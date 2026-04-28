UFC Star Arman Tsarukyan Gets Candid About Chemistry With Nina Marie Daniele: “Not Gonna Post Anything”

Arman Tsarukyan has finally set the record straight on his online dynamic with Nina Marie Daniele.

Over the past year, Tsarukyan has significantly ramped up his social media presence, frequently appearing with high-profile streamers while showcasing his lavish, larger-than-life lifestyle. His content now leans heavily toward entertaining skits, and Daniele has been a familiar presence in many of them alongside him.

Safe to say Arman Tsarukyan does NOT like matcha lol pic.twitter.com/zex5cjXanj — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) April 26, 2026

The former Victoria’s Secret model turned MMA content creator has seen a meteoric ascent since she began interviewing UFC stars, earning recognition for her offbeat questioning style. However, her surge in popularity hasn’t come without backlash, as some fans have labeled her an “industry plant” and taken issue with her close on-camera chemistry with former champions like Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland.

With their frequent appearances together on social media, Tsarukyan and Daniele have sparked growing chatter among naysayers, with many wondering whether there’s more to their dynamic than what’s shown publicly.

Image: @Ninadrama/X

Arman Tsarukyan Finally Addresses Speculation Around Equation With Nina Marie Daniele

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Arman Tsarukyan addressed his on-screen dynamic with Nina Marie Daniele, shutting down any rumors of a romantic link between them. The No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight contender made it clear that their chemistry is limited to social media content, while in reality, they share a close friendship built on mutual respect.

“Nina and I, we’re best friends,” Tsarukyan said. “There’s nothing in between and nothing happened because we respect each other, so we just create the content… I just want to say one thing. If you do have something between you, you’re not going to post anything. This is a show, this is just the content that we do together.”

“Ahalkalakets” further clarified that Daniele is in a relationship with her boyfriend, Jhanelle Castillo, who is also a regular presence behind the scenes and plays a major role in helping them create content.

“She has a boyfriend, he creates the videos, and he’s always with her. He’s a content creator. He makes every video, and he’s so smart, and he does a lot of social media for her. They work together.”

As for Arman Tsarukyan, he is married to a woman named Milena, and the couple shares two daughters. However, very little is known about her, as she appears to prefer keeping her life out of the public eye.

The 29-year-old Armenian was last seen in the Octagon at UFC Qatar in November, where he secured a submission victory over Dan Hooker. Tsarukyan is currently riding a dominant five-fight winning streak and holds a 10-2 UFC record, with notable wins over Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.