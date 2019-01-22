UFC Rankings Update: Henry Cejudo Completes Massive Rise On P4P List

Henry Cejudo earned a rapid rise on the official UFC pound-for-pound list following his win over TJ Dillashaw in the headliner of last weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
“The Messenger” dusted Dillashaw in only 32 seconds despite some crying of a controversial early stoppage. Regardless, Cejudo dominated the bantamweight champion nonetheless and has earned a major rise in the ranks as a result. In the latest rankings update voted on by a media panel, Cejudo rose six spots on the pound-for-pound list to No. 5.
He passed fighters like Tyron Woodley, Amanda Nunes, and Georges St-Pierre for the victory. Nunes just knocked out Cyborg, who many considered by far the greatest fighter in women’s MMA history, on late December. Some may feel that Cejudo’s passing of “The Lioness” could be a bit of recency bias. That’s all a matter of opinion, however.
Dillashaw fell four spots to No. 9 due to the loss. In other movement, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone stormed back onto the lighweight ranks at No. 9 following his dominant win over Alexander Hernandez. Hernandez fell two spots to No. 13.
Paige VanZant also debuted on the women’s flyweight ranks at No. 15 for her come-from-behind submission win versus Rachael Ostovich. You can check out the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com below.
Full Updated UFC Rankings:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Jon Jones
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov
4 Max Holloway
5 Henry Cejudo +6
6 Tyron Woodley
7 Amanda Nunes +1
8 Georges St-Pierre -1
9 TJ Dillashaw -4
10 Conor McGregor -1
11 Stipe Miocic -1
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Tony Ferguson
14 Rose Namajunas
15 Cris Cyborg
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga
2 Joseph Benavidez
3 Ray Borg
4 Deiveson Figueiredo
5 John Moraga
6 Wilson Reis
7 Alexandre Pantoja
8 Dustin Ortiz
9 Alex Perez
10 Tim Elliott
11 Magomed Bibulatov
12 Said Nurmagomedov
13 Ryan Benoit
14 Eric Shelton
15 TJ Dillashaw *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 Pedro Munhoz +1
8 John Dodson
10 Rob Font
11 Cody Stamann
12 Alejandro Perez
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Petr Yan
15 Rani Yahya
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Alexander Volkanovski
5 Renato Moicano -1
6 Jeremy Stephens
7 Cub Swanson
8 Chad Mendes
9 Mirsad Bektic -1
10 Josh Emmett
11 Ricardo Lamas
12 Yair Rodriguez
13 Chan Sung Jung
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov
15 Darren Elkins
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Dustin Poirier
4 Al Iaquinta
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Anthony Pettis
9 Donald Cerrone *NR
10 James Vick -1
11 Gregor Gillespie +4
12 Nate Diaz -2
13 Alexander Hernandez -2
14 Francisco Trinaldo -2
15 Dan Hooker -2
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington
2 Kamaru Usman
3 Darren Till
4 Stephen Thompson
5 Rafael Dos Anjos
6 Robbie Lawler
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio
8 Demian Maia
9 Leon Edwards +1
10 Jorge Masvidal -1
11 Neil Magny
12 Gunnar Nelson
13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +1
14 Geoff Neal *NR
15 Alex Oliveira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Chris Weidman
6 Israel Adesanya
7 Paulo Costa
8 Derek Brunson
9 Jared Cannonier
10 Brad Tavares
11 David Branch
12 Antonio Carlos Junior
13 Uriah Hall
14 Elias Theodorou
15 Anderson Silva *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Anthony Smith
4 Jan Blachowicz
5 Volkan Oezdemir
6 Corey Anderson
6 Thiago Santos
8 Dominick Reyes
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Jimi Manuwa
11 Glover Teixeira +1
12 Ovince Saint Preux -1
13 Mauricio Rua
14 Misha Cirkunov
15 Nikita Krylov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic
2 Derrick Lewis
3 Francis Ngannou
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Alexander Volkov
6 Alistair Overeem
7 Junior Dos Santos
8 Aleksei Oleinik
9 Marcin Tybura
10 Justin Willis
11 Tai Tuivasa
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov
13 Walt Harris
14 Andrei Arlovski
15 Stefan Struve
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
3 Tatiana Suarez
3 Nina Ansaroff
5 Claudia Gadelha
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
7 Tecia Torres
8 Michelle Waterson
9 Carla Esparza
10 Felice Herrig
11 Cortney Casey
12 Cynthia Calvillo
13 Alexa Grasso
14 Randa Markos
15 Mackenzie Dern
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Katlyn Chookagian
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
5 Alexis Davis
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Joanne Calderwood +3
8 Roxanne Modafferi -1
9 Lauren Murphy -1
10 Jessica-Rose Clark -1
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith +1
12 Mara Romero Borella +1
13 Andrea Lee +1
14 Montana De La Rosa +1
15 Paige VanZant *NR
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie
2 Holly Holm
3 Ketlen Vieira
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Cat Zingano
6 Marion Reneau
7 Aspen Ladd
8 Sara McMann
9 Yana Kunitskaya
10 Irene Aldana
11 Tonya Evinger
12 Bethe Correia
13 Lina Lansberg
14 Lucie Pudilova
15 Talita Bernardo