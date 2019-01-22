UFC Rankings Update: Henry Cejudo Completes Massive Rise On P4P List

By
Mike Drahota
-
SHARE
Photo: Noah K. Murray for USA TODAY Sports

Henry Cejudo earned a rapid rise on the official UFC pound-for-pound list following his win over TJ Dillashaw in the headliner of last weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The Messenger” dusted Dillashaw in only 32 seconds despite some crying of a controversial early stoppage. Regardless, Cejudo dominated the bantamweight champion nonetheless and has earned a major rise in the ranks as a result. In the latest rankings update voted on by a media panel, Cejudo rose six spots on the pound-for-pound list to No. 5.

He passed fighters like Tyron Woodley, Amanda Nunes, and Georges St-Pierre for the victory. Nunes just knocked out Cyborg, who many considered by far the greatest fighter in women’s MMA history, on late December. Some may feel that Cejudo’s passing of “The Lioness” could be a bit of recency bias. That’s all a matter of opinion, however.

Dillashaw fell four spots to No. 9 due to the loss. In other movement, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone stormed back onto the lighweight ranks at No. 9 following his dominant win over Alexander Hernandez. Hernandez fell two spots to No. 13.

Paige VanZant also debuted on the women’s flyweight ranks at No. 15 for her come-from-behind submission win versus Rachael Ostovich. You can check out the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com below.

Full Updated UFC Rankings:

POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Daniel Cormier 
2 Jon Jones 
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov 
4 Max Holloway 
5 Henry Cejudo +6
6 Tyron Woodley 
7 Amanda Nunes +1
8 Georges St-Pierre -1
9 TJ Dillashaw -4
10 Conor McGregor -1
11 Stipe Miocic -1
12 Robert Whittaker 
13 Tony Ferguson 
14 Rose Namajunas 
15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Henry Cejudo
1 Jussier Formiga 
2 Joseph Benavidez 
3 Ray Borg 
4 Deiveson Figueiredo 
5 John Moraga 
6 Wilson Reis 
7 Alexandre Pantoja 
8 Dustin Ortiz 
9 Alex Perez 
10 Tim Elliott 
11 Magomed Bibulatov 
12 Said Nurmagomedov 
13 Ryan Benoit 
14 Eric Shelton 
15 TJ Dillashaw *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt 
2 Dominick Cruz 
3 Raphael Assuncao 
4 Marlon Moraes 
5 Jimmie Rivera 
6 John Lineker 
7 Aljamain Sterling 
8 Pedro Munhoz +1
8 John Dodson 
10 Rob Font 
11 Cody Stamann 
12 Alejandro Perez 
13 Thomas Almeida 
14 Petr Yan 
15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega 
2 Jose Aldo 
3 Frankie Edgar 
4 Alexander Volkanovski 
5 Renato Moicano -1
6 Jeremy Stephens 
7 Cub Swanson 
8 Chad Mendes 
9 Mirsad Bektic -1
10 Josh Emmett 
11 Ricardo Lamas 
12 Yair Rodriguez 
13 Chan Sung Jung 
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov 
15 Darren Elkins

LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Tony Ferguson 
2 Conor McGregor 
3 Dustin Poirier 
4 Al Iaquinta 
5 Kevin Lee 
6 Edson Barboza 
7 Justin Gaethje 
8 Anthony Pettis 
9 Donald Cerrone *NR
10 James Vick -1
11 Gregor Gillespie +4
12 Nate Diaz -2
13 Alexander Hernandez -2
14 Francisco Trinaldo -2
15 Dan Hooker -2

WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington 
2 Kamaru Usman 
3 Darren Till 
4 Stephen Thompson 
5 Rafael Dos Anjos 
6 Robbie Lawler 
7 Santiago Ponzinibbio 
8 Demian Maia 
9 Leon Edwards +1
10 Jorge Masvidal -1
11 Neil Magny 
12 Gunnar Nelson 
13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +1
14 Geoff Neal *NR
15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero 
2 Luke Rockhold 
3 Jacare Souza 
4 Kelvin Gastelum 
5 Chris Weidman 
6 Israel Adesanya 
7 Paulo Costa 
8 Derek Brunson 
9 Jared Cannonier 
10 Brad Tavares 
11 David Branch 
12 Antonio Carlos Junior 
13 Uriah Hall 
14 Elias Theodorou 
15 Anderson Silva *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier 
2 Alexander Gustafsson 
3 Anthony Smith 
4 Jan Blachowicz 
5 Volkan Oezdemir 
6 Corey Anderson 
6 Thiago Santos 
8 Dominick Reyes 
9 Ilir Latifi 
10 Jimi Manuwa 
11 Glover Teixeira +1
12 Ovince Saint Preux -1
13 Mauricio Rua 
14 Misha Cirkunov 
15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Stipe Miocic 
2 Derrick Lewis 
3 Francis Ngannou 
4 Curtis Blaydes 
5 Alexander Volkov 
6 Alistair Overeem 
7 Junior Dos Santos 
8 Aleksei Oleinik 
9 Marcin Tybura 
10 Justin Willis 
11 Tai Tuivasa 
12 Shamil Abdurakhimov 
13 Walt Harris 
14 Andrei Arlovski 
15 Stefan Struve

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Jessica Andrade 
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
3 Tatiana Suarez 
3 Nina Ansaroff 
5 Claudia Gadelha 
6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 
7 Tecia Torres 
8 Michelle Waterson 
9 Carla Esparza 
10 Felice Herrig 
11 Cortney Casey 
12 Cynthia Calvillo 
13 Alexa Grasso 
14 Randa Markos 
15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Valentina Shevchenko
1 Jessica Eye 
2 Sijara Eubanks 
3 Katlyn Chookagian 
4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 
5 Alexis Davis 
6 Liz Carmouche 
7 Joanne Calderwood +3
8 Roxanne Modafferi -1
9 Lauren Murphy -1
10 Jessica-Rose Clark -1
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith +1
12 Mara Romero Borella +1
13 Andrea Lee +1
14 Montana De La Rosa +1
15 Paige VanZant *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Germaine de Randamie 
2 Holly Holm 
3 Ketlen Vieira 
4 Raquel Pennington 
5 Cat Zingano 
6 Marion Reneau 
7 Aspen Ladd 
8 Sara McMann 
9 Yana Kunitskaya 
10 Irene Aldana 
11 Tonya Evinger 
12 Bethe Correia 
13 Lina Lansberg 
14 Lucie Pudilova 
15 Talita Bernardo

NEXT: Nikki Bella Responds To Henry Cejudo Asking Her Out

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR