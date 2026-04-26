EA Sports UFC 6 Set for June 19 Release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

A new report has added a likely date to the next UFC game. According to Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw, EA Sports UFC 6 is planned for release on June 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC edition is in development without a confirmed launch window.

EA Sports UFC 6 Reportedly Lands June 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Straw’s report says the PC platform is being worked on, but there is still no word on whether it will arrive on day one or later in 2026, which leaves that part of the rollout unresolved for now. As of this report, there has been no public release announcement from EA confirming the date or naming launch platforms beyond what has surfaced through the leak coverage. UFC 5 skipped PC entirely and stayed exclusive to current-generation consoles, so any eventual PC release for UFC 6 would mark a meaningful change for the series.

The June 19 timing would put the game on a Friday, which fits a common release pattern for major sports titles and high-profile console launches. It would also bring the next entry less than three years after EA Sports UFC 5, which EA officially launched for PS5 and nd Xbox Series X|S on October 27, 2023.

Rumors about a new UFC game being in development had already circulated in late 2024, with outside coverage pointing to an internal development push after UFC 5’s release. What gives the latest leak more weight is that multiple outlets now trace the date back to billbil-kun, a source widely followed in gaming for early retail and release information.

UFC 6 – June 19 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.



PC version in development, but no word on if it will come at launch or later this year. — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) April 26, 2026

The reported plan is June 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC remains a wait-and-see situation. Until EA makes it official, the date should still be treated as reported rather than confirmed, but it is the most specific and credible release window attached to EA Sports UFC 6 so far.

EA UFC 5 launched on October 27, 2023 and sits at a 78 Metascore on Metacritic, with 69 percent of critic reviews rated positive. Critics generally saw UFC 5 as a solid step forward in visuals, damage systems, and accessibility, while many long-time players argued it still felt too close to UFC 4 and wanted more from career mode, roster depth, and ground mechanics.

The competitive side of EA UFC has been real, though smaller and less formal than scenes built around titles like Street Fighter, Tekken, or EA Sports FC. UFC 5 includes Online Career with skill-based matchmaking, division progression, and title chases across four divisions, showing that ranked online competition is still a central part of how EA positions the game.

The prior games proved there is a stable audience for licensed UFC titles, and UFC 5 showed critics will reward meaningful gameplay upgrades, but the next release will still be judged on whether it does more than refine visuals and damage systems. For players who care about online competition, the key question is simple: can EA turn a durable series into one that feels complete across striking, grappling, career mode, and ranked play at the same time.