Jiri Prochazka Reveals Potential Return Timeline After Brutal UFC 327 Defeat, Targets Two Heavy Hitters

ByPranav Pandey
Jiri Prochazka targets return against Magomed Ankalaev or Paulo Costa in October

Jiří Procházka is targeting a potential return to the Octagon later this autumn.

Prochazka’s third attempt at capturing the light heavyweight title ended in disappointment, as he was stopped by Carlos Ulberg via first-round knockout in the UFC 327 main event. “BJP” failed to take advantage after Ulberg injured his knee early in the fight, and it proved costly. He was caught by a sharp left hand that dropped him, and after a series of follow-up shots, the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

The former 205-pound champion has since admitted he made a costly mistake by not capitalizing on the opportunity, but now appears fully focused on moving forward, with a return timeline already in mind.

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Jiri Prochazka
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic reacts to his knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jiri Prochazka Eyes October Comeback, Names Paulo Costa And Magomed Ankalaev As Potential Opponents

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jiri Prochazka revealed he has put the loss to Ulberg behind him and is now targeting a UFC return, likely in October, after taking a brief hiatus to focus on fatherhood duties for his newborn daughter.

“I keep myself sharp and fresh all year,” Prochazka said. “Right now I have time with my girls, so it will be like two months. I just came back from the fight and went straight to the hospital, and all these things. So right now I believe August, September, November, October, something around October.”

When asked about a potential opponent, the 33-year-old Czech standout named Paulo Costa and Magomed Ankalaev as his preferred options.

“Right now, Costa or Ankalaev… I don’t care. I want the best. I want to be the best. And since you understand that you want to be the best, you have to defeat whoever. So, one of them, I believe, deserves the fight.”

Jiří Procházka now holds a 6-3 record in the UFC, with notable wins over Jamahal Hill, Glover Teixeira, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Jiří Procházka of Czechia celebrates after his knock out victory against Jamahal Hill of the United States, not pictured, in a light heavyweight fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
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