UFC Rankings Update: Henry Cejudo Completes Massive Rise On P4P List

Henry Cejudo earned a rapid rise on the official UFC pound-for-pound list following his win over TJ Dillashaw in the headliner of last weekend’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The Messenger” dusted Dillashaw in only 32 seconds despite some crying of a controversial early stoppage. Regardless, Cejudo dominated the bantamweight champion nonetheless and has earned a major rise in the ranks as a result. In the latest rankings update voted on by a media panel, Cejudo rose six spots on the pound-for-pound list to No. 5.

He passed fighters like Tyron Woodley, Amanda Nunes, and Georges St-Pierre for the victory. Nunes just knocked out Cyborg, who many considered by far the greatest fighter in women’s MMA history, on late December. Some may feel that Cejudo’s passing of “The Lioness” could be a bit of recency bias. That’s all a matter of opinion, however.

Dillashaw fell four spots to No. 9 due to the loss. In other movement, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone stormed back onto the lighweight ranks at No. 9 following his dominant win over Alexander Hernandez. Hernandez fell two spots to No. 13.

Paige VanZant also debuted on the women’s flyweight ranks at No. 15 for her come-from-behind submission win versus Rachael Ostovich. You can check out the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com below.

Full Updated UFC Rankings:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Max Holloway

5 Henry Cejudo +6

6 Tyron Woodley

7 Amanda Nunes +1

8 Georges St-Pierre -1

9 TJ Dillashaw -4

10 Conor McGregor -1

11 Stipe Miocic -1

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Tony Ferguson

14 Rose Namajunas

15 Cris Cyborg

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Henry Cejudo

1 Jussier Formiga

2 Joseph Benavidez

3 Ray Borg

4 Deiveson Figueiredo

5 John Moraga

6 Wilson Reis

7 Alexandre Pantoja

8 Dustin Ortiz

9 Alex Perez

10 Tim Elliott

11 Magomed Bibulatov

12 Said Nurmagomedov

13 Ryan Benoit

14 Eric Shelton

15 TJ Dillashaw *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 Pedro Munhoz +1

8 John Dodson

10 Rob Font

11 Cody Stamann

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Petr Yan

15 Rani Yahya

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Alexander Volkanovski

5 Renato Moicano -1

6 Jeremy Stephens

7 Cub Swanson

8 Chad Mendes

9 Mirsad Bektic -1

10 Josh Emmett

11 Ricardo Lamas

12 Yair Rodriguez

13 Chan Sung Jung

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov

15 Darren Elkins

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Dustin Poirier

4 Al Iaquinta

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Donald Cerrone *NR

10 James Vick -1

11 Gregor Gillespie +4

12 Nate Diaz -2

13 Alexander Hernandez -2

14 Francisco Trinaldo -2

15 Dan Hooker -2

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington

2 Kamaru Usman

3 Darren Till

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Rafael Dos Anjos

6 Robbie Lawler

7 Santiago Ponzinibbio

8 Demian Maia

9 Leon Edwards +1

10 Jorge Masvidal -1

11 Neil Magny

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +1

14 Geoff Neal *NR

15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Chris Weidman

6 Israel Adesanya

7 Paulo Costa

8 Derek Brunson

9 Jared Cannonier

10 Brad Tavares

11 David Branch

12 Antonio Carlos Junior

13 Uriah Hall

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Anderson Silva *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Anthony Smith

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Volkan Oezdemir

6 Corey Anderson

6 Thiago Santos

8 Dominick Reyes

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Jimi Manuwa

11 Glover Teixeira +1

12 Ovince Saint Preux -1

13 Mauricio Rua

14 Misha Cirkunov

15 Nikita Krylov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Francis Ngannou

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Aleksei Oleinik

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Justin Willis

11 Tai Tuivasa

12 Shamil Abdurakhimov

13 Walt Harris

14 Andrei Arlovski

15 Stefan Struve

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Jessica Andrade

2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3 Tatiana Suarez

3 Nina Ansaroff

5 Claudia Gadelha

6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

7 Tecia Torres

8 Michelle Waterson

9 Carla Esparza

10 Felice Herrig

11 Cortney Casey

12 Cynthia Calvillo

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Mackenzie Dern

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1 Jessica Eye

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Katlyn Chookagian

4 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

5 Alexis Davis

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Joanne Calderwood +3

8 Roxanne Modafferi -1

9 Lauren Murphy -1

10 Jessica-Rose Clark -1

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith +1

12 Mara Romero Borella +1

13 Andrea Lee +1

14 Montana De La Rosa +1

15 Paige VanZant *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Germaine de Randamie

2 Holly Holm

3 Ketlen Vieira

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Cat Zingano

6 Marion Reneau

7 Aspen Ladd

8 Sara McMann

9 Yana Kunitskaya

10 Irene Aldana

11 Tonya Evinger

12 Bethe Correia

13 Lina Lansberg

14 Lucie Pudilova

15 Talita Bernardo

