Paddy Pimblett Learns Hard Lesson from Justin Gaethje Clash

Paddy Pimblett has weighed in on his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. Pimblett and Gaethje locked horns earlier this year for the interim lightweight title, and although the former was the favorite in the books of the oddsmakers, he was dismantled and dogwalked by “The Highlight” for five rounds.

The Brit was dropped multiple times, and although he showed great courage even in defeat, he took a ton of damage en route to a unanimous decision loss.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 24: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts to the end of a round in the UFC lightweight interim championship bout during the UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Paddy Pimblett plans to rely more on game plans for next UFC fights

During a recent YouTube video on his channel reflecting on the UFC 324 loss, Pimblett admitted that he should have shown greater fight IQ, but his ego got in the way, due to which he was hell-bent on standing and banging with Gaethje and putting on an ultimate slugfest.

However, from now on, he won’t swing recklessly and will focus on a proper game plan in his next bout to return to winning ways. He said:

“With the last fight, I think a little bit of my ego got in the way. I wanted to knock him out. I wanted to strike with him and show everyone I could strike. I wanted a war. Back to fight IQ, back to the game plan, and not just swinging recklessly.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below:

Paddy Pimblett says his ego led him away from the game plan against Justin Gaethje 👀🤯



“With the last fight, I think a little bit of my ego got in the way. I wanted to knock him out. I wanted to strike with him and show everyone I could strike. I wanted a war.



Back to fight… pic.twitter.com/D7wnVpNlZn — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 28, 2026

Pimblett plans to fight in July, and there has been insider news from multiple sources that “The Baddy” will take on Benoit Saint Denis, who is on a four-fight win streak.

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