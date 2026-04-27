Jiri Prochazka Reveals Potential Return Timeline After Brutal UFC 327 Defeat, Targets Two Heavy Hitters

Jiří Procházka is targeting a potential return to the Octagon later this autumn.

Prochazka’s third attempt at capturing the light heavyweight title ended in disappointment, as he was stopped by Carlos Ulberg via first-round knockout in the UFC 327 main event. “BJP” failed to take advantage after Ulberg injured his knee early in the fight, and it proved costly. He was caught by a sharp left hand that dropped him, and after a series of follow-up shots, the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

The former 205-pound champion has since admitted he made a costly mistake by not capitalizing on the opportunity, but now appears fully focused on moving forward, with a return timeline already in mind.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic reacts to his knockout of Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jiri Prochazka Eyes October Comeback, Names Paulo Costa And Magomed Ankalaev As Potential Opponents

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jiri Prochazka revealed he has put the loss to Ulberg behind him and is now targeting a UFC return, likely in October, after taking a brief hiatus to focus on fatherhood duties for his newborn daughter.

“I keep myself sharp and fresh all year,” Prochazka said. “Right now I have time with my girls, so it will be like two months. I just came back from the fight and went straight to the hospital, and all these things. So right now I believe August, September, November, October, something around October.”

When asked about a potential opponent, the 33-year-old Czech standout named Paulo Costa and Magomed Ankalaev as his preferred options.

“Right now, Costa or Ankalaev… I don’t care. I want the best. I want to be the best. And since you understand that you want to be the best, you have to defeat whoever. So, one of them, I believe, deserves the fight.”

Jiří Procházka now holds a 6-3 record in the UFC, with notable wins over Jamahal Hill, Glover Teixeira, and Khalil Rountree Jr.