Davey Grant Outduels Adrian Luna Martinetti in Striking Classic – UFC Vegas 116 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti - UFC Vegas 116 Highlights

Davey Grant earned a hard-fought victory over Adrian Luna Martinetti at UFC Vegas 116 on Saturday.

Both fighters let their kicks go early, with Grant going heavy on the lead leg attacks, while Martinetti utilized the teep to keep his opponent at bay. That strategy continued in the second as both fighters slung heavy leather while punishing one another with kicks.

Martinetti attempted a different tactic in the third, going for an early takedown, but Grant fended it off with relative ease.

That prompted Martinetti to go right back to the striking, but it was Grant who appeared to get the better of the exchanges — just as he had in the first two rounds. With 60 seconds left in the fight, Martinetti finally got Grant to the mat, pinning him against the fence and jumping on his back. Grant quickly scrambled his way back up and separated, allowing him to unleash one final flurry before the final horn.

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Official Result: Davey Grant def. Adrian Luna Martinetti via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Davey Grant vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti at UFC Vegas 116:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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