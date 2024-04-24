Photos – Jon Jones returns to training for first time since injury setback, teases UFC comeback: ‘And so it began’

Expected to make his return to the Octagon before the end of the year amid an injury setback suffered last November, UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has teased an impending comeback to active competition, returning to training this week.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and a former two-time titleholder at the light heavyweight limit, was scheduled to headline UFC 295 back in November of last year, before a torn pectoral tendon forced his withdrawal from a title fight against the returning former gold holder, Stipe Miocic.

Sidelined in the time since amid surgery to address the injury, Jon Jones also went under the knife to address previous elbow issues – namely the shaving down of bone spurs, with plans in place for him to return in a rescheduled bout with Ohio veteran, Miocic.

With the Rochester native ruled from UFC 295, the promotion instead fielded a makeshift interim heavyweight title bout, with British star, Tom Aspinall minting himself as the champion with a blistering first round knockout wino over Russian finisher, Sergei Pavlovich.

Jon Jones returns to training after pectoral injury

And steadfast in his wish to meet former two-time champion, Miocic later this year in a return, Jones confirmed he had made his way back to training for the first time since undergoing surgery – hinting to a return to action imminently.

“First day back in the gym since my injury, felt amazing,” Jon Jones posted on his official Instagram account. “And so it began.”

Jon Jones is back in the gym training for the first time since his injury 💪🔥#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/sB2yCHHift — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 24, 2024

Himself winning vacant spoils back in March of last year, Jones dispatched another former interim titleholder, Ciryl Gane with a one-sided opening round guillotine choke in the main event of UFC 285.

As for the above-mentioned, Aspinall, the Atherton native confirmed his place on a now-official UFC 304 card at the end of July, booking himself a homecoming bout at a pay-per-view event in Manchester, England.