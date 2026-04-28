Arman Tsarukyan Claims UFC Scrapped Planned Michael Chandler Showdown for June 14

Arman Tsarukyan claims the UFC brass reached out to him and offered him a fight against Michael Chandler on June 14 at the South Lawn of the White House.

However, the promotion later changed their plans, after which Chandler was matched against Brazilian knockout artist Mauricio Ruffy.

🚨 Un autre combat prévu pour la Maison-Blanche !



Mauricio Ruffy affrontera Michael Chandler le 14 juin 2026 ! 🔥#UFCWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/y23eqG5WHn — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) March 8, 2026

Chandler has lost five of his last six UFC fights, and in his last outing at UFC 314, he suffered a brutal TKO loss against Paddy Pimblett. Iron” originally wanted to fight Conor McGregor on June 14 to conclude their TUF 31 saga. However, it now seems that the UFC has different plans for the Irishman and Chandler.

Meanwhile, “Ahalkalakets,” who last fought at UFC Qatar and beat Dan Hooker, wants to fight for the lightweight title next.

Arman Tsarukyan says he was going to fight “Iron” on June 14

During a recent sitdown on PBD Podcast, speaking about the Michael Chandler matchup that did not come to fruition, the 29-year-old Armenian said:

“They wanted to put me against Chandler [at the White House], but then they realized [it was a bad idea and so they chose Mauricio Ruffy].”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

🚨 Arman Tsarukyan reveals the UFC offered him a fight against Michael Chandler at the White House, but then the UFC changed their mind.



"They called me about Michael Chandler. They wanted to match me up with Chandler, but then they realized it’s a bad fight for him—he… pic.twitter.com/xGd3sxxznM — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) April 28, 2026

Chandler, 40 years old, could retire if he fails to return to winning ways at the White House. However, if he manages to get his hand raised by stopping Ruffy and calls out McGregor yet again, it would be interesting to see if the UFC finally makes this fight happen.

McGregor is rumored to return in July at UFC 329 and could run it back with Max Holloway. However, “Iron” could finally secure a red panty night with a big win on June 14.

🎂Michael Chandler turns 40 today:



7 UFC fights, 2 wins, 5 losses, a long wait for Conor McGregor, and now set to face Mauricio Ruffy. Where does he go from here? 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZbZiAEtAJ1 — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) April 24, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan, meanwhile, is expected to fight for the title later this year. Meanwhile, he wants to serve as backup for the lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje.