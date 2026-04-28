Jorge Masvidal Urges UFC to Stop Benching Arman Tsarukyan

Jorge Masvidal does not like the fact that the UFC is keeping top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan on the sidelines. Ahalkalakets” last fought in 2025 at UFC Qatar, where he submitted Dan Hooker in Round 2 and called out champion Ilia Topuria.

However, the promotion had other plans and denied Tsarukyan a title shot for his antics inside and outside the octagon.

Dana White has stated that Tsarukyan’s relationship with the promotion is not affected despite the UFC 311 pullout, among other reasons. However, so far, there has been no news about when the Armenian will fight next.

Arman Tsarukyan wants to be the backup for the UFC Freedom 250 headliner, which features a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, he has been collecting accolades left and right, both in Hype FC and RAF.

If the 29-year-old does not get to step in on June 14, he believes the UFC will announce his fight after the White House card. Tsarukyan has also stated that he spoke to Hunter Campbell and has been promised a title shot by the end of this year.

Former BMF champ wants UFC to book Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan ASAP, does not want “Ahalkalakets” to be benched for long

Jorge Masvidal believes the UFC should make Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan while both the elite lightweights are in their prime.

During a recent sitdown on his podcast, “Gamebred” opined that the UFC should not bench Tsarukyan, and at the end of the day, it is head honcho Dana White who can remove Tsarukyan from the blacklist and give him a title shot, which he rightfully deserves. Masvidal also lauded “Ahalkalakets” and added that the latter remains a valuable asset who shouldn’t have his prime squandered for petty reasons.

“I don’t know if Arman fights Ilia because Dana could be as stubborn as anybody I’ve ever seen. Dana’s the one that put a stop on him, and he’s the only one that can lift that. Nobody in that company can say when Arman is gonna fight. How much can you sit this guy out, and as far as name goes at 155, besides Charles Oliveira, he’s got the biggest name, clout, and following. I don’t want it to be like 4,5 years from now. I’d rather it be while both are in their prime.”

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below: