in Manchester, Edwards has been touted as a shoo-in to feature at UFC 304 in a home soil return – amid links to a title fight rematch with the streaking, Belal Muhammad.

Who wins in a future title ‘super fight’: Leon Edwards or Islam Makhachev?