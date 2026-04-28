Jack Della Maddalena Reflects on Title Loss to Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena has reflected on his title loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.

Della Maddalena was dethroned by Makhachev on the latter’s welterweight debut. The bout was a one-sided affair in which the Russian fighter secured more than 19 minutes of control time, scored four takedowns, and cruised to a dominant unanimous decision victory, after which he became the new 170-pound UFC kingpin and also a two-division champ.

Della Maddalena did not get a chance to showcase his elite striking pedigree against Makhachev, as the latter took him down with ease, dragged him to the mat, and ragdolled him for the majority of the 25 minutes.

In the championship stanzas, “JDM” appeared visibly disappointed, leading many spectators to assume he was injured.

Jack Della Maddalena Explains Disappointed Reaction During Islam Makhachev Fight. [Image via UFC]

However, after the bout, he revealed that his reaction stemmed from a sense of helplessness and frustration, which left him looking dejected.

Jack Della Maddalena failed to implement the game plan against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

During a recent interview with SouthernCrossCombat, when asked about his underwhelming UFC 322 performance, he confessed:

“It was not a good performance. A lot of technical issues came up against the better man, who was able to implement his game plan. We weren’t able to implement our game plan.”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s comments below:

🗣JDM reflects on his loss to Islam Makhachev



"A lot of technical issues came up against the better man, who was able to implement his game plan. We weren’t able to implement our game plan."



(via @SCrossCombat ) pic.twitter.com/CYU0kniWgH — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 28, 2026

Della Maddalena will lock horns with Carlos Prates this weekend at UFC Perth.

He plans to snap the Brazilian knockout artist’s win streak, return to winning ways, and then march forward and secure a rematch against Islam Makhachev to reclaim his lost glory.